Medtech Brings Hope During National Diabetes Month





But there’s good news to celebrate during National Diabetes Month and on World Diabetes Day November 14. The technology to monitor and manage diabetes has evolved rapidly in recent years, dramatically changing the quality of life for patients. Only a few years ago, parents of children with diabetes had to wake up their kids every two hours to check their insulin levels, with constant finger pricks and injections. Now, many of those kids can use a continuous glucose monitor and an iPhone app – no more constant finger pricks and injections. Continuous glucose monitors are the size of only two stacked pennies. Diabetes management is much easier than ever before. At the same time, inequitable access to the best diabetes products is a problem. Coverage policies, whether in government programs or in private insurance, should ensure broad access to the latest diabetes technology and the continuum of care to ensure the strongest possible patient outcomes. Patients need not only the technology, which is key, but also information on how to use it, good nutrition, and access to the ophthalmologists, cardiologists, endocrinologists, and podiatrists who can prevent and treat the worst outcomes of poorly managed diabetes. This month, let’s take a step forward in our own circles of influence to help someone get screened, promote access to health care covering diabetes management and treatment, and advance policies to increase access to the latest medtech enabling a good quality of life for those with diabetes. Eventually, medtech innovation may contribute to a cure. Thank you to the innovators working hard to create the breakthrough technology advancing diabetes care to the futuristic level we experience today. I can’t wait to see what’s next. On a personal note, my wife, Michelle, and I just spent a wonderful evening with friends, family, and colleagues at the JDRF Mid-Atlantic Chapter Gala as we celebrated the courage and resilience of those living with Type One Diabetes, especially our daughter, Eva. While we continue to search for a cure, we are grateful for all the medtech community has done to innovate and transform the management for this disease. Resources

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.advamed.org/2023/11/06/medtech-brings-hope-during-national-diabetes-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos