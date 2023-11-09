Be Well Tameside is supporting Mouth Cancer Action Month





THIS November is Mouth Cancer action month and to show support Be Well Tameside will be raising awareness of the signs, symptoms, and the risk factors associated with mouth cancer. THIS November is Mouth Cancer action month and to show support Be Well Tameside will be raising awareness of the signs, symptoms, and the risk factors associated with mouth cancer. Almost nine-in-ten (88%) UK adults have now heard of mouth cancer. However, awareness on the signs, symptoms and risk factors is poor. To help raise awareness, Be Well Tameside’s team hosted a stall on Wednesday 8 November and will be hosting another at Tameside General Hospital, Hartshead Building North Reception on Wednesday 22 November 10am – 2pm. Be Well Tameside will also provide information on how to access NHS dental care. The signs and symptoms of mouth cancer include: a mouth ulcer that does not heal within three weeks; white or red patches in the mouth; unusual lumps or swellings in the mouth, head or neck and; any persistent ‘hoarseness’.







With early diagnosis, the chances of surviving mouth cancer are nine out of ten and that’s why knowing what to look out for is so important. More than three-in-four (80%) of new cases are in those over the age of 55. During Mouth Cancer Action Month, Be Well Tameside are promoting the message ‘if in doubt, get checked out’. Be Well Tameside are encouraging everybody to be mouth aware and pay close attention to what is going on inside the mouth. Most importantly, if you notice anything out of the ordinary, it is essential that you tell your dentist or doctor immediately. A mouth cancer check can be done at home and it takes less than one minute, it is recommended to perform a self-check every month. Click here to see how. It is unknown what causes most mouth cancers. However, several factors are likely to increase your risk. Up to 90% of all mouth cancers are linked to certain risk factors. For instance, around 2 in 3 mouth cancers are linked to smoking, whereas alcohol is linked to just under a third of mouth cancers. Many recent reports have also linked mouth cancer to the human papillomavirus (HPV), chewing and smokeless tobacco, an unhealthy diet, and sunlight and sunbeds. Tameside Council Executive Member for Population Health and Wellbeing Councillor Eleanor Wills said: “We are encouraging all residents to check their mouths regularly, as by spotting mouth cancer early, we have a much better chance of beating it. “We can also make a few small changes to our lives, which will help cut our chances of developing mouth cancer. If you would like support, our Be Well Tameside service can assist you in making positive changes, so get in touch today!” If you would like to contact Be Well Tameside you can email them at [email protected] or you can call them on 0161 342 5050, you can also visit their website here.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tameside.gov.uk/Newsroom/Be-Well-Tameside-is-supporting-Mouth-Cancer-Action The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos