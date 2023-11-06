Iodine is key for thyroid health, and low levels can go undiagnosed





Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with any advertisers on this site. There are plenty of good reasons to bypass the salt shaker. Too much sodium can increase your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke. But table salt is probably the most reliable and plentiful source of iodine in most diets. Manufacturers have been fortifying salt with the mineral since the 1920s, when iodine deficiency was widespread in the United States. If you don’t use much salt, you may be shorting yourself on this important nutrient. While iodine deficiency is uncommon today, certain people — including older adults — may be at risk. A 2017 study of 189 women ages 51 to 86 found that 60 percent were moderately deficient. What does iodine do for the body? “Iodine is critical for the production of thyroid hormone,” says Marilyn Tan, a clinical associate professor of medicine at the Stanford University School of Medicine in California. Thyroid hormone plays a role in weight, cognitive function, energy levels and even how well hair and nails grow. “It’s responsible for metabolism and can also affect other organs in the body,” Tan says. Very low iodine levels can cause hypothyroidism, where the body makes too little thyroid hormone. “Symptoms can include weight gain, fatigue, depressed mood, memory issues, constipation and intolerance to cold,” Tan says. Low iodine intake over a long period can cause an enlarged thyroid gland (goiter). Hypothyroidism is increasingly common with age. Yet it sometimes goes undiagnosed in older people, in part because many of the symptoms are often written off as a natural part of aging. Why getting enough iodine is tricky Iodine is found naturally in only a few foods. It’s in fruits and vegetables, seaweed and seafood if they come from iodine-rich soil or seawater. Dairy products and eggs are good sources if they come from animals given iodine-fortified feed. Packaged breads made with iodate dough conditioner also contain it. But changes in the environment, farming practices and food processing are affecting the iodine content of all these foods, says Adrienne Hatch-McChesney, a research dietitian in the Army’s Military Nutrition Division, so the iodine content can be inconsistent. You might think that because many packaged foods contain sodium you’re getting plenty of iodine. “But the salt used in processed foods typically isn’t iodized,” Hatch-McChesney says. “Also, fancier salts that are popular now, such as sea, Himalayan or kosher salts, are not good sources.” What’s more, the iodine content of foods isn’t usually listed on the nutrition facts label, so it can be a challenge to know how much you’re getting. The recommended daily allowance of iodine is 150 micrograms (mcg). You can get that amount in ½ teaspoon of iodized salt, but you’re also getting a whopping 1,165 milligrams of sodium. If you’re watching your sodium intake, that’s too much. But it’s still worth using an iodized version anytime you do sprinkle salt on food or use it in cooking. And bump up your intake of iodine-containing foods: Whole-wheat bread made with iodate dough conditioner (2 slices): 309 mcg

Baked cod (3 ounces): 158 mcg.

Dried seaweed (2 tbsp.): 116 mcg.

Oysters (3 ounces): 93 mcg.

Plain nonfat Greek yogurt (¾ cup): 87 mcg.

Nonfat milk (1 cup): 85 mcg.

Large egg: 26 mcg. Copyright 2023, Consumer Reports Inc. Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Read more at ConsumerReports.org.

