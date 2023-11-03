Natural killer cell responses during SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination in people living with HIV-1





Geretti, A. M. et al. Outcomes of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) related hospitalization among people with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the ISARIC World Health Organization (WHO) clinical characterization protocol (UK): A prospective observational study. Clin. Infect. Dis. https://doi.org/10.1093/cid/ciaa1605 (2020). Bhaskaran, K. et al. HIV infection and COVID-19 death: A population-based cohort analysis of UK primary care data and linked national death registrations within the OpenSAFELY platform. Lancet HIV 8, e24–e32 (2021). Tesoriero, J. M. et al. COVID-19 outcomes among persons living with or without diagnosed HIV infection in New York State. JAMA Netw. Open 4, e2037069 (2021). Recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on COVID vaccines, third doses and boosters: Update for service users. https://www.bhiva.org/recommendations-from-the-JCVI-on-COVID-vaccines-third-doses-and-boosters. Accessed 17 Dec 2021. Touizer, E. et al. Attenuated humoral responses in HIV after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination linked to B cell defects and altered immune profiles. iScience 26, 105862 (2023). Touizer, E. et al. Failure to seroconvert after two doses of BNT162b2 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in a patient with uncontrolled HIV. Lancet HIV 8, e317–e318 (2021). Vergori, A. et al. SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant neutralization after third dose vaccination in PLWH. Viruses 14, 1710 (2022). Vergori, A. et al. Immunogenicity to COVID-19 mRNA vaccine third dose in people living with HIV. Nat. Commun. 13, 4922 (2022). Diamond, M. S., Lambris, J. D., Ting, J. P. & Tsang, J. S. Considering innate immune responses in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19. Nat. Rev. Immunol. 22, 465–470 (2022). Lee, M. J. & Blish, C. A. Defining the role of natural killer cells in COVID-19. Nat. Immunol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41590-023-01560-8 (2023). Di Vito, C. et al. Natural killer cells in SARS-CoV-2 infection: Pathophysiology and therapeutic implications. Front. Immunol. 13, 888248 (2022). Björkström, N. K., Strunz, B. & Ljunggren, H.-G. Natural killer cells in antiviral immunity. Nat. Rev. Immunol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41577-021-00558-3 (2021). Cox, A. et al. Targeting natural killer cells to enhance vaccine responses. Trends Pharmacol. Sci. 42, 789–801 (2021). Maucourant, C. et al. Natural killer cell immunotypes related to COVID-19 disease severity. Sci. Immunol. 5, eabd6832 (2020). Bi, J. NK cell dysfunction in patients with COVID-19. Cell. Mol. Immunol. 19, 127–129 (2022). Narni-Mancinelli, E. & Vivier, E. Clues that natural killer cells help to control COVID. Nature 600, 226–227 (2021). Bao, C. et al. Natural killer cells associated with SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA shedding, antibody response and mortality in COVID-19 patients. Exp. Hematol. Oncol. 10, 5 (2021). Krämer, B. et al. Early IFN-α signatures and persistent dysfunction are distinguishing features of NK cells in severe COVID-19. Immunity 54, 2650-2669.e14 (2021). Witkowski, M. et al. Untimely TGFβ responses in COVID-19 limit antiviral functions of NK cells. Nature 600, 295–301 (2021). Kučan Brlić, P. & Brizić, I. Taking on SARS-CoV-2. eLife 11, e80552 (2022). Hammer, Q. et al. SARS-CoV-2 Nsp13 encodes for an HLA-E-stabilizing peptide that abrogates inhibition of NKG2A-expressing NK cells. Cell Rep. 38, 110503 (2022). Hagemann, K. et al. Natural killer cell-mediated ADCC in SARS-CoV-2-infected individuals and vaccine recipients. Eur. J. Immunol. 52, 1297–1307 (2022). Tso, F. Y. et al. Presence of antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) against SARS-CoV-2 in COVID-19 plasma. PloS One 16, e0247640 (2021). Fielding, C. A. et al. SARS-CoV-2 host-shutoff impacts innate NK cell functions, but antibody-dependent NK activity is strongly activated through non-spike antibodies. eLife 11, e74489 (2022). Rieke, G. J. et al. Natural killer cell-mediated antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity against SARS-CoV-2 after natural infection is more potent than after vaccination. J. Infect. Dis. 225, 1688–1693 (2022). Dufloo, J. et al. Asymptomatic and symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections elicit polyfunctional antibodies. Cell Rep. Med. 2, 100275 (2021). Yu, Y. et al. Antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity response to SARS-CoV-2 in COVID-19 patients. Signal Transduct. Target. Ther. 6, 1–10 (2021). Gorman, M. J. et al. Fab and Fc contribute to maximal protection against SARS-CoV-2 following NVX-CoV2373 subunit vaccine with Matrix-M vaccination. Cell Rep. Med. 2, 100405 (2021). Mercado, N. B. et al. Single-shot Ad26 vaccine protects against SARS-CoV-2 in rhesus macaques. Nature 586, 583–588 (2020). Yu, J. et al. DNA vaccine protection against SARS-CoV-2 in rhesus macaques. Science 369, 806–811 (2020). Anand, S. P. et al. Longitudinal analysis of humoral immunity against SARS-CoV-2 Spike in convalescent individuals up to 8 months post-symptom onset. Cell Rep. Med. 2, 100290 (2021). Lee, W. S. et al. Decay of Fc-dependent antibody functions after mild to moderate COVID-19. Cell Rep. Med. 2, 100296 (2021). Grunst, M. W. & Uchil, P. D. Fc effector cross-reactivity: A hidden arsenal against SARS-CoV-2’s evasive maneuvering. Cell Rep. Med. 3, 100540 (2022). Richardson, S. I. et al. SARS-CoV-2 Beta and Delta variants trigger Fc effector function with increased cross-reactivity. Cell Rep. Med. 3, 100510 (2022). Hensley, K. S. et al. Immunogenicity and reactogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in people living with HIV in the Netherlands: A nationwide prospective cohort study. PLoS Med. 19, e1003979 (2022). Peppa, D. et al. Adaptive reconfiguration of natural killer cells in HIV-1 infection. Front. Immunol. 9, 474 (2018). Brunetta, E. et al. Chronic HIV-1 viremia reverses NKG2A/NKG2C ratio on natural killer cells in patients with human cytomegalovirus co-infection. AIDS 24, 27–34 (2010). Gondois-Rey, F. et al. NKG2C+ memory-like NK cells contribute to the control of HIV viremia during primary infection: Optiprim-ANRS 147. Clin. Transl. Immunol. 6, e150 (2017). Zhou, J. et al. An NK cell population lacking FcRγ is expanded in chronically infected HIV patients. J. Immunol. 194, 4688–4697 (2015). Schlums, H. et al. Cytomegalovirus infection drives adaptive epigenetic diversification of NK cells with altered signaling and effector function. Immunity 42, 443–456 (2015). Lee, J. et al. Epigenetic modification and antibody-dependent expansion of memory-like NK cells in human cytomegalovirus-infected individuals. Immunity 42, 431–442 (2015). Wang, Y. et al. HIV-1-induced cytokines deplete homeostatic innate lymphoid cells and expand TCF7-dependent memory NK cells. Nat. Immunol. 21, 274–286 (2020). Hammer, Q. et al. Peptide-specific recognition of human cytomegalovirus strains controls adaptive natural killer cells. Nat. Immunol. 19, 453–463 (2018). Shah, S. V. et al. CMV primes functional alternative signaling in adaptive Δg NK cells but is subverted by lentivirus infection in rhesus macaques. Cell Rep. 25, 2766-2774.e3 (2018). Peppa, D. Natural killer cells in human immunodeficiency virus-1 infection: Spotlight on the impact of human cytomegalovirus. Front. Immunol. 8, 1322 (2017). Lanier, L. L., Yu, G. & Phillips, J. H. Analysis of Fc gamma RIII (CD16) membrane expression and association with CD3 zeta and Fc epsilon RI-gamma by site-directed mutation. J. Immunol. 1950(146), 1571–1576 (1991). Liu, W. et al. FcRγ gene editing reprograms conventional NK cells to display key features of adaptive human NK cells. iScience 23, 101709 (2020). Shemesh, A. et al. Diminished cell proliferation promotes natural killer cell adaptive-like phenotype by limiting FcεRIγ expression. J. Exp. Med. 219, e20220551 (2022). Hwang, I. et al. Identification of human NK cells that are deficient for signaling adaptor FcRγ and specialized for antibody-dependent immune functions. Int. Immunol. 