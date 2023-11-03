



Screening can save your Life – Lung Cancer Awareness Month Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, accounting for 25 percent of all cancer deaths. According to the American Cancer Society, more people die each year of lung cancer than colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined. Unfortunately, most lung cancer is discovered after symptoms occur. During Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Intermountain Health and St. Vincent are raising awareness about screening that can allow lung cancer to be found early when treatments can be more effective. Intermountain Health and St. Vincent offer Low Dose Lung Screening which helps with the early detection of cancer and greatly increases chances for survival. For those who meet the criteria, annual cancer screenings can help find lung cancer at the first stages. Below are the recommendations for candidates for lung screening: · Age 50-77 · At least a 20-pack year smoking history (two pack per day for 10 years or 1 pack per day for 20 years) · Current smoker or have smoked in the past 15 years “It’s very important to be evaluated especially if you have a history of smoking,” shared Katelyn Gaskin, Nurse Practitioner, Pulmonology at St. Vincent Healthcare. “I encourage anyone who meets the criteria to talk with your primary care provider to learn more about the screening.” The lung cancer screening allows medical providers to identify areas that may need to be biopsied to identify and confirm cancer. St. Vincent now offers cutting-edge, robotic-assisted bronchoscopy which allows for a minimally invasive and highly effective lung biopsy, resulting in better outcomes for patients. “With the advancements of robotic bronchoscopy, we can now diagnose small spots from inside the lung in a safer and much more effective way,” shared Dr. Abdallah Abboud, Pulmonologist at St. Vincent. “This robotic technology is cutting-edge and we are very excited to be able to offer it to our patients in Montana and the region.” Because lung cancer is often found only after symptoms, it’s important to talk to your doctor and know your risk factors. For more information and to find out if you are at high risk for developing lung cancer, take our online quiz https://connect.intermountainhealth.org/montana-lung-cancer-screening or call 406-657-7000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktvq.com/brand-spotlight/intermountain-health/screening-can-save-your-life-lung-cancer-awareness-month The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos