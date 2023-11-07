Health
Women at high risk of breast cancer told to see GP to access preventive drug
NHS England has encouraged thousands of women at high risk of breast cancer to see their GP about a repurposed drug to prevent breast cancer.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has today licensed anastrozole for use to help prevent the disease, and trials have shown that it can reduce incidence by almost half.
The drug, which is currently used as a breast cancer treatment, is ‘more attractive’ than its predecessor tamoxifen, according to NHS England’s national clinical director for cancer Professor Peter Johnson.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4 this morning, Professor Johnson said that for women with a ‘strong family history’ of breast cancer, the suitability of anastrozole is ‘something to discuss with your GP’.
There are almost 300,000 post-menopausal women at moderate or high risk of the disease who could be eligible for the drug, and GPs have highlighted concerns around their capacity to deal with this potential influx of patients.
Chair of the BMA’s GP Committee in England Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer said the licencing of anastrozole is ‘fantastic news’ but criticised NHS England’s lack of consultation with GPs.
In a post on X, she wrote: ‘There’s no info or briefing on this. I would not know what to advise a patient. How many 1000s of women will contact their GP today & feel “let down” that “no one knows anything about this”?’
‘What fantastic news, but how incredibly unhelpful to have had zero discussion with GPs? This sort of public messaging is incredibly unhelpful to GPs and frustrating for their patients. Come on, NHS England – it’s a recurrent pattern,’ Dr Bramall-Stainer added.
Dr Selvaseelan Selvarajah, a GP in East London, wrote on X: ‘Great news. Problem is that an overstretched #TeamGP doesn’t have the resources to have these discussions with all the worried patients. Let’s do this properly for patients and fund it.’
Sheffield GP Dr Ben Allen said GPs will now have to assess eligibility, refer and have ‘difficult conversations’ with those who are not eligible – but with ‘no extra resources allocated’.
‘We’ll just do it in our spare time alongside everything else! (& be judged on access),’ he wrote on X.
To access anastrozole for prevention, which is taken as 1mg tablet once a day for five years, patients will be referred by their GP to specialists who can conduct full risk assessments.
According to NHS England, if a quarter of eligible women take the drug, around 2,000 cases of breast cancer could be prevented in England.
Anastrozole is now off-patent, and was first recommended for preventive use by NICE in 2017.
NHS England’s cancer director Professor Johnson told BBC Radio 4: ‘If you’ve got a strong family history of breast cancer, if you’ve got one or more close relatives who’s had breast cancer, particularly if they’ve had it at an early age, this is something to discuss with your GP about whether this might be suitable.’
It is the first drug to be repurposed through a national programme hosted by NHS England, set up in 2021, which seeks to build on the medicines repurposing seen throughout the pandemic.
NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard, said: ‘It’s fantastic that this vital risk-reducing option could now help thousands of women and their families avoid the distress of a breast cancer diagnosis.
‘Allowing more women to live healthier lives, free of breast cancer is truly remarkable, and we hope that licensing anastrozole for a new use today represents the first step to ensuring this risk-reducing option can be accessed by all who could benefit from it.’
Earlier this year, a UK study found that most women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer today can expect to become long-term survivors.
Over the summer, GPs expressed concerns about the Government ‘promoting’ unofficial prostate cancer screening on social media.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pulsetoday.co.uk/news/clinical-areas/cancer/women-at-high-risk-of-breast-cancer-told-to-see-gp-to-access-preventive-drug/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women at high risk of breast cancer told to see GP to access preventive drug
- A retired couple living on a cruise ship is saving thousands of dollars
- Eight Ways to Support an Alzheimer’s Caregiver
- Donald Trump testifies in New York civil fraud trial – BBC News
- A secret state: Going inside North Korea (2018)
- Omicron variant BA.2.86 spreads faster, but current antivirals hold the line
- Alyssa Farah Griffin says Trump is trying to convey this appearance in court
- Were you playing Fortnite’s OG season at the weekend? #Shorts #Fortnite #BBCNews
- I Just Got Over Covid but Still Feel Awful
- In rare announcement, US says guided missile sub has arrived in Middle East
- Barbra Streisand says she complained to Apple’s CEO about Siri. #Shorts #Apple #BBCNews
- Record-breaking temperatures are expected from Arizona to New York this week.