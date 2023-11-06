Health
Predicting cancer patient response to drugs that block DNA repair
Testing for genetic ‘biomarkers’ can predict which cancer patients are likely to benefit from DNA repair-blocking drugs called PARP inhibitors when combined with chemotherapy – an existing treatment approach for breast and ovarian cancers, new research reveals.
The findings provide a critical tool for identifying about 15 per cent of cancer patients with a biomarker for whom the approach is likely to be effective, while reducing the risk of unnecessary side effects to other patients. The study, led by researchers at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research with co-authors from UNSW Sydney, was published recently in the journal Pharmacological Research.
“PARP inhibitors are a highly effective therapy for many patients with familial breast and ovarian cancers, but the response in other cancers has been mixed,” says UNSW Conjoint Associate Professor Liz Caldon, Head of the Replication and Genome Stability Lab at Garvan and senior author of the study.
“Our research indicates that genetic testing of cancers can predict how a patient will respond to PARP inhibitors when used with other cancer therapies, to help guide more personalised therapy for patients and prevent side effects for those unlikely to benefit.”
Test to match patients to effective therapies
Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. In Australia, more than 150,000 people are diagnosed every year. A key driver of cancer is malfunctioning DNA repair, which prevents normal cells from fixing DNA errors that lead to the uncontrolled cell replication that is central to cancer growth.
While cancer cells have reduced DNA repair function, they need this function to survive and replicate. PARP inhibitors are drugs that block an enzyme that repairs DNA, called poly adenosine diphosphate-ribose polymerase, abolishing cancer cell’s ability to repair DNA altogether and delivering a fatal blow that prompts them to undergo programmed cell death.
“PARP inhibitors are currently administered to ovarian cancer patients who have mutations in the BRCA1/BRCA2 genes; however, clinical trials applying the treatment to other cancer types have had mixed results,” says Zoe Phan, a PhD candidate at Garvan and first author of the study. “As these drugs can have severe side effects, including neutropenia – the loss of white blood cells – we set out to determine whether screening for known DNA repair biomarkers could help predict treatment response when these drugs are used alongside chemotherapy.”
Read more: New treatment approach to selectively target cancer cells: study
For the study, A/Prof. Caldon’s team analysed the reported data from more than 80 cancer clinical trials worldwide, including 2547 patients with breast, ovarian, lung and other cancers who had received a treatment of PARP inhibitors and chemotherapy.
The researchers found that patients who had one of six DNA repair biomarkers – changes in cancer cells that indicate defective DNA repair – had reduced disease progression and better survival than those who did not have one of these markers.
“Significantly, we found there was no benefit of adding PARP inhibitors to chemotherapy for patients who lacked the biomarkers we investigated,” says A/Prof. Caldon.
New hope for improved cancer therapy
The team is now working to integrate the biomarkers as inclusion criteria for patients who go on clinical trials for PARP inhibitors.
“At the moment, patients in clinical trials assessing PARP inhibitors in combination with chemotherapy are not always selected based on genetic biomarkers, which means the benefit of this combination therapy could be hidden,” says A/Prof. Caldon.
“More than 15 per cent of all cancer patients are likely to have a DNA repair biomarker. This means that thousands of patients could potentially benefit from PARP inhibitors as a combination treatment.
“Our ultimate aim is to vastly improve outcomes for patients, not only by guiding more effective therapies but by reducing side effects and improving quality of life.”
This research was supported by the Dr Lee MacCormick Edwards Charitable Foundation and the Lysia O’Keefe Fellowship.
|
Sources
2/ https://newsroom.unsw.edu.au/news/health/predicting-cancer-patient-response-drugs-block-dna-repair
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Predicting cancer patient response to drugs that block DNA repair
- Indicted Rep. George Santos (R-NY) says he plans to run for his seat in 2024 even if he’s expelled.
- Decoding long COVID, pathophysiology, epidemiology, diagnosis, and management
- Inside Biden’s Israel Balancing Act
- Understanding diabetes — symptoms, risks & management | News, Sports, Jobs
- Chris Christie scolds audience after being booed for his opposition to Trump
- Highly pathogenic avian flu detected at Alabama chicken farm, nearly 48K birds killed
- Palestinian American mourns 42 family members killed in a single day in Gaza
- Hear what Bernie Sanders thinks about Israel’s response to Hamas attack
- Sen. Bernie Sanders said he doesn’t know that a ceasefire is possible in the Israel-Hamas war.
- How can seaweed provide potential climate change solutions? – BBC News
- Teen responds to classmate creating AI nudes of female students