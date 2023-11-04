A ketogenic diet can mitigate SARS-CoV-2 induced systemic reprogramming and inflammation

A KD attenuates systemic toxicity in animals following SARS-CoV-2 infection

We set out to determine whether a KD may mitigate SARS-CoV-2 induced systemic toxicity and overall animal health. We used a murine model of SARS-CoV-2 systemic toxicity we have recently described23. In this model, C57Bl/6 mice are injected with adeno-associated vectors AAV-9-hACE2 or AAV-9 GFP, followed by injection of vehicle or live SARS-CoV-2 virus. To determine the role of ketogenesis in affecting systemic toxicity, animals were placed on a KD or CD ad libitum for 2 weeks. CD and KD composition by weight and energy values (kcal) are reported in Fig. 1b. Briefly, the control group was fed a fixed formula 18% protein rodent diet (Teklad Global 18% Protein Rodent Diet, Envigo), the KD group was exposed to a purified formula 16% protein and 67% in vegetable oils with trans fatty acids for a ratio of fat to protein of 4.2 (Teklad Ketogenic Rodent Diet TD. 190049, Envigo).

Serum BHB increased after two weeks of KD in hACE2-AAV-9 mice, while glucose levels remained unchanged (Supplementary Fig. 2a). Prior to SARS-CoV-2 infection, both mice on CD and KD maintained steady body weight (Supplementary Fig. 2b). RNA-seq gene expression analysis of tissues harvested after 2 weeks of CD or KD (n = 3/group biologically independent samples) showed distinct expression patterns in the liver as opposed to the kidney and heart, as shown by principal component analysis (PCA), PC1 (PC1: 53% total explained variance) (Supplementary Fig. 3a). Genes involved in ketogenesis, lipid β-oxidation and other PPARα targets were upregulated in the liver, while genes involved in lipid synthesis (Fas, Scd-1, Srebp-1c) were suppressed (Supplementary Fig. 3b). Gene Ontology (GO) process pathway enrichment analysis of differentially regulated genes (DEGs) confirmed the upregulation of lipid catabolism, β-oxidation, and oxygen transport (Supplementary Fig. 3c). These data demonstrate robust ketogenesis in animals following 2 week administration of KD versus CD.

Next, we infected AAV-9-hACE2 mice (n = 5/group biologically independent samples) with SARS-CoV-2 after two weeks of exposure to a CD or KD diet (named “CD SARS-CoV-2” and “KD SARS-CoV-2” groups, respectively). Uninfected AAV-9-hACE2/vehicle mice under CD or KD diet were used as control (named “CD” and “KD” groups, respectively).

Mice on a KD showed reduced food intake but similar calorie intake over one week from infection, an observation consistent with the different caloric content of the CD and KD pellets (6.7 kcal/g for KD, 3.1 kcal/g for CD pellets). With the progression of time from infection, both CD and KD groups showed a significant decrease in food and calorie intake. However, the implementation of a KD significantly reduced mice body weight loss and spleen weight loss at day 5, 6 and 7 from infection (Fig. 1c). This observation was in contrast to SARS-CoV-2 induced body weight loss and spleen atrophy/reduction recorded in our previous study23. No significant changes were observed in serum glucose and BHB levels (Supplementary Fig. 4). Over 7 days from infection, animals under a CD showed profound morbidity and severely restricted activity defined by limited mobility and lethargic behavior, consistent with our previous report23. Animals infected under KD demonstrated rescued behavior with normal activity and mobility (Fig. 1d, e, Supplementary Video 1 and 2). These data demonstrate that the KD is beneficial to mice overall health and behavior following SARS-CoV-2 infection.

A KD anticipates SARS-CoV-2 induced systemic transcriptional reprogramming

The KD broadly reprograms gene expression at system-level24. In our previous report, we showed that SARS-CoV-2 induces profound multi-organ transcriptional changes23. Therefore, we established whether a KD may affect SARS-CoV-2 induced systemic reprogramming at the transcriptional level by examining gene expression changes in extrapulmonary organs.

We performed multi-organ RNA-seq of mice tissues (n = 3/group biologically independent samples) after two weeks of exposure to a CD or KD and after one week from infection. Uninfected AAV-9/hACE2 + /vehicle mice under CD or KD diet regimen served as control (Fig. 1a).

