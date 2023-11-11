Health
Cold and flu season is here — but doctors say antibiotics won’t help you get better faster
The Dose24:00What do I need to know about using antibiotics correctly?
As the season for coughs and colds returns, medical experts have a reminder: antibiotics aren’t a go-to treatment for common viral respiratory infections.
“I think that a lot of people are in the habit of still seeking antibiotics if they’re finding that their illness is prolonged or more severe, just in case,” said Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton.
Overprescribing — including at a patient’s request — and misuse of antibiotics is fuelling antibiotic resistance, a global health threat, giving rise to superbugs that can’t be treated by first-line antibiotics.
Saxinger says patients who are prescribed an antibiotic for an illness the drugs don’t treat can be given a false perception of their effectiveness.
“They get a prescription, it’s for a virus, but they start to get better shortly after because they’ve just peaked in their illness while this whole process was going on,” she told Dr. Brian Goldman, host of The Dose podcast.
“So there’s also a learned behaviour where people associate getting better with having had an antibiotic prescription.”
Growing concern
The risk of antibiotic resistance is increasing year over year and affecting patients in hospital on a daily basis, according to infectious diseases physician Dr. Jerome Leis.
“We have, for example, patients who have an infection that, because of resistance, now requires an intravenous course of antibiotics rather than pills, or now requires a second-line antibiotic that not only is less effective, but has increased risks to the patient,” said Leis, medical director of infection prevention and control at Sunnybrook Health Sciences in Toronto.
In certain cases where antibiotics are no longer an option, doctors are turning to surgical methods to control infections, he added.
In 2018, one-quarter of bacterial infections were resistant to a first-line antibiotic used to treat them, and nearly 15 people died due to resistant infections, according to a 2019 report by the Council of Canadian Academies. The same report predicts resistance rates will rise to 40 per cent by 2050.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control says at least 28 per cent of the antibiotics prescribed by doctors are considered unnecessary and contribute to superbugs.
But proper stewardship of the potentially life-saving drugs — using them only when prescribed, for the bacterial infections they treat — can help ensure they remain effective. In June, the Public Health Agency of Canada released a five-year, pan-Canadian plan to combat antibiotic resistance.
Wait-and-see for common infections
Dr. Daniel Flanders, a pediatrician in Toronto, says he works hard to prescribe antibiotics only when necessary, but acknowledges that there’s a balance between practising antibiotic stewardship and providing good service to patients.
“I think we need to get better and better at communicating reasons why we might choose not to treat someone’s child or someone’s infection with antibiotics,” he said.
Best practices have shifted rapidly, even in the last two decades, Flanders explained. For example, when a child came into a clinic with a middle-ear infection (otitis media) 15 years ago, an antibiotic would almost always be prescribed.
Now, doctors are more likely to take a wait-and-see approach and allow the infection to resolve on its own.
“Lo and behold, the majority of ear infections don’t need antibiotics to get better,” Flanders said.
The “watchful waiting” method can apply to a number of other common conditions. Many “above the neck” infections — sinus and ear, throat and chest — typically resolve on their own, Saxinger explained.
Urinary tract infections and diarrheal illnesses, unless complicated with symptoms like whole body infections or blood in the stool, can also be resolved without antibiotics, she added.
“There should always be some ability to kind of touch base [with a doctor] in a day or two to make sure things aren’t going off the rails, and the patient should always be counselled about what to look out for,” Saxinger said.
What to ask a doctor about antibiotics
The World Health Organization says individuals can help reduce the spread of antibiotic resistance by using antibiotics as directed and, crucially, only when prescribed. The organization adds that patients should never demand antibiotics from a health-care provider.
Leftover antibiotics should never be used, and they should be disposed of properly at a pharmacy. Practising good hygiene is also recommended.
If antibiotics are prescribed, Leis says patients should ask their doctor three questions:
-
Do I really need antibiotics and what is the reason they’re being prescribed?
-
What are the risks and side effects of this course of treatment?
-
Are there any simpler or safer options or any alternatives?
Ultimately, Flanders says it’s not about discouraging people from visiting their doctor — it’s about building trust.
“It makes much more sense to make the mistake of going there and overreacting so that you can kind of learn better and better each time when to come and when not to come,” he said.
“Then, let the doctor worry about whether antibiotics are necessary.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/radio/whitecoat/cold-and-flu-season-is-here-but-doctors-say-antibiotics-won-t-help-you-get-better-faster-1.7023559
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cold and flu season is here — but doctors say antibiotics won’t help you get better faster
- McDonald’s: Sexual abuse investigations launched – BBC News
- IRS announces new tax brackets. How you can save
- 1.2 million chickens will be slaughtered at an Iowa farm where bird flu was found
- Joe Manchin won’t run for reelection
- Scientists filmed the ‘lost echidna’, which was feared to be extinct. #Shorts #Echidna #BBCNews
- Cognitive Benefits in Multiple Sclerosis Seen Through Transcranial Current Stimulation
- Key takeaways from the third Republican presidential debate
- US says Israel to begin daily four-hour military pauses in Gaza – BBC News
- Children with cancer evacuated from Gaza for treatment to Egypt and Jordan
- Demand for RSV shot is so high, CDC is recommending it only for the most vulnerable
- Feds investigating suspicious letters sent to election workers, some contained fentanyl