An FcRn-targeted mucosal vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 infection and transmission

Mice and Golden Syrian hamsters

All research experiments in this study comply with all relevant ethical regulations. The Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee approved the animal protocol at the University of Maryland (#R-APR-20-18 and #R-MAR-21-19). The animals were acclimatized at the animal facility for 4–6 days before initiating experiments. Animals from different litters were randomly assigned to groups, and investigators were not blinded to allocation during experiments and outcome assessment. Wild-type (WT) C57BL/6 mice were purchased from Charles River Laboratories (Frederick, MD), and FcRn KO mice were a gift from Dr. Derry Roopenian (Jackson Laboratory, Bar Harbor, ME). Transgenic mice expressing human ACE2 by the human cytokeratin 18 promoter (K18-hACE2) represent a susceptible rodent model20,57. Specific-pathogen-free, 6–8-week-old, female and male B6.Cg-Tg(K18-ACE2)2Prlmn/J (Stock No: 034860, K18-hACE2) hemizygous C57BL/6 mice and control C57BL6 mice (non-carriers) were purchased from the Jackson Laboratory and used for breeding pairs to generate pups for research. All the offspring were subjected to genotyping, and only the hemizygous K18-hACE2 mice were chosen for future use. Seven-week-old male/female Golden Syrian hamsters were obtained from Charles River Laboratories. Animals have been maintained in individually ventilated cages at ABSL-2 for noninfectious studies or in isolators within the ABSL-3 facility for studies involving SARS-CoV-2 viruses. Immunization and virus inoculation were performed under anesthesia. We avoided using volatile chemical anesthetics known to increase the permeability of the respiratory epithelial barrier in nasal immunizations. All mice were anesthetized with an intraperitoneal (i.p.) injection of fresh Avertin at 10–12.5 μl of working solution (40 mg/ml) per gram of body weight -and laid down in a dorsal recumbent position to allow for recovery. Hamsters were sedated with Dexmedetomidine (50-250 μg/kg) via subcutaneous injection for immunization and virus infection, or they were anesthetized with isoflurane for collecting blood, nasal washes, and throat swabs.

Cells, antibodies, and viruses

Vero E6 (with high expression of endogenous ACE2, Cat No. NR-53726) and VAT (Vero E6-TMPRSS2-T2A-ACE2, Cat No.NR-54970) were from Biodefense and Emerging Infections Research Resources Repository (BEI Resources, Manassas, VA). Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells were purchased from the American Tissue Culture Collection (ATCC, Manassas, VA). Vero E6, VAT, and CHO cells were maintained in complete Dulbecco’s Minimal Essential Medium (DMEM) (Invitrogen Life Technologies), supplemented with 10% fetal bovine serum (FBS), 2 mM L-glutamine, nonessential amino acids, and antibiotic and antifungal (100 units/ml of penicillin, 100 μg/ml of streptomycin, and 250 ng/ml of amphotericin B). Vero E6, VAT, and CHO cells routinely tested negative for Mycoplasma sp. by real-time PCR. Recombinant CHO cells were grown in a complete medium with G418 (Invitrogen, 1 mg/ml). All cells were grown at 37 °C in 5% CO 2 .

The insect cell-expressed SARS-CoV-2 Spike S2 (Cat # NR-53799), S-specific mAbs 2TP1B11, 2TP2C7, and 2TP22E7 were procured from the BEI Resources. S-specific mAbs 40150-R007, 40952-MM57, and SPD-M128, as well as anti-S polyclonal antibodies 40590-T62 and 40150-T62-Cov2, were acquired from Sino Biologicals. Hamster IgG2 was purchased from BD (Cat # 553294). Motavizumab, an antibody against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) F protein, was acquired from Cambridge Biologics (Brookline, MA). The sera from the convalescent COVID-19 patients or health persons were a gift from the Biotech Laboratories (Rockville, MD). The horseradish peroxidase (HRP)-conjugated anti-human IgG (Cat# 2081-05), anti-goat IgG (Cat# 6160-05), streptavidin (Cat# 7100-05), and biotin-labeled goat anti-mouse IgA (Cat# 1040-08) were obtained from Southern Biotech (Birmingham, AL). HRP-conjugated anti-mouse IgG Fab (Cat# A9917) and anti-human IgG Fab (Cat# SAB4200791) were from Sigma. HRP-conjugated anti-mouse IgG (Cat# PA1-28568) and anti-hamster IgA (sab3003a) were obtained from Invitrogen (Waltham, MA) and Brookwood Biomedical (Jemison, AL), respectively. Goat anti-hamster IgG (Cat# NB1207141) was acquired from Novus (Centennial, CO). We purchased recombinant biotinylated human and biotinylated mouse FcRn/β2m (Cat# FCM-H82W4 and FCM-M82W6) and biotinylated human and mouse FcγRI proteins (Cat# FCA-H82E8 and CD4-M82E7), and biotinylated human ACE2 protein (Cat# AC2-H82E6) from AcroBiosystems (Newark, DE). Human C1q protein was given by Dr. Sean Riley (Complement Technology, Cat # A099). Mouse C1q protein (Cat# M099) was procured from Complement Technology (Tyler, TX).

The following reagents were obtained through BEI Resources, NIAID, NIH: SARS-CoV-2 ancestral isolate hCoV-19/USA/NY-PV08410/2020 (abbreviated as NY strain, Cat# NR-53514), Alpha isolate (B.1.1.7) hCoV-19/USA/OR-OHSU-PHL00037/2021 (Cat # NR55461), Beta isolate (B.1.351) hCoV-19/USA/MD-HP01542/2021 (Cat# 55282), Gamma isolate (P.1) hCoV-19/Japan/TY7-503/2021 (Cat# NR-54982), Delta isolate (B.1.167.2) hCoV-19/USA/PHC658/2021 (Cat# NR-55611), Epsilon isolate hCoV-19/USA/CA/VRLC014/2021 (Cat # NR-55309), Omicron B.1.1.529 strain hCoV-19/USA/MD-HP20874/2021 (Cat #: NR-56461), BA.5 subvariant hCoV-19/USA/COR-22-063113/2022 (Cat # NR-58616), XBB.1.5 subvariant hCoV-19/USA/MD-HP40900/2022 (Cat # NR-59104). Viruses from the BEI were passed in either Vero E6 (for ancestral and Delta strains) or VAT cells (for Omicron strain). At 72 hr post-infection, tissue culture supernatants were collected and clarified before being aliquoted and stored at −80 °C. The virus stock was titrated using the Median Tissue Culture Infectious Dose (TCID 50 ) assay. All virus experiments were performed in an approved Animal Biosafety Level 3+ (ABSL-3+) facility at the University of Maryland using appropriately powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR) and protective equipment.

Construction of a plasmid expressing SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) or S-Fc

The entire amino acid (aa) sequence corresponding to the S protein of the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strain Wuhan-Hu-1 or Omicron XBB.1.5 was retrieved from Genbank. We designed an S gene of SARS-CoV-2 with some modifications described below and synthesized it from GenScript (Piscataway, NJ). The S protein precursor has two well-defined cleavage sites: S1/S2 and S2’. To produce a non-cleavable S protein, we performed mutagenesis at the cleavage site S1/S2 (R685A) and S2’(R815A) of the S gene to keep the S protein in a pre-cleavage conformation. On the surface of coronaviruses, S glycoprotein exists predominantly in the prefusion form52. A prefusion structure of SARS-CoV-2 S is critical for maximizing immunogenicity. To produce a prefusion form of S antigen, we made a pair of point mutations to proline (K986P and V987P) as previously described58, which prevents the formation of a helix associated with the post-fusion conformation (Fig. 1a). The S protein also naturally exists as a trimer on the virions or virally infected cells59. To facilitate the trimerization of soluble S protein, we engineered a foldon domain from T4 bacteriophage fibritin protein18 to the C-terminus of the extracellular domain of the S (residues 1–1213) gene to facilitate the trimerization. To target FcRn for delivery, we selected human IgG1 Fc. The rationale for using human IgG1 is consistent with the fact that it has the highest affinity for activating FcγRI but the lowest affinity for inhibiting FcγRIIB60. In IgG1 Fc, the complement C1q-binding motif was eliminated (E318A/K320A/K322A)61 (Fig. 1a) to prevent the binding of human and mouse C1q. Because human IgG1 Fc typically forms a disulfide-bonded dimer, we created a monomeric Fc by substituting cysteines 226 and 229 with serine (C226S and C229S) to eliminate the disulfide bonds, as we reported previously9. The modified S gene (named by S-Fc) encodes the extracellular domain of the S protein, followed by a trimeric motif (foldon) and a monomeric human IgG1 Fc segment. The S-Fc gene was further codon-optimized for optimal expression in CHO cells and synthesized and cloned into the eukaryotic expression plasmid pcDNA3.1 via Kpn I and Xho I sites to generate the recombinant plasmids pcDNA3.1-S-Fc (Fig. 1a).

A control plasmid, pcDNA3.1-S, was produced by replacing the human IgG1 Fc portion with the 6x His tag sequence. For this purpose, an inverse PCR was performed using pcDNA3.1-S-Fc as a template, and the primer pairs: 5’-CACCTTCCTGGGCCATCATCACCATCACCATTGACTCGAGTCTAGAGGGCCCG-3’ and 5’-ATGGTGATGGTGATGATGGCCCAGGAAGGTGGACAGCAGCACCCACTCGCCAT-3’. After transforming the inverse PCR segment into the competent E. coli strain, homologous recombination allows for the generation of the circular plasmid pcDNA3.1-S, which encodes a trimeric soluble S protein with the foldon domain and 6x His tag.

Generation of a plasmid expressing hamster FcRn/β2m or FcγRI

To construct plasmid for the expression of hamster FcRn and β2m, the DNA sequences encoding the extracellular domain of hamster FcRn (1–300 aa) or full-length hamster β2m were firstly amplified from hamster lung tissue by RT-PCR. The primer pairs for hamster FcRn were 5’-GCGGGTACCGCCACCATGGGGATGCCCCAGCCC-3’, 5’-TATCTCGAGTTACTCGTGCCACTCGATCTTCTGGGCCTCGAAGATGTCGTTCAGGCCGTGGTGATGGTGGTGATGGTGATGCGAAGATCTGGCTGGAGCA-3’. The primer pairs for hamster β2m amplification were 5’-TATGTCGACGCCACCATGGCTCGCTCCGTGGCCG-3’, 5’-GCGTCTAGACTATTTTTCGAACTGCGGGTGGCTCCACATGTCTCGTTCCCAGGTGAC-3’. The corresponding FcRn cDNA sequence comprises a coding sequence for 8x His tag and Avi tag at the 3’ end for protein purification and site-specific biotinylation, respectively, while the β2m cDNA included a Strep II tag at its 3’ end. Then, the FcRn and β2m cDNAs were subsequently cloned into a dual-expression vector pBud-CE4.1 (Invitrogen) via the Kpn I/Xho I sites (for FcRn) and Sal I/Xba I sites (β2m) to generate a plasmid pBud-haFcRn/β2m.

An RT-PCR was performed to amplify the gene sequence encoding the ectodomain of FcγRI from hamster lung tissue to create a plasmid expressing hamster FcγRI. The primer pairs were 5’-GCGGGTACCGCCACCATGTGGCTCCTAACAACCCTG-3’ and 5’-TATCTCGAGTTACTCGTGCCACTCGATCTTCTGGGCCTCGAAGATGTCGTTCAGGCCGTGGTGATGGTGGTGATGGTGATGAGGGCCTGATGACTGAGGAC-3’. As described above, the tandem 8x His tag- and Avi tag-encoding sequence at the 3’ end of the FcγRI segment was designed for affinity purification and site-specific biotin labeling. Next, the hamster FcγRI segment was digested with Kpn I and Xho I and inserted into the pBud-CE4.1 vector to generate a plasmid pBud-haFcγRI.

Characterization of the prefusion S and S-Fc proteins

The pcDNA3.1 plasmids encoding S and S-Fc were transfected into CHO cells using PEI MAX 40000 (Fisher Scientific, Cat# NC1038561). Stable cell lines were selected and maintained under G418 (1 mg/ml). Immunofluorescence assay, SDS-PAGE, and Western blotting analysis determined the expression and secretion of the S or S-Fc fusion proteins. We produced the soluble S or S-Fc proteins by culturing CHO cells in a complete medium containing 5% FBS with ultra-low IgG. The proteins were captured by Protein A column (ThermoFisher Scientific, Cat# 20356) for the S-Fc protein or Histidine-tagged Protein Purification Resin (R&D Systems, Cat # IP999) for the S protein, eluted with 0.1 M Glycine (pH 2.5), and neutralized with 1 M Tris-HCl (pH 8.0). Glycine and Tris-HCl in the protein solution were replaced with PBS three times using centrifugation with Amicon Ultra-15 Centrifugal Filter Unit (50 K) (Millipore, Cat# UFC905024). Protein concentrations were determined using a NanoDrop spectrophotometer (Thermo Scientific).

Purification of hamster FcRn/β2m or FcγRI proteins

To express hamster FcRn/β2m or FcγRI proteins, 293T cells were transfected with recombinant plasmid pBud-haFcRn/β2m or pBud-haFcγRI. The supernatants from the cell culture were harvested after 48 hrs, loaded onto an anti-His resin column, and eluted with 0.1 M glycines (pH 2.5). The eluted proteins were neutralized with 1 M Tris-HCl (pH 8.0), and the protein buffer was replaced with PBS using Amicon Ultra-15 Centrifugal Filter Unit (10 K). The purified proteins were visualized by SDS-PAGE and Coomassie staining. The site-specific biotinylation was then conducted by using a BirA biotin-protein ligase standard reaction kit (Cat# BirA500) from Avidity Biosciences (Aurora, CO).

SDS-PAGE gel and Western blotting

Protein quality was assessed by 8–15% SDS-PAGE gel under reducing conditions. Proteins in gels were either stained with Coomassie blue dye in gel or used for transfer onto nitrocellulose membranes (GE Healthcare). The membranes were blocked with 5% milk in PBST (PBS and 0.05% Tween-20) and incubated with appropriate primary and HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies, as indicated in the Figure legends. The immobilon Western chemiluminescent HRP substrate (Millipore, Cat# WBKLS0100) was used to visualize protein bands in membranes and images captured by the Chemi Doc XRS system (BioRad).

Samplings of nasal washes, bronchoalveolar lavage, and throat swabs

The nasal washes and BAL fluids were collected from the mouse under euthanasia with over-dosage of Avertin. For sampling nasal washes, we removed the lower jaw. A small incision was made over the ventral aspect of the trachea; then, a syringe with a blunt plastic tip was inserted into the trachea toward the nasal cavity. 1 ml PBS was gently injected into the nasopharynx and collected when it flowed from the external nares. For BAL collection, the syringe was inserted into the trachea but toward the lungs, and 1 ml of PBS was carefully injected into the lungs by keeping the syringe in position. The PBS was retrieved back to obtain BAL fluids. The nasal washes and BAL fluids were centrifuged to remove cellular debris, concentrated to 350 μl with Amicon 0.5 ml centrifugal filter unit (10 K) (Millipore, Cat# UFC501096), and the supernatants were stored at −20 °C.

To collect nasal washes in hamsters, animals were anesthetized with isoflurane, and small-sized feeding needles (20 G) were used to inject 500 μl sterile PBS into the nostrils (250 μl each side). The outflows were collected in a petri dish as expelled by the hamster. The volume was increased to 0.5 ml with the addition of cold PBS. To collect throat swabs from the anesthetized hamsters, the swab was first moistened in 650 μl DMEM media with 1% inactivated FBS and then placed into the throat, where it was gently rubbed around ten times. These swabs were then soaked for 5 minutes in the vials containing the remainder of the media. Subsequently, the throat swabs were removed, and the samples were vortexed and stored at −80 °C for further virological analysis.

