Doxycycline lowers C. diff icile risk in patients with pneumonia













Add topic to email alerts



Receive an email when new articles are posted on Please provide your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted on . “

data-action=”subscribe”>

Subscribe

We were unable to process your request. Please try again later. If you continue to have this issue please contact [email protected] . Back to Healio Key takeaways: Patients with community-acquired pneumonia faced a lower risk for C. difficile when prescribed doxycycline.

when prescribed doxycycline. The risk for patients with a documented C. difficile infection in the prior year was nearly halved. Doxycycline reduced the risk for Clostridioides difficile infection by almost half compared with azithromycin among patients hospitalized with community-acquire pneumonia who had a C. difficile infection in the past year, a study found. According to the authors of the study, the Infectious Disease Society of America recommends an empiric beta-lactam antibiotic regimen for common pathogens associated with community acquired pneumonia (CAP), “in addition to a macrolide for atypical bacterial coverage.”







Data derived from O’Leary AL, et al. Am J Infect Control. 2023;doi:10.1016/j.ajic.2023.09.007.



“If a contraindication to a macrolide exists, such as an allergy or an elevated QTc interval, doxycycline is recommended as an alternative,” they wrote in the American Journal of Infection Control. Although C. difficile infection (CDI) is rare, people are seven to 10 times more likely to acquire one during treatment with antibiotics or in the month after, according to the CDC. In 2021, there were nearly 119,000 CDIs among hospitalized patients, and roughly 20% to 25% of these people will experience a recurrent infection, according to the CDC. “Hospital-acquired C. difficile has considerable impact on patients’ quality of life, as well as financial implications for health care systems,” Kari A. Mergenhagen, PharmD, BCPS, BCIDP, an infectious disease clinical pharmacy specialist for the Veterans Affairs of Western New York Healthcare System, told Healio. “Tigecycline has been used for salvage therapy for C. difficile, so we hypothesized that doxycycline may share the same properties,” she said. “We were also seeing increased rates of C. difficile in general in hospitalized patients at our facility and were looking for methods to help decrease rates.” Mergenhagen and colleagues conducted a retrospective analysis of more than 156,000 people hospitalized with pneumonia at a VA hospital between Jan. 1, 2009, and Aug. 25, 2022. The researchers included only patients with CAP treated with IV ceftriaxone, and compared outcomes between those treated for CDI with either doxycycline or azithromycin. Patients diagnosed with Legionella pneumonia or viral pneumonia were excluded because different antibiotic regimens are required for treatment. Of the 156,000 patients included in the analysis, 86.9% received azithromycin and 13.1% received doxycycline, with 0.6% and 1.1% in each group having a prior positive C. difficile PCR test in the previous year. According to the study, just over 1,200 patients developed CDI within 30 days of starting antibiotics, but overall rates of CDI were low in both groups at 0.8% in the azithromycin group and 0.7% in the doxycycline group. Among patients with a history of CDI, 12.2% developed a new infection. Overall, CDI risk decreased by 17% among patients receiving doxycycline compared with patients taking azithromycin, and CDI incidence among people with a prior history of CDI decreased by 45%. The researchers noted, however, that in the subset of patients with no history of CDI in the previous year, doxycycline did not result in a statistically significant risk for CDI. Mergenhagen said Legionella can take time to rule out, depending on the tests available at each facility but that it is important to rule it out because, overall, tetracyclines such as doxycycline are not recommended for Legionella because of resistance. “Doxycycline, when used for atypical coverage, should be considered in patients admitted for CAP who have a prior history of C. difficile when Legionella can be ruled out,” Mergenhagen said. References: Published by:



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/infectious-disease/20231103/doxycycline-lowers-c-difficile-risk-in-patients-with-pneumonia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos