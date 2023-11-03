Health
If you give a mouse a sleepless night, he gets a dopamine rush : Short Wave : NPR
What your parents didn’t tell you about pulling an all-nighter? It might just ease depression for several days. At least, that’s what researchers found happened to mice in a study published in the journal Neuron Thursday.
Most people who’ve stayed up all night know the “tired and wired” feeling they get the next day. The body might be exhausted, but the brain feels jittery, hyperactive or even giddy. Even after these changes wear off, sleep loss can have a strong antidepressant effect in people that lasts several days.
But researchers hadn’t figured out why sleeplessness might have this effect —until this study from neurobiologists at Northwestern University.
The morning after a sleepless night
To study all of this, the team looked at the effects of sleep loss in mice. They induced sleep loss in some of the mice, while the others got a typical night’s rest.
They found that after this sleepless night, the mice were more excitable, more aggressive, more sexual and less depressed than mice that got a regular amount of sleep.
Of course, researchers can’t just ask mice whether they feel “less depressed.” Instead, they created a depression-like state in all the mice before either disrupting their sleep or allowing them to rest by repeatedly giving them small shocks. In response to these shocks, the mice entered a depressive-like state and eventually stopped trying to escape their cages.
Then, they tested the mice’s response to shocks again. The ones that had stayed up all night showed a reversed depressive state, indicated by more attempts to escape the shocks.
What causes these changes in mice?
Dopamine is responsible for the brain’s reward response. Changes in the brain’s dopamine system have also been implicated in conditions like depression and in sleep regulation.
And so, to see how the mice’s brains responded to their sleepless night, the researchers measured dopamine neuron activity. They saw that sleep-deprived mice showed higher dopamine activity in three regions: the prefrontal cortex, nucleus accumbens and hypothalamus.
But this still didn’t tell the researchers which areas were related to the antidepressant effects they saw in the mice.
To figure that out, they silenced dopamine reactions in each of these areas of the brain. The antidepressant effect persisted in the mice except when the team silenced the dopamine input in the prefrontal cortex. That’s why Northwestern University neurobiologist Yevgenia Kozorovitskiy, who oversaw the study, says that this region may be important in the search for new depression treatments.
Neuroplasticity and sleep loss
Researchers think that transitions between affects — like a depressed state and a non-depressed state — are mediated by neuroplasticity, or the brain’s ability to reorganize connections and structures.
Based on their findings in the prefrontal cortex, Kozorovitskiy and her team looked at individual neurons in this area for signs of growth or neuroplasticity. They saw evidence of the early stages of new connections, suggesting that dopamine had rewired neurons in the mice brains to maintain their mood for several days.
Kozorovitskiy says this work may help scientists understand how human moods transition naturally and why some drugs like ketamine have fast-acting effects on mood.
At the same time, scientists have known that chronic sleep loss in humans leads to health problems, so the researchers do not recommend that people start staying up all night to ease depression.
Got science to share? Email us at [email protected].
Listen to Short Wave on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.
Today’s episode was produced by Rachel Carlson and Michael Levitt. It was edited by Amina Khan, Christopher Intagliata and Viet Le. Anil Oza checked the facts. Stu Rushfield and Josh Newell were the audio engineers.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/11/03/1198908477/no-sleep-depression-mice-dopamine-antidepressant
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- If you give a mouse a sleepless night, he gets a dopamine rush : Short Wave : NPR
- Have you ever wondered what your cat’s face is trying to tell you? #Cats #Shorts #BBCNews
- Sen. Tuberville responds to criticism from GOP colleagues on Senate floor
- Tuberculosis cases linked to California Grand Casino in Pacheco – NBC Bay Area
- Israel-Gaza: Civilians leave Gaza via Rafah crossing with Egypt – BBC News
- Explosions erupt over Gaza
- Officers go undercover in Halloween costumes before drugs raid
- To Lower Your Mortality Risk Try Walking 8,800 Steps Daily
- ‘Crypto King’ Sam Bankman-Fried guilty of FTX fraud – BBC News
- Nikki Haley comments on Putin’s first move after the attack in Israel
- Contra Costa Health recommends tuberculosis testing for any visitors of California Grand Casino in Pacheco since 2018
- ‘Foreigners can pass through the Gaza border, but we can’t.’ #gaza #israel #hamas #rafah