PCA demonstrated distinct transcriptional patterns in uninfected and infected animals under KD and CD, with PC1 explaining 60%, 38%, and 43% of total variability between groups, in the heart, liver, and kidney, respectively. Projected PC1 and PC2 distances suggested that the KD induces transcriptional changes in part similar to those caused by viral infection in all tissues (Fig. 2a).

Fig. 2: A ketogenic diet anticipates SARS-CoV-2 induced systemic reprogramming and affects matrix remodeling and inflammatory homeostasis at the transcriptional level. a Principal component analysis of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in the heart, liver, and kidney indicates that a KD shifts transcriptional profiles towards SARS-CoV2 induced changes; (b) number of significantly up and down-regulated genes in each tissue and Ven diagrams showing the number of unique and shared genes dysregulated in SARS-CoV2 infection under CD or KD diet in distinct tissues; (c) heatmap showing log2FC values for DEGs consistently induced by the KD and by viral infection in the control group (CD); (d) volcano plots showing DEGs in KD infected vs CD infected mice (significantly down-regulated genes in blue, up-regulated genes in red); (adjp <0.05 and log2 FC > |1| for all panels, dotted lines indicate significance and FC thresholds, n = 3/group biologically independent samples). (Created with BioRender.com).

Paired analysis showed ~66% (619 genes), ~35% (392 genes) and ~70% (741 genes) decrease in DEGs (adjp < 0.05, log2FC > 1) in the KD infected group as opposed to CD infected animals in the heart, liver, and kidney, respectively (Fig. 2b). DEGs between infected KD and infected CD mice were 74, 45 and 16 in heart, liver, and kidney, respectively, demonstrating similar overall transcriptional programs. These data corroborate the hypothesis that a KD shifts the transcriptional baseline of uninfected mice towards changes induced by SARS-CoV-2.

Next, we compared DEGs due to the exposure to a KD in uninfected animals (KD vs CD), with those changing because of SARS-CoV-2 infection under CD (CD-SARS-CoV-2 vs CD) (Fig. 2c). This analysis showed that 327 (heart), 499 (liver), and 341 (kidney) of the genes reprogrammed by the KD were also affected during SARS-CoV-2 infection under CD. Of these, approximately 99% showed consistent up or down regulation in all tissues, indicating that 35% (heart), 45% (liver) and 32% (kidney) of transcriptional changes induced by SARS-CoV-2 in CD can be anticipated/primed through the implementation of a KD. GO process enrichment analysis of shared DEGs pointed to lipid and acetyl-CoA metabolism reprogramming across all tissues with regulation of PPARα targets, such as Hmgcs2, Cidea, Cidec, Ehhadh, Angptl4, Ucp3, Acot1-4, Slc27a1 and Fabp2 (Supplementary Data 1 and 2, Supplementary Fig. 5a). In the liver, Acaca and Acsl6 were decreased, and Cyp7a1, Cyp8b1, Cyp2b9 (steroid/cholesterol metabolism) were upregulated. RNA-seq data also showed increased CPT1A in the liver and kidney (Supplementary Fig. 5a).

Reversed-phase liquid chromatography (RP-LC) and untargeted mass spectrometry (MS) of polar lipids in SARS-CoV-2 vs control tissues under CD confirmed increased medium and long chain acyl-carnitines in the liver (Supplementary Fig. 5b). Transcription factor regulatory network analysis of RNA-seq data by the transcriptional factor (TF)-target interaction database Transcriptional Regulatory Relationships Unraveled by Sentence-based Text mining (TRRUST, v2) predicted 33, 64, and 49 TFs in heart, liver, and kidney, respectively25,26. PPARα was consistently predicted among the top 5 most significant TFs (Supplementary Fig. 5c). Serum levels of BHB showed heterogeneous patterns in infected mice (Supplementary Fig. 5d).

This evidence supports the finding that ketogenesis is activated at the transcriptional level in extrapulmonary tissues following SARS-CoV-2 infection. Consistently, we previously observed peripheral fat mobilization, loss of adipose tissue, and reduced adipocyte size in the same SARS-CoV-2 murine model of infection23.

Taken together, these data demonstrate a systemic transcriptional switch towards ketogenic metabolism after SARS-CoV-2 infection under CD and support the hypothesis that the implementation of a KD prior to infection primes the system by anticipating transcriptional adaptations induced by the virus.

A KD affects matrix remodeling and inflammatory response at the transcriptional level in SARS-CoV-2

We compared transcriptional changes in animals at the endpoint of our study, i.e. mice infected under KD vs CD (KD-SARS-CoV-2 vs CD-SARS-CoV-2). The endpoint of 7 days was primarily determined by the moribund health state of the CD SARS-CoV-2 infected animals that required euthanasia. This analysis detected 74 DEGs in the heart (26 down-, 48 up-regulated), 45 in the liver (6 down-, 39 up-regulated), and 16 in the kidney (13 down-, 3 up-regulated) (Fig. 2d, Supplementary Data 4).

In the heart, Nmrk2 was significantly downregulated in the KD-SARS-CoV-2 group. This gene is a minimally expressed nicotinamide riboside kinase isoform of Nmrk1 that has been reported to increase during SARS-CoV-2 infection and is involved in NAD+ synthesis through salvage pathways27. Decreased Timp1, Thbs1, Tnc, Adam8, Chil3, Mmp-12 and Mmp-3 transcription also suggested reduced matrix remodeling associated with lower inflammation in the KD-SARS-CoV-2 group (Fig. 2d).

On the contrary, serum amyloid A1 and A2 (Saa1 and Saa2), Igfbp1, Gdf2, Hnf1a, Soat2, Bco2, Amt, Acaca, and Esr1 were upregulated in cardiac tissue in the KD infected mice.

In the liver, we detected increased Saa3, Cxc19, Lp1, Cxc110, Ubd, Col3a1, Tlr2, Ifit3, Gbp2, and Gbp8 in the KD-SARS-CoV-2 group, implicated in interferon response, innate immunity, and collagen remodeling. Cyp3a11 and Cux2 were instead reduced. Saa3 and slightly significant Saa1 and Saa2 upregulation in infected KD fed mice is not ascribable to the sole effect of a KD, as shown by the downregulation of Saa1 and no significant changes for other Saa2 and 3 in the liver of uninfected mice under KD (Supplementary Data 5). Few significant changes were detected in the kidney (Supplementary Data 4).

Network analysis of GO process enrichment in the heart predicted the downregulation of defense response, eosinophil migration, regulation of immune system process, leukocyte activation, wound healing, and tumor necrosis factor superfamily cytokine production while pointing to increased cholesterol and steroid biosynthesis, and lipid metabolism (Supplementary Fig. 6 and Supplementary Data 6). These data suggest that under KD, SARS-CoV-2 induced matrix remodeling and inflammatory response are mitigated, in concert with reduced NAD+ metabolism dysregulation and induced cellular lipid and steroid metabolism.

A KD attenuates the cytokine storm and reduces systemic inflammation during infection

To determine whether a KD may alter serum markers of systemic inflammation during SARS-CoV-2 infection, we measured the concentration of pro-inflammatory cytokines in samples from mice infected under CD or KD using the ProcartaPlex 1A Panel that enables the analysis of 36 mouse pro-inflammatory cytokine and chemokines in a single well by Luminex xMAP technology. Our data show that interleukin-15 (IL-15, −2.5 FC), IL-22 (−8.5 FC), macrophage colony stimulating factor (M-CSF, −73.5 FC), granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF, −2.4 FC), monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 (MCP-1, −1.9 FC) and tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α −1.8 FC) were significantly decreased during infection in mice fed a KD (Fig. 3a, b). Hematoxylin and eosin (HE) tissue staining showed no histological abnormalities or differences between the two groups (Fig. 3c).

Fig. 3: A ketogenic diet reduces markers of acute inflammation in SARS-CoV-2 infection. a Fold change of serum cytokines showing significant concentration changes during infection under KD vs CD regimen (n = 8/group biologically independent samples, * for p < 0.05 and fold change > |1 | ); (b) serum concentration (pg/mL) of tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-a) in CD- and KD-SARS-CoV-2 infected and mock mice; (c) Hematoxylin-Eosin staining of heart, liver, kidney, and lung in CD864 and KD-SARS-CoV-2 mice (n = 6/group biologically independent samples); (d) untargeted RP-LC analysis of serum showing up-regulation of retinoic acid and inflammatory lipid mediators (eicosanoids) in CD-SARS-CoV-2 infected mice, and corresponding decrease under KD regimen (n = 5/group biologically independent samples, significance p < 0.05, fold change > |2 | , # indicates p > 0.05); (e) kynurenine/tryptophane ratio metabolic marker of acute inflammation in serum (right) (* for p 0.05, n = 5/group biologically independent samples), and SARS-CoV-2 induced upregulation of IDO2 (indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase) in hearth (* for p 0.05 ang log2FC for gene expression > |1 | , n = 3/group biologically independent samples).

Next, we performed untargeted RP LC-MS analysis in electrospray negative and positive ionization modes (ESI + /-) to profile polar lipids in serum samples at day 7 from infection in CD and KD fed mice. We detected a total of ~9500 metabolic features in serum samples analyzed in ESI- mode, and a total of ~14500 metabolic features in ESI+ mode. Of these, 360 (106 down, 254 up) and 110 (82 down, 28 up) metabolic features were significantly dysregulated (p < 0.01, FC > 2) in ESI- in CD infected or KD infected vs mock mice, respectively. In ESI + , a total of 245 (93 up, 152 down) and 131 (10 up, 122 down) metabolic features were significantly dysregulated in CD-SARS-CoV-2 or KD-SARS-CoV-2 vs CD or KD mock mice, respectively. Further accurate m/z match with reference lipid repositories and MS/MS fragmentation pattern analysis led to the characterization of 10 metabolic features (Fig. 3d). These included 8 eicosanoids (prostaglandins) mediators of acute inflammatory response with higher FC in CD vs KD infected mice.

Hydrophilic interaction liquid chromatography (HILIC) MS analysis confirmed lower serum levels of the kynurenine/tryptophane ratio, a metabolic index upregulated in inflammatory states. RNA-seq data also showed decreased expression of indoleamine 2,4-dioxysenase 2 (IDO2) in the heart in the KD-SARS-CoV-2 group (Fig. 3e), consistent with decreased kynurenine/tryptophan ratios.

Taken together, these data suggest that a KD may be a preventive non-invasive approach to decrease SARS-CoV-2 associated systemic toxicity through reduced inflammation.

A KD mitigates metabolic changes induced by SARS-CoV-2

We next investigated whether a KD may affect metabolic changes induced by the infection. Metabolite abundances were charted by targeted metabolomics of central carbon metabolism and related pathways by HILIC-MS after metabolite extraction from tissues and serum.

To determine the effect of a KD on metabolite intra- and inter-tissue associations, we computed Pearson correlation coefficients for the CD and KD, CD-SARS-CoV-2 and KD-SARS-CoV-2 groups, for metabolites with significant changes in paired univariate analysis in at least one tissue (i.e., in KD-SARS-CoV-2 vs KD or CD-SARS-CoV-2 vs CD) (Fig. 4a, b). As expected, a KD increased positive and negative metabolite intra- and inter-organ correlations (significance p < 0.05, Supplementary Data 7), with a higher overall number of positive associations between the liver and the heart and serum, and negative associations with the kidney (Fig. 4b, upper panel). A KD diet also induces stronger positive associations (higher correlation coefficient, lower p value) between metabolites in the heart and liver, and within the kidney (Fig. 4b, upper panel, clusters A, B, and C), and negative associations between the kidney and all other tissues (clusters E and F).

Fig. 4: SARS-CoV-2 induces distinct intra- and inter-tissue metabolism reprogramming in CD and KD mice. a Metabolite intra- and inter-tissue correlation maps and circos representations of positive (pos, gray) and negative (neg, blue) inter-tissue correlations for CD uninfected (upper panel) and CD-SARS-CoV-2 mice (lower panel) at day 7 from infection; (b) metabolite intra- and inter-tissue correlation maps and circos representations of positive (pos, gray) and negative (neg, blue) inter-tissue correlations for KD uninfected (upper panel) and KD-SARS-CoV-2 mice (lower panel) at day 7 from infection (average hierarchical clustering of Pearson correlation matrix, red triangles/boxes highlight highly significant correlations, i.e. p < 0.05, n = 5/group biologically independent samples).

In the CD-SARS-CoV-2, viral infection increases negative associations between the liver and the kidney, while leaving unchanged positive associations between the liver and other tissues (Fig. 4a, circos plots). Stronger positive intra-tissue correlations were observed in the heart (Fig. 4a, lower panel, clusters A-C) and kidney (cluster D). In the KD-SARS-CoV-2 group, the infection led to weaker intra-tissue positive associations in the liver and kidney, as opposed to the KD mock group (Supplementary Data 7). Negative associations were also weaker than those observed in the KD mock group (Fig. 4b, lower panel). This suggests that SARS-CoV-2 increases hepatic metabolic intra- and inter-tissue associations, particularly with the heart and kidney, and that a KD can mitigate these changes during infection.

Next, we performed paired univariate analysis of metabolite abundances, i.e. KD-SARS-CoV-2 vs KD and CD-SARS-CoV-2 vs CD. Infection under KD led to reduced changes in heart and serum, accompanied by increased metabolism reprogramming in the liver and kidney (Fig. 5a). We detected a general increase in currency metabolites, and of acyl-CoAs across all tissues in KD-SARS-CoV-2 mice (Fig. 5b, metabolite abbreviations available in Supplementary Data 8). Metabolites in nucleotide metabolism were increased in the kidney, liver, and serum with a less pronounced effect in the heart. This is particularly evident for A, G and UMP in serum, which showed more than 5 log2FC relative increase. IMP was increased in serum under KD (+4.4 log2FC) while decreased in the CD group (−9 log2FC).

Fig. 5: A ketogenic diet counteracts metabolic changes induced by SARS-CoV-2 infection. a Biological classification of total altered metabolites in serum, heart, liver and kidney (n = 5/group biologically independent samples, p < 0.05 and FC > |1.5 | ); (b) log2FC of metabolites showing significant changes in paired analysis of CD-SARS-CoV-2 vs CD or KD-SARS-CoV-2 vs KD (indicated as CD and KD, respectively, n = 5/group biologically independent samples, p < 0.05 and FC > |1 | ); (c) heatmap of log2 intensities for significant metabolites in KD-SARS-CoV-2 vs CD-SARS-CoV-2 mice for serum, kidney, and liver (n = 5/group) biologically independent samples, p < 0.05 and FC > |1 | , no significant features in the heart. Metabolite abbreviations are reported in Supplementary Data 8.

In all tissues, the KD rescues lipid precursors and amino acid levels in infected mice (both depleted in animals infected under CD). Tryptophan levels are unaffected in the KD group, an observation consistent with reduced IDO activity, decreased kynurenine/tryptophan ratio, and inflammation in KD infected mice (Fig. 3).

Univariate analysis of metabolomics data for infected mice under CD or KD at day 7 from infection (i.e., KD-SARS-CoV-2 vs CD-SARS-CoV-2), showed no differences in heart and serum, the latter showing increased P-creatine and R5P only. In the kidney and liver, we detected increased nucleotides (dT, dU, orotate, thymine, dA), amino acids (isoleucine, leucine, valine, glycine, phenylalanine) and lipid precursors (HMG-CoA, CDP-choline, carnitine) (Fig. 5c) in the KD infected group. This suggests that a KD primes the myocardium to anticipate metabolic changes induced by the virus by counteracting nucleotide, amino acid and lipid metabolism alterations caused by the infection. PCA of metabolites changing in at least one tissue/condition supports this interpretation (Supplementary Fig. 7).

A KD rescues Complex I/II respiratory ratios and respiratory supercomplexes (RSC) assembly

SARS-CoV-2 induced metabolic reprogramming diverts mitochondrial fuel utilization away from electron transport chain (ETC) complex II driven fatty acid oxidation to glycolytic derived intermediates28. Since a KD can enhance complex II activity29, we analyzed levels of respiratory complexes by immunoblot, RSC by blue native electrophoresis (BN-PAGE), and respiratory complex activity using respirometry in frozen samples (RIFS)29. The KD per se did not alter levels of respiratory complex I (CI) and complex II (CII) relative to complex IV (CIV) in heart and liver tissues (Fig. 6a, b); however, during SARS-CoV-2 infection, the KD increased relative CII levels in the heart and trended to decrease relative CI in the liver by 50% (p = 0.2) (Fig. 6a, b). This trend led to a significant change in CI/CII level ratio in the liver (Fig. 6b).

Fig. 6: A ketogenic diet rescues Complex I/II respiratory ratios and respiratory supercomplexes assembly. a Immunoblots of complex I (Ndufb8), complex II (Sdhb), complex IV (Mtco) subunits, and Tomm20 in heart (top) and liver (bottom). Whole membranes are displayed in Supplementary Fig. 8A; (b) Immunoblot quantifications of complex I (left) and II (center) subunit levels normalized by complex IV and ratios of complex I/II levels (right) in the heart (top) and liver (bottom) normalized to each CD condition. Graphs represent mean ± SEM of n = 3–4 biologically independent samples; (c) Immunoblot of blue native gel electrophoresis stained for Uqcrc2 (top) and quantification of assembled CI + CIII 2 versus unassembled CIII 2 respirasome ratios in the liver normalized to each CD condition (bottom). Graphs represent mean ± SEM of n = 4 biologically independent samples; (d) Respiratory activity of complexes I and II normalized by complex IV and each CD condition in the liver (left) and heart (right) measured by RIFS. Graphs represent mean ± SEM of N = 5–10 biologically independent samples; (e) respiratory ratios of complex I/II in the heart (left) and liver (right). Graphs represent mean ± SEM of n = 5–10 biologically independent samples. Statistical significance for pairwise comparisons in (b, c, d) was determined using unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test or Mann–Whitney test where appropriate. Statistical significance of group comparisons in (e) was determined by One-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák’s multiple comparisons test. * = p < 0.05, ** = p < 0.01. (Created with BioRender.com).

Analysis of mitochondrial mass in the heart, liver, and kidneys revealed that KD in non-infected mice induced an increase in mitochondrial content. However, this increase was reverted under SARS-CoV-2 infection (Supplementary Fig. 8a–c). RSCs or respirasomes are the active conformation of assembled ETC complex units (CI, CIII, and CIV) that are required for electron transport and respiration. RSC assembly by BN-PAGE is a more accurate indicator of respiratory activity than measuring individual complex subunit levels by Western blot alone30. In the C57Bl/6 murine model used in this study, RSCs are comprised by CI + CIII231. We did not observe significant changes in RSC assembly levels in the heart in the KD-CoV-2 condition (Supplementary Fig. 8d, e); however, in the liver, RSC assembly was significantly reduced by almost 50% between the CD-SARS-CoV-2 and KD-SARS-CoV-2 conditions (Fig. 6c).

In order to detect resulting functional differences in fuel capacity we measured the respiratory activity of CI and CII normalized by CIV in frozen tissue homogenates. In accordance with our results probing for protein levels of complexes I and II in the heart, the activity of CII was increased by ~65% in KD-SARS-CoV-2 samples, whereas in the liver we observed a trend towards decreased CI activity under KD-SARS-CoV-2 (62.4% decrease, p = 0.15) (Fig. 6d). Curiously, in the heart, the KD alone mildly but significantly caused reduced CI activity, which was not reflected in a change in CII protein levels. In both heart and liver, CI/II activity ratios were normalized to uninfected control animals (Fig. 6e). Interestingly, in the kidney, we observed a significant increase in CI activity by ~170% and a strong trend towards increasing CII activity in KD-SARS-CoV-2 samples (p = 0.08) (Supplementary Fig. 8f). Overall, these data indicate restored CI/II ratios in the KD-SARS-CoV-2 group; however, in the kidney, this was driven in the direction of increased CI/CII activity as opposed to the heart and liver (Supplementary Fig. 8g) (uncropped seahorse immunoblots available in Supplementary Fig. 9).