Substance Use Disorders Research Roundup: November 3, 2023





science thodonal_AdobeStock In this Research Roundup, we explore new studies on several substance use disorders (SUDs) including cannabis use disorder (CUD) and opioid use disorder (OUD), as well as the connections between alcohol use and symptoms of psychiatric disorders such as depression and anxiety. Study Finds Lower Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor Levels in Individuals with CUD

This systematic review and meta-analysis examined the relationship between brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) levels and cannabis use disorders (CUD). The study found that individuals with CUD have lower levels of BDNF compared with non-users, which may contribute to the cognitive and emotional deficits associated with CUD. “Our meta-analysis sheds light on the relationship between cannabis use and BDNF levels,” the investigators concluded. “While our study results suggest increasing BDNF levels among cannabis users, the difference isn’t statistically significant. It’s essential to delve deeper into this relationship to fully grasp cannabis’s long-term effects on brain and mental health.” Reference Mohanraj PS, Das A, Sen A, Prithviraj M. Brain-derived neurotrophic factor levels in cannabis use disorders – a systematic review and meta-analysis. Cureus. 2023;15(9):e45960. Study Explores Stress, Anxiety, and Alcohol Use Among Medical Students During COVID-19 Pandemic

This study aimed to investigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on academic stress, depression, and alcohol consumption among medical students. The findings showed a high level of stress, burnout, anxiety, and fear related to COVID-19 among medical students, particularly female students and those who had a history of mental health issues. “The findings suggest the importance of tailored interventions and support systems to address the unique challenges faced by different groups of students, such as gender-specific mental health programs and financial assistance for those in need,” the investigators concluded. “Additionally, the decrease in substance use and depression scores over time may indicate the effectiveness of awareness and support initiatives within the medical education community.” Reference Popescu CA, Tegzeșiu AM, Suciu SM, et al. Evolving mental health dynamics among medical students amid COVID-19: a comparative analysis of stress, depression, and alcohol use among medical students. Medicina (Kaunas). 2023;59(10):1854. How Prevalent is RLS in Patients Treated With Buprenorphine/Naloxone for OUD?

This study explored the prevalence of restless legs syndrome (RLS) among patients receiving buprenorphine/naloxone maintenance therapy for opioid use disorder (OUD). The study found that approximately 13% of these patients experienced definite or probable RLS symptoms, which tended to be of moderate severity and disrupt sleep. Despite the high prevalence, most patients were not receiving treatment for RLS, highlighting the need for clinicians to be trained in RLS screening and treatment to improve the quality of life and potentially reduce the risk of relapse in patients with opioid use disorder. “The prevalence of clinically significant RLS was notably higher than that seen in the general population or in previously assessed clinical populations,” the investigators concluded. “RLS is common in those acutely withdrawing from opioids, and our data demonstrate that these symptoms are present in a sizable portion of patients on OUD maintenance therapy.” Reference Wipper B, Cooke MP, Winkelman JW. Prevalence of current restless legs syndrome symptoms among patients treated with buprenorphine/naloxone for opioid use disorder. Nat Sci Sleep. 2023;15:851-859. Note: Assistance from ChatGPT and ChatPDF was used in the preparation of this research roundup. Let us hear from you! Want to share your insights with colleagues on the latest research on substance abuse disorder and related psychiatric disorders, treatments, and issues? Write to us at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/substance-use-disorders-research-roundup-november-3-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos