Health
Study Reveals Adults With Mental Disorders Are At Significantly Higher Risk of COVID-19 and Have Poorer Outcomes
A systematic study based on the health histories of over 61 million American adults has found that people with a recent diagnosis of a mental disorder have a significantly increased risk for COVID-19 infection and tend to have worse outcomes than people infected with COVID-19 who don’t have a mental disorder.
“Recent diagnosis” in the study was defined as within the last year. Those recently diagnosed with depression had the greatest risk of COVID infection, followed by those recently diagnosed with schizophrenia.
For those recently diagnosed with a mental disorder who also contracted COVID-19, the death rate was 8.5%, far above the 4.7% death rate in COVID-19 patients in the study with no mental disorder.
The study showed that the negative impacts of COVID/mental health co-morbidities were most pronounced in African-Americans and women. Among people with a recent diagnosis of mental disorder, African-Americans were found to have a higher COVID-19 infection risk than Caucasians. Women with chronic or recent mental disorder diagnoses were more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than men.
The study was led by Nora Volkow, M.D., Director of the NIH’s National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). She is a member of the BBRF Scientific Council.
Her team examined electronic health records of 61.7 million Americans aged 18 or over, 11.2 million of whom (18%) had a lifetime diagnosis of a mental disorder—recently, within the last year, or prior. A total of 1.3 million in the database had a recent mental health diagnosis. Within the same set of 61.7 million people, 15,110 had been infected with the COVID-19 virus, and 5,450 of these individuals (36%) had a lifetime mental health diagnosis; of these, 3,430 were diagnosed within the last year. It was in this latter group—recently diagnosed and contracting COVID—that the death rate was 8.5%.
Importantly, the study, which appeared in the journal World Psychiatry, was designed to reveal correlations, but is not able to judge causality. Nevertheless, Dr. Volkow commented that “the proper control and management of mental disorders is one factor that will [tend to prevent] COVID-19 infection. If you’re delusional or hallucinating, you’re less likely to follow public health interventions. If you’re depressed, you may be unmotivated or you may not care.”
In their paper, Dr. Volkow and colleagues identify individuals with mental disorders as a “highly vulnerable population for COVID-19 infection.” They note that those with mental illness have “life circumstances that place them a higher risk for living in crowded hospitals or residences, or even in prisons,” environments in which infections can spread rapidly. Also, “people with serious mental illnesses are likely to be socioeconomically disadvantaged,” a fact which “might force them to work and live in unsafe environments. Homelessness and unstable housing may affect their ability to quarantine. Stigma may result in barriers to access to healthcare for patients infected with COVID-19, or make them reluctant to seek medical attention for fear of discrimination.”
The team also noted that “higher sensitivity to stress, common among patients with mental disorders, will make it harder for them to cope with the uncertainties, isolation, and economic challenges linked with the COVID-19 pandemic—increasing their risk for relapse and disease exacerbation.”
Yet another factor which may help explain the unique risks faced by those with mental disorders who contract COVID-19 is the increased likelihood that they suffer another major medical comorbidity such as heart disease, diabetes, COPD (lung disease), or substance-use disorders. All of these can contribute to greater severity and poorer outcomes in people who contract the virus.
The researchers suggest that overlapping biological factors may also be implicated. One example is elevated inflammation in the body, which not only can exacerbate COVID response but is also suspected of contributing, in at least some cases, to causality in depression, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder.
Dr. Volkow and colleagues express the hope that their results will highlight “the need to recognize and address modifiable vulnerability factors and prevent delays in the provision of health care” in people with psychiatric disorders who are infected with the COVID-19 virus.
Drs. QuanQiu Wang and Rong Xu of Case Western Reserve University were co-authors of the paper.
|
Sources
2/ https://bbrfoundation.org/content/study-reveals-adults-mental-disorders-are-significantly-higher-risk-covid-19-and-have
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Study Reveals Adults With Mental Disorders Are At Significantly Higher Risk of COVID-19 and Have Poorer Outcomes
- Israel-Gaza: Mothers of kidnapped children recount Hamas attacks – BBC News
- NHS to try out Alzheimer’s disease blood tests
- Moment ‘firenado’ sweeps through the Australian outback. #Shorts #Wildfire #Firenado
- Race linked to quality, timeliness of care in adults with early-onset colorectal cancer
- Kaitlan Collins presses Ramaswamy on Ohio abortion vote
- A Florida police officer responded to a 911 call from a boy who wanted a hug. #Florida #BBCNews
- FDA approves Zepbound, new Wegovy rival : Shots
- How the abortion debate takes center stage in this small community
- Jelling Stone: 3D scans reveal power of a Viking queen – BBC News
- CWD found in buck from Oneida County deer farm
- Rescue animals in Ukraine looking for new homes