24, 793–802 (2012). Basílio-Queirós, D. et al. Adaptive NK cells undergo a dynamic modulation in response to human cytomegalovirus and recruit T cells in in vitro migration assays. Bone Marrow Transpl. 57, 712–720 (2022). Duhan, V. et al. NK cell-intrinsic FcεRIγ limits CD8+ T-cell expansion and thereby turns an acute into a chronic viral infection. PLoS Pathog. 15, e1007797 (2019). Bradley, T. et al. RAB11FIP5 expression and altered natural killer cell function are associated with induction of HIV broadly neutralizing antibody responses. Cell 175, 387-399.e17 (2018). Herrera, L. et al. Identifying SARS-CoV-2 ‘memory’ NK cells from COVID-19 convalescent donors for adoptive cell therapy. Immunology 165, 234–249 (2022). Cuapio, A. et al. NK cell frequencies, function and correlates to vaccine outcome in BNT162b2 mRNA anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccinated healthy and immunocompromised individuals. Mol. Med. 28, 20 (2022). Vietzen, H. et al. Deletion of the NKG2C receptor encoding KLRC2 gene and HLA-E variants are risk factors for severe COVID-19. Genet. Med. Off. J. Am. Coll. Med. Genet. 23, 963–967 (2021). Alrubayyi, A. et al. Characterization of humoral and SARS-CoV-2 specific T cell responses in people living with HIV. Nat. Commun. 12, 1–16 (2021). Kratzer, B. et al. Immunological imprint of COVID-19 on human peripheral blood leukocyte populations. Allergy 76, 751–765 (2021). Wilk, A. J. et al. A single-cell atlas of the peripheral immune response in patients with severe COVID-19. Nat. Med. 26, 1070–1076 (2020). Varchetta, S. et al. Unique immunological profile in patients with COVID-19. Cell. Mol. Immunol. 18, 604–612 (2021). Peppa, D. et al. Up-regulation of a death receptor renders antiviral T cells susceptible to NK cell-mediated deletion. J. Exp. Med. 210, 99–114 (2013). Ali, A. et al. Natural killer cell immunosuppressive function requires CXCR3-dependent redistribution within lymphoid tissues. J. Clin. Invest. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146686 (2021). Schuster, I. S., Coudert, J. D., Andoniou, C. E. & Degli-Esposti, M. A. “Natural regulators”: NK cells as modulators of T cell immunity. Front. Immunol. 7, 235 (2016). Pallmer, K. & Oxenius, A. Recognition and regulation of T cells by NK cells. Front. Immunol. 7, 251 (2016). Alrubayyi, A. et al. Characterization of humoral and SARS-CoV-2 specific T cell responses in people living with HIV. Nat. Commun. 12, 5839 (2021). Gyurova, I. E., Ali, A. & Waggoner, S. N. Natural killer cell regulation of B cell responses in the context of viral infection. Viral Immunol. 33, 334–341 (2020). Yuan, D. The role of CD2 family members in NK-cell regulation of B-cell antibody production. Antibodies 3, 1–15 (2014). Rydyznski, C. E. et al. Affinity maturation is impaired by natural killer cell suppression of germinal centers. Cell Rep. 24, 3367-3373.e4 (2018). Rydyznski, C. et al. Generation of cellular immune memory and B-cell immunity are impaired by natural killer cells. Nat. Commun. 6, 6375 (2015). Cook, K. D., Kline, H. C. & Whitmire, J. K. NK cells inhibit humoral immunity by reducing the abundance of CD4+ T follicular helper cells during a chronic virus infection. J. Leukoc. Biol. 98, 153–162 (2015). Wec, A. Z. et al. Broad neutralization of SARS-related viruses by human monoclonal antibodies. Science 369, 731–736 (2020). Deng, X., Terunuma, H. & Nieda, M. Exploring the utility of NK cells in COVID-19. Biomedicines 10, 1002 (2022). Pierce, S., Geanes, E. S. & Bradley, T. Targeting natural killer cells for improved immunity and control of the adaptive immune response. Front. Cell. Infect. Microbiol. 10, 231 (2020). Zwirner, N. W., Domaica, C. I. & Fuertes, M. B. Regulatory functions of NK cells during infections and cancer. J. Leukoc. Biol. 109, 185–194 (2021). Gumá, M. et al. Imprint of human cytomegalovirus infection on the NK cell receptor repertoire. Blood 104, 3664–3671 (2004). Comeau, E. M., Holder, K. A., Fudge, N. J. & Grant, M. D. Cytomegalovirus-driven adaption of natural killer cells in NKG2Cnull human immunodeficiency virus-infected individuals. Viruses 11, 239 (2019). Scully, E. & Alter, G. NK cells in HIV disease. Curr. HIV AIDS Rep. 13, 85–94 (2016). Alrubayyi, A., Rowland-Jones, S. & Peppa, D. Natural killer cells during acute HIV-1 infection: Clues for HIV-1 prevention and therapy. AIDS https://doi.org/10.1097/QAD.0000000000003319 (2022). Flórez-Álvarez, L., Hernandez, J. C. & Zapata, W. NK cells in HIV-1 infection: From basic science to vaccine strategies. Front. Immunol. 9, 2290 (2018). Jost, S. et al. Human antigen-specific memory natural killer cell responses develop against HIV-1 and influenza virus and are dependent on MHC-E restriction. https://www.biorxiv.org/content/https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.11.09.374348v1 (2020). Wijaya, R. S. et al. HBV vaccination and HBV infection induces HBV-specific natural killer cell memory. Gut 70, 357–369 (2021). Riese, P. et al. Responsiveness to influenza vaccination correlates with NKG2C-expression on NK cells. Vaccines 8, 281 (2020). Muccio, L. et al. Late development of FcεRγneg adaptive natural killer cells upon human cytomegalovirus reactivation in umbilical cord blood transplantation recipients. Front. Immunol. 9, 1050 (2018). Brownlie, D. et al. Expansions of adaptive-like NK cells with a tissue-resident phenotype in human lung and blood. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. 118, e2016580118 (2021). Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B. V. A Randomized, Observer-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability and Immunogenicity of Three Prime-Boost Regimens of the Candidate Prophylactic Vaccines for Ebola Ad26.ZEBOV and MVA-BN-Filo in Healthy Adults in Europe. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02416453 (2021). Costa-Garcia, M. et al. Antibody-mediated response of NKG2Cbright NK cells against human cytomegalovirus. J. Immunol. 1950(194), 2715–2724 (2015). Wagstaffe, H. R. et al. Durable natural killer cell responses after heterologous two-dose Ebola vaccination. NPJ Vaccines 6, 1–10 (2021). Wagstaffe, H. R. et al. Ebola virus glycoprotein stimulates IL-18–dependent natural killer cell responses. J. Clin. Invest. 130, 3936–3946 (2020). Luetke-Eversloh, M. et al. Human cytomegalovirus drives epigenetic imprinting of the IFNG locus in NKG2Chi natural killer cells. PLoS Pathog. 10, e1004441 (2014). Vivier, E., Tomasello, E., Baratin, M., Walzer, T. & Ugolini, S. Functions of natural killer cells. Nat. Immunol. 9, 503–510 (2008). Pallmer, K. et al. NK cells negatively regulate CD8 T cells via natural cytotoxicity receptor (NCR) 1 during LCMV infection. PLoS Pathog. 15, e1007725 (2019). Robbins, S. H. et al. Natural killer cells promote early CD8 T cell responses against cytomegalovirus. PLOS Pathog. 3, e123 (2007). Goodier, M. R., Jonjić, S., Riley, E. M. & Juranić Lisnić, V. CMV and natural killer cells: Shaping the response to vaccination. Eur. J. Immunol. 48, 50–65 (2018). Marquardt, N. et al. The human NK cell response to yellow fever virus 17D is primarily governed by NK cell differentiation independently of NK cell education. J. Immunol. 195, 3262–3272 (2015). Suliman, S. et al. Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) revaccination of adults with latent Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection induces long-lived BCG-reactive NK cell responses. J. Immunol. 1950(197), 1100–1110 (2016). Mannar, D., Leopold, K. & Subramaniam, S. Glycan reactive anti-HIV-1 antibodies bind the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein but do not block viral entry. Sci. Rep. 11, 12448 (2021). Seow, J. et al. Longitudinal observation and decline of neutralizing antibody responses in the three months following SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans. Nat. Microbiol. 5, 1598–1607 (2020). Graham, C. et al. Neutralization potency of monoclonal antibodies recognizing dominant and subdominant epitopes on SARS-CoV-2 Spike is impacted by the B.1.1.7 variant. Immunity 54, 1276–1289 (2021).

