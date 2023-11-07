Tuberculosis fight recovering from COVID-19 knock but still off target- WHO





[1/3]Clinical lead Doctor Al Story points to an x-ray showing a pair of lungs infected with TB (tuberculosis) during an interview with Reuters on board the mobile X-ray unit screening for TB in Ladbroke Grove in London January 27, 2014. The only mobile unit testing for TB in the country works with… Acquire Licensing Rights Read more

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) – The global fight against tuberculosis (TB), badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, is beginning to recover but remains a long way off target, according to a World Health Organization report. During the first two years of the pandemic, there were around 4 million “missing” TB patients per year, meaning people who developed TB but who were not diagnosed or treated. That gap narrowed to around 3.1 million in 2022, the U.N. agency’s annual report estimated, back to the pre-pandemic level of 2019. However, a lack of funding and focus continues to stymie efforts to end what has been described as the “pandemic of the poor”. TB, an infectious disease which usually attacks the lungs, is both preventable and curable. In total, an estimated 10.6 million people fell ill with TB in 2022, up from 10.3 million in 2021. But 7.5 million were diagnosed – meaning they could access suitable treatment – the highest figure since monitoring began in 1995, the WHO said. TB-related deaths also fell slightly, from 1.4 million in 2021 to 1.3 million in 2022. The disease remains just behind COVID-19 as the world’s deadliest infectious illness, with India, Indonesia and the Philippines particularly badly affected by TB. The multi-drug resistant form of the illness is also still a significant public health threat, the WHO said, with only about two in five able to obtain the treatment they need. But WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there was hope after millennia of suffering, with progress made on diagnostics, drugs, and the first new vaccine for 100 years in the final stage of trials. “We have an opportunity… to write the final chapter in the story of TB,” he said in an emailed statement. However the agency acknowledged that this would need “all hands on deck” with a slew of targets missed in the 2015-2022 period, including on funding, diagnosis rates and reducing fatalities. A UN-high level meeting in September set new targets for the 2023-2027 period. Reporting by Jennifer Rigby, Editing by William Maclean Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Acquire Licensing Rights , opens new tab Jen reports on health issues affecting people around the world, from malaria to malnutrition. Part of the Health & Pharma team, recent notable pieces include an investigation into healthcare for young transgender people in the UK as well as stories on the rise in measles after COVID hit routine vaccination, as well as efforts to prevent the next pandemic. She previously worked at the Telegraph newspaper and Channel 4 News in the UK, as well as freelance in Myanmar and the Czech Republic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/tuberculosis-fight-recovering-covid-19-knock-still-off-target-who-2023-11-07/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos