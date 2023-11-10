Health
FDA approves first vaccine against chikungunya virus
CNN
—
The US Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that it has approved the first vaccine to prevent disease caused by the chikungunya virus.
The single-dose vaccine, Ixchiq, made by Valneva Austria GmbH, is approved for adults who are at an increased risk of exposure to the virus. Ixchiq was granted fast track and breakthrough therapy designations.
Chikungunya, a mosquito-borne disease whose name in the Makonde dialect of Africa means “bending over in pain,” has no specific treatment and can be debilitating and even deadly for newborns. Health experts consider it to be an emerging threat to global health made worse by climate change, with at least 5 million cases in the past 15 years, although deaths and severe illness are rare, according to the World Health Organization.
People most at risk of infection live in Africa, Southeast Asia and parts of the Americas, where chikungunya-carrying mosquitoes are endemic, but the climate crisis has driven the virus to new parts of the world.
Before 2006, the virus was rarely identified even in US travelers, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, but studies identified a couple dozen cases in the US travelers between 2006 and 2013. In late 2014, cases that stemmed from local transmission were reported in warmer parts of the US: Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
People who get sick with chikungunya typically have a fever and can develop joint pain. They may also have a headache, muscle pain and a rash. For some, the joint pain can be debilitating, and it can last years. About 20% to 30% of cases are expected to become chronic, research shows. For newborns, chikungunya can be a potentially deadly threat.
Ixchiq contains a live, weakened version of the virus, so it may cause symptoms that are similar to an infection.
The FDA said that in one study, the vaccine virus was detected in people’s blood in the first few weeks after they were vaccinated. The prescribing information that comes with the vaccine carries a warning to make sure health care providers tell their patients that it is not known whether the vaccine virus can be transmitted from a pregnant person to their newborn, and it is not clear whether the vaccine virus can hurt a newborn. The warning tells providers to weigh the threat of the virus to the patient, as well as the gestational age and risks to the fetus or neonate from the disease.
Because there’s no specific treatment for chikungunya, doctors typically tell patients to rest, drink lots of fluids and take over-the-counter medication to manage their fever or pain. But scientists say that a vaccine is the best option for people vulnerable to the virus.
“Infection with chikungunya virus can lead to severe disease and prolonged health problems, particularly for older adults and individuals with underlying medical conditions,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in a statement from the agency. “Today’s approval addresses an unmet medical need and is an important advancement in the prevention of a potentially debilitating disease with limited treatment options.”
The FDA is requiring that vaccine maker Valneva do a postmarket study to make sure there are no serious risks to the vaccine.
The most common side effects reported in studies submitted to the FDA for the vaccine’s approval included headache, muscle and joint pain, fever, tenderness at the injection site and being tired. Nearly 2% of people who got the vaccine had severe chikungunya-like adverse reactions that required medical intervention. Only two of the nearly 3,500 people in the trials had to go to a hospital because of the reaction. Some also had a chikungunya-like adverse reaction that lasted at least 30 days. The vaccine comes with a warning to encourage providers to discuss any potential reactions a patient may have to the vaccine.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/09/health/chikungunya-virus-vaccine/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Effect of FTY720P on lipid accumulation in HEPG2 cells
- ‘I have nothing to hide’: NYC Mayor responds to federal investigation into fundraising
- Seasonal affective disorder: Self-care tips to fight the winter blues
- Jason Kelce gets “mean” welcome in Chicago
- Ty Cobb dismisses Ivanka Trump’s testimony as ‘totally inconsequential’
- Dad and toddler allegedly attacked in ‘bias incident’
- Why the shortage of air traffic controllers raise airport safety concerns
- Rapper Killer Mike talks new music, Black Lives Matter and US politics
- Hear why this pond in Hawaii turned pink
- Hear Trump praise dictators at New Hampshire rally
- Retired general on how the fighting in Gaza City could unfold
- Man receives world’s first whole-eye and partial face transplant