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) or spot (ELIspot)

IgA and IgG antibodies in nasal washes, BAL fluid, and sera reactive to SARS-CoV-2 spike antigens were quantified by ELISA as previously described9,32,33. In brief, 96-well plates (Maxisorp, Nunc) were coated with 1 µg/ml of the S protein described above in 100 μl coating buffer (PBS, pH 7.4) per well and incubated overnight at 4 °C. Plates were washed four times with 0.05% Tween 20 in PBS (PBST) and blocked with blocking buffer (2% bovine serum albumin in PBST) for 2 h at room temperature. Sera were heat-inactivated at 56 °C for 30 min before serial dilutions starting at 1:200 in dilution buffer. The serially diluted specimens (nasal wash, BAL, or sera) from animals were added to each well and incubated for 2 hrs. After washing six times with PBST, the detection antibodies were added and incubated for 1.5 hr at room temperature. HRP-conjugated rabbit anti-mouse IgG (1:20,000, Invitrogen, Cat# PA1-28568) was used for measuring mouse IgG, while biotin-labeled goat anti-mouse IgA Ab (1:5000, Southern Biotech, Cat#1040-08) plus HRP-conjugated streptavidin (1:7000, Southern Biotech, Cat# 7100-05) were used for measuring mouse IgA antibody. To detect S-specific hamster IgG, goat anti-hamster IgG (1:4000, Novus, Cat# NB1207141) plus HRP-conjugated rabbit anti-goat IgG (1:5000, Southern Biotech, Cat# 61-6065) were used. To determine S-specific hamster IgA, HRP-conjugated anti-hamster IgA (1:250, Brookwood Biomedical, Cat# sab3003a) was used. One hundred microliter TMB (tetramethylbenzidine) (BD, Cat# 555214) was used as a substrate to visualize the signals. The reactions were stopped after 5 min by adding 100 μl of 1 M sulfuric acid before reading on a Victor III microplate reader (Perkin Elmer) at OD450 nm. Antibody endpoint titers were determined by non-linear regression as the reciprocal of the highest sample dilution with an absorbance above two times the absorbance of blank wells.

For measuring S-specific antibody-secreting cells (ASCs) in bone marrow, an ELISpot kit (MabTech, Cat# 3825-2H) was used. The 96-well ELISpot plates (MabTech, Cat# 3654-TP-10) were pre-wetted with 35% ethanol and washed five times with sterile water plus 1 with PBS. The plates were then coated with S protein at 20 µg/ml overnight at 4 °C (100 μl/well) and blocked with RPMI 1640 complete medium with 10% FBS for 2 h at room temperature. Bone marrow cells from femurs and tibias were collected in RPMI 1640, filtered through a 70 μm strainer, and subjected to ACK lysis. Serial dilutions of single-cell suspensions were prepared in RPMI 1640 and added to the coated wells for 18–24 h at 37 °C in 5% CO 2 . After incubation, the plates were emptied and washed five times with PBS, then incubated with biotinylated anti-mouse IgG (0.5 μg/ml) for 2 h at room temperature. After washing with PBS, HRP-streptavidin (1:700) was added and incubated for 1 h. The samples were developed with TMB substrate until distinct spots emerged. After washing, the plates were stored upside down in the dark to dry overnight at room temperature. Spots were counted with an ELISpot reader (AID, Germany).

Characterization of the S-Fc or S proteins

The ELISA assays were also used to measure interactions of the S-Fc or S with (1) human, mouse, or hamster FcRn/β2m heterodimer (ACROBiosystems, Cat# FCM-H82W4 for human FcRn/β2m; Cat # FCM-M82W6 for mouse FcRn/β2m; at the acidic pH (6.0) and neutral pH (7.4) conditions; (2) human, mouse, or hamster FcγRI (ACROBiosystems, Cat# FCA-H82E8 for human FcγRI; Cat# CD4-M82E7 for mouse FcγRI); (3) human ACE2 (ACROBiosystems, Cat# AC2-H82E6); and (4) human and mouse C1q protein (Complement Technology, Cat#A099, and #M099). All FcRn/β2M heterodimer, FcγRI, ACE2, and C1q proteins were conjugated with biotin to facilitate detection. In brief, ELISA plates were coated with S-Fc or S protein in PBS (1 μg/well for FcRn/β2M binding or 200 ng/well for FcγRI and hACE2 binding) overnight at 4 °C. After blocking for 2 h, the 2-fold serial diluted target proteins (4–4000 ng/ml of FcRn/β2m, 0.4–400 ng/ml of FcγRI and hACE2) were added and incubated for 2 h at room temperature. For the C1q binding assay, S-Fc or S proteins were used to coat plates at a serial dilution (800–7.8 ng/well), and a biotin-conjugated human or mouse C1q (2 μg/ml) was used for detection. For all assays, the streptavidin-HRP was from Southern Biotech (1:5000), and TMB was used to visualize the colorimetric signals. The Victor III microplate reader read the plates at 450 nm to assess optical density (OD).

Quantification of SARS-CoV-2 virus and RNA

The number of infectious virus particles in the specimen of ancestral SARS-CoV-2 or Delta strain infected animals was determined in Vero E6 cells by 50% tissue culture infectious dose (TCID 50 ) endpoint dilution assay as described62. The quantification of the Omicron strain was performed in VAT cells. To increase the sensitivity, VAT cells were also used in detecting ancestral viruses and Omicron variants in the throat swab samples, as the overexpression of the hACE2 and TMPRSS2 in VAT cells enhances the replication efficiency of the SARS-CoV-263. Briefly, cells were plated at 15,000 cells/well in DMEM with 10% FBS and incubated overnight at 37 °C with 5.0% CO 2 . Media was aspirated and replaced with DMEM with 1% inactivated FBS for virus infection. Animal tissues, including nasal turbinate, lung, brain, intestine, and kidney, were homogenized in the TissueLyser LT (Qiagen). After centrifuging at high speed (18407 × g, 10 min), the 10-fold serial dilutions of supernatants were used to infect the cell monolayers in 96-well plates, and the CPE was checked after 4 days. Positive (virus stock of known infectious titer) and negative (medium only) controls were included in each assay. The virus titer was expressed as TCID 50 /ml (50% infectious dose (ID 50 ) per milliliter) by using the Reed-Muench method62.

To monitor viral RNA levels in virus-infected animal samples (throat swabs), total RNAs were isolated by using the PureLink RNA mini kit (Invitrogen, Cat# 12183018A) and subjected to the one-step quantitative real-time reverse transcription-PCR assay (qRT-PCR) using TaqMan Fast Virus 1-Step Master Mix (ThermoFisher, Cat# 4444432) as described previously64,65. A SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (N) specific primers and probe sets were used: Forward primer: 5’-GACCCCAAAATCAGCGAAAT-3’; Reverse primer: 5’-TCTGGTTACTGCCAGTTGAATCTG-3’; and probe: 5’-FAM-ACCCCGCATTACGTTTGGTGGACC-BHQ1-3’). Briefly, viral RNA was expressed as N gene RNA copy numbers from each swab or animal, based on an RNA standard included in the assay, which was created via the in vitro T7-DNA-dependent RNA transcription of a linearized DNA molecule containing the target region of the N gene full-length by using MEGAscript T7 Transcription Kit (ThermoFisher, Cat# AM1334), and purified with MEGAclear Transcription Clean-Up Kit (ThermoFisher, Cat# AM1908). The amplifications of qRT-PCR were performed with a CFX96 Touch Real-Time PCR System (Bio-Rad) using the following conditions: reverse transcription at 50 °C for 5 min, initial denaturation at 95 °C for 20 s, then 40 cycles of denaturing and annealing/extending at 95 °C for 3 s and 60 °C for 30 s. The lower limit of detection (LOD) was 101.5 copies per reaction.

Microneutralization (MN) assay

Neutralizing antibodies were measured by a standard microneutralization (MN) assay on Vero-E6 (for ancestral and Delta strains) or VTA cells (for Omicron strain) as previously described15. The sera were heat-inactivated at 56 °C for 30 min and followed by 2-fold serial dilution, after which the diluted sera were incubated with 100 TCID 50 of SARS-CoV-2 virus (ancestral, Delta, and Omicron strains) for 1 h at 37 °C, respectively. The virus-serum mixtures were added to Vero-E6 or VAT cell monolayers in 96-well plates and incubated for 1 h at 37 °C. After removing the mixture, DMEM with 1% inactivated FBS was added to each well and incubated for 4 days at 37 °C for daily CPE observation. Neutralizing Ab titers are expressed as the reciprocal of the highest serum dilution preventing the appearance of CPE.

Immunizations of mice and Golden Syrian hamsters and SARS-CoV-2 challenge

Six- to eight-week-old female/male C57BL/6 mice, FcRn KO mice, and K18-hACE2 transgenic mice were intranasally (i.n.) immunized with 10 μg S-Fc, equal molar of recombinant S, or PBS in 10 μg CpG adjuvant (ODN1826, Invivogen, Cat# vac-1826-1) in a total volume of 20 μl. CpG does not increase the permeability of the airway respiratory barrier66, and it is recognized by TLR-9 of plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs) and B cells, leading to the activation of a Th1 immune response and priming the induction of long-lasting memory immune responses67. For intramuscular (i.m.) immunizations, mice were injected bilaterally in the quadriceps femoris with a 50 μl volume containing 10 μg S-Fc antigen in 10 μg CpG. Six- to eight-week-old female/male hamsters (n = 6–8 per group) were vaccinated via i.n. or i.m. route with an 80 μl volume containing 30 μg S-Fc and 30 μg CpG. The mice or hamsters were boosted with the same vaccine formulations 2 or 3 weeks later.

Blood was collected from each animal 2 or 3 weeks after the boost; 3 days later, the animals were transferred to the ABSL-3+ facility for virus challenge. The K18-hACE2 mice were i.n. infected with lethal doses of SARS-CoV-2 virus in a total volume of 50 µl (2.5 × 104 TCID 50 ancestral SARS-CoV-2 and Delta strains, or 1 × 106 TCID 50 for Omicron strain). Due to their high susceptibility, the aged K18-hACE2 mice were challenged with 5 × 103 TCID 50 ancestral strain. The hamsters were i.n. infected with 1 × 105 TCID 50 of ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strain with a final volume of 100 µl. After infection, animals were monitored daily for morbidity (weight loss), mortality (survival), and other clinical signs of illness for 14 days. Animals losing above 25% of their body weight following infection or reaching the humane endpoint were humanely euthanized.

At the indicated time points after the virus infection, nasal washes or throat swabs were sampled to monitor the virus shedding from the upper respiratory tract. To further measure the virus replication and tissue lesion in vivo, 50% of the animals in each group were euthanized at 4 or 5 dpi, and different organs and tissues, including nasal turbinate, trachea, lung, brain, heart, and intestine, were harvested. The left lung lobe was fixed in a 10% neutral buffered formalin solution for histopathology analyses, while the right lung lobes and other tissues were homogenized in DMEM by Tissue Lyser (Qiagen). The homogenates were cleaned by centrifugation (16,100 × g for 10 minutes), and supernatants were collected to measure viral load.

Lung pathology

To examine the lung pathology, lungs were removed from mice in each group and fixed in 10% neutral buffered formalin solution 3 days before transferring the tissues from the ABSL-3 facility. The lungs were then paraffin-embedded, sectioned in five-micron thickness, and stained with Hematoxylin and Eosin (H & E) by Histoserv Inc (Germantown, MD). Stained lung sections were scanned using a high-definition whole-slide imaging system (Histoserv, Germantown, MD).

To determine the level of pulmonary inflammation, the lung inflammation was evaluated and scored by a board-certified veterinary pathologist blinded to the design. A semi-quantitative scoring system, ranging from 0 to 5, was used to assess the following parameters: alveolitis, parenchymal pneumonia, inflammatory cell infiltration, peribronchiolitis, perivasculitis, and lung edema68. The inflammatory scores are as follows: 0, normal; 1, very mild; 2, mild; 3, moderate; 4, marked; and 5, severe. An increment of 0.5 was assigned if the inflammatory score fell between two.

Intravascular labeling and flow cytometry

To discriminate the tissue-resident memory T cells (TRM) in the lung from the circulating T cells in the blood, the S-Fc immunized, or PBS control mice were anesthetized and intravenously injected with 3 μg of PE-CD3 Ab in 100 μl PBS through the retro-orbital route. After 5 min labeling, the treated mice were euthanized and bled. As described previously, single cells were isolated from the lung32. The lungs were perfused with 10 ml PBS, minced with scissors, and incubated in a digestion solution (RPMI with 1 mg/ml of collagenase IV, 5 mM of CaCl2, 10 μg/ml DNase I) for 45–60 min at 37 °C on a rotating rocker. The digestion was stopped with 5 mM EDTA, and then the cells were filtered through a 70 μm cell strainer and treated with ACK buffer to lyse the red blood cells. Next, cells were purified via the 37% Percoll centrifugation to remove most epithelial cells and cell debris. After washing and resuspension with PBS, cells were stained with a Fixable Live/Dead Yellow staining dye (Invitrogen, Cat# 501121527) to differentiate between live and dead cells. Single-cell suspensions were incubated with Fc block (anti-mouse CD16/CD32, 1 μg for 1 × 106 cells, BD Biosciences, Cat# 553142) at 4 °C for 30 min. After washing with FACS buffer (2% FBS and 2 mM EDTA in PBS), cells were stained with BV421-Spike tetramer (NIH tetramer center, Cat# 63745) 40 min at room temperature, then stained with FITC-CD3 Ab (BD Bioscience, Cat# BDB555275), APC-H7-CD4 Ab (BD Bioscience, Cat#590181), BV786-CD8a Ab (Biolegend, Cat#100749), BV650-CD44 Ab (Biolegend, Cat#103049), BV421-Spike tetramer (NIH tetramer center, Cat# 63745), APC-CD69 Ab (BD Bioscience, Cat#BDB560689), and PE-eFluor610-CD103 Ab (eBioscience, Cat# 61103182) for 1 h at 4 °C. After washing, cells were fixed with 2% paraformaldehyde for 20 min and resuspended in 350 μl 1% BSA/PBS for phenotyping by FACSCelesta cytometer (BD Biosciences). Abc total antibody compensation beads (Invitrogen, Cat# A10497) and Arc amine reactive compensation beads (Invitrogen, Cat# A10346) were used to set up the compensation control. The acquired data were analyzed using the FlowJo software (Tree Star).

Airborne transmission experiments in hamsters

Airborne transmission of the SAS-CoV-2 is more efficient than fomite transmission in hamsters69,70,71. Hence, we examined the capacity of the i.n. immunization to reduce airborne transmission of the ancestral SAS-CoV-2 between animals. The i.m. immunized hamsters were used as controls. To this end, the hamsters were either i.n. or i.m. immunized with S-Fc or left unimmunized, as described above. All hamsters were single-housed in stainless steel wire cages in an isolator, where they were grouped into donors (infected) and recipients (exposed). The isolators provided a unidirectional airflow from the donors to the recipients at an air speed of 78 L/min. The airborne transmission study was conducted following the booster. All donor hamsters at anesthesia were i.n. inoculated with 1 × 105 TCID 50 of SARS-CoV-2 (100 μl) and placed upstream of the airflow location in an isolator. Fourteen hours later, the recipient hamsters were placed downstream of the airflow in the same isolator. The donor and recipient cages were seated at 10 cm to avoid direct contact with animals and the effect of dust particles generated from the bedding material. After infection, the hamsters’ body weight and clinical signs were monitored daily for 14 consecutive days. Throat swabs were sampled daily for 7 days in donor hamsters, while the recipient hamsters were sampled for 10 days as the onset of infection in the recipients was a few days later than that in the donors.

Statistics analysis

All data were analyzed with the Prism 9.0 software (GraphPad). The unpaired T-test (two-tailed) was used to compare the means between two groups, while one-way ANOVA was used to compare the difference if three or more groups were involved. Meanwhile, a Post Hoc test was applied after one-way ANOVA. Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test was used to compare means from different treatment groups against a single control group. If the data distribution is not normal, the Mann–Whitney test (two-tailed) (for two groups) or Kruskal–Wallis test (for more than 2 groups) will be used. To compare the Kaplan–Meier survival curves, the Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test was used. Fisher’s exact test (one-tailed) was conducted to compare transmission capacities among various groups. All statistical methods used in each experiment are indicated in the Figure legends. The level of statistical significance was assigned when p values were <0.05. The statistical significance was further classified into four levels: p < 0.05, p < 0.01, p < 0.001, and p < 0.0001.

