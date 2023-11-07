Health
8 Habits That Can Slow Your Biological Age by 6 Years
- A new study indicates that following “Life’s Essential 8” may slow biological aging.
- The checklist includes lifestyle changes designed to improve cardiovascular health.
- In addition to following the Life’s Essential 8 checklist, it is important to work with your healthcare provider.
A study to be presented at the American Heart Association’s
It could also lower people’s risk for cardiovascular disease and other diseases associated with aging, but these findings have yet to be published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.
The checklist includes:
- getting good sleep
- abstaining from smoking
- engaging in regular physical activity
- eating a healthy diet
- maintaining a healthy weight
- having healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels
- keeping blood pressure in the normal range
To gauge people’s cardiovascular health, the team of researchers looked at how well people followed the
The team also measured the biological aging process by calculating the study participants’ phenotypic age. Phenotypic age is based on chronological age plus the results of nine blood tests chosen as indicators of metabolism, inflammation, and organ function.
To determine each person’s phenotypic age acceleration, the difference between their chronological and phenotypic age was calculated to see if they were aging faster or slower relative to their chronological age.
For the 6,500 adults who were involved in the study, the researchers found that people with high cardiovascular health were physiologically younger than their age. On average, their chronological age was 41, yet their biological age was 36.
On the other hand, those with low cardiovascular health were found to be aging faster than expected. These individuals had an average age of 53, yet their average biological age was 57.
Additionally, having the highest Life’s Essential 8 score — meaning the person had high cardiovascular health — was linked with having a biological age that was, on average, six years younger in comparison to the people with the lowest scores.
Moshe Szyf, PhD, who was not involved in the study, is a geneticist and the founder and CEO of HKG Epitherapeutics. He explained that, “Biological aging encompasses the array of physiological changes that occur as individuals grow older.”
According to Szyf, current research indicates that these changes are mainly influenced by age-related alterations in gene function. These changes impact the function of the immune system, metabolism, cardiovascular system, and the brain and can potentially have adverse effects on our health.
“Recent studies indicate a strong connection between these changes and epigenetic modifications, particularly age-dependent DNA methylation alterations,” he explained. “DNA methylation entails chemical marks on specific locations in our DNA, which regulate gene function.”
According to Szyf, shifts in the distribution of these marks can affect how genes function, influencing the physiology of organs.
The process of DNA methylation change is often referred to as an “epigenetic clock,” he noted, adding that, while the typical person has a lifespan of about 100 years, there can be variation between individuals.
“This clock can serve as a better reflection of our health state than our age as stated on official identification,” said Szyf.
“The rate at which this clock advances may be partly genetically inherited, but it is increasingly evident that lifestyle, environmental factors, and social influences can also impact the pace of aging,” he added.
“The Life’s Essential 8 habits are believed to influence gene programming, likely through epigenetic mechanisms,” continued Syzf. “These habits engage with the regulatory circuits that change with age, sending crucial signals that can reset epigenetic programs to a more youthful state.”
Syzf further explained that there is evidence to support the idea that lifestyle factors such as diet, sleep, and exercise can all modify epigenetic programs.
He noted, however, that it is not known exactly what the mechanism is by which these habits affect DNA methylation and other epigenetic processes.
“This area remains an exciting and active field of research,” he concluded.
According to Shannon Gillespie, Ph.D., R.N., an assistant professor of nursing in The Ohio State University College of Nursing and founding principal investigator of the Maternal-Infant Immunomonitoring Laboratory, the
“To adopt the ‘essential 8’ over the long term,” said Gillespie, “it’s first important to take note of where you are in your health journey and know that even small changes can make a big difference if you continue to build on them over time.”
Gillespie said it is also important to stay engaged with your healthcare team or make use of community resources in order to gauge your progress.
“Perhaps your blood pressure or blood sugar levels are higher than you’d like,” she said. “That’s a great opportunity to set a goal and develop a plan with your healthcare provider.”
Finally, Gillespie said that knowing that the checklist can change your health for the better can go a long way.
“Use the tool to tailor how you approach health and wellness for your specific needs and to know when to reach out for assistance,” she advised.
The Life’s Essential 8 checklist is a set of eight lifestyle habits that can help you improve your cardiovascular health.
New research also indicates that it may slow biological aging by on average about six years.
The lifestyle changes recommended by the AHA may influence aging by affecting our epigenetic clocks in a positive way.
By following the checklist and working with your healthcare provider, you may increase your chances of living a longer, healthier life.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/these-8-habits-can-reduce-your-biological-age-up-to-6-years
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 8 Habits That Can Slow Your Biological Age by 6 Years
- Marjorie Taylor Greene: Republican voters are sick and tired of GOP
- California Grand Casino: 11 tuberculosis cases linked to Northern California venue in past 5 years
- Woman’s daughter was killed by Hamas. Her family’s ordeal was livestreamed on Facebook (PART 2)
- Thousands of women to be offered drug to prevent breast cancer
- Judge admonishes Trump during his testimony
- Medtech Brings Hope During National Diabetes Month
- Childhood abuse linked to higher risk of adult COVID-19 death
- Iodine is key for thyroid health, and low levels can go undiagnosed
- The Health and Economic Toll of Gun Violence in Youth
- Long COVID in women may be linked to inflammation levels at peak of infection, new research suggests
- Partial recall: Personal beliefs may skew pandemic memories, deepen polarization