What to Expect in an Epilepsy Monitoring Unit

Why would someone need to spend time in an epilepsy monitoring unit?

Dr. Kandula: There are several reasons. One would be if a doctor is not sure whether a patient is having seizures due to a neurological issue or is experiencing something else, such as feeling faint because of a cardiac issue like cardiac arrhythmia. Clinicians would need to capture the event on video, with both electroencephalogram recordings (EEG), where electrodes are pasted to the head, and cardiac monitoring.

Other times there are patients with epilepsy who need medication adjustments. In an EMU we can make one or two medication adjustments under guidance, which is much safer and quicker than in an outpatient setting because adjusting epilepsy medications can lead to seizures.

Some patients might have seizures that are not easily visibly detectable, such as an absence seizure, where a person might stare off for a period of time. We would monitor for that or, if they already have a diagnosis, monitor how many seizures a person is having and for how long. This is particularly important for adults who live by themselves.

Lastly, there are people who don’t respond to medication treatment. If they have failed drug therapy, meaning they don’t respond to two or more different medications, they may come in to be monitored to see if they are candidates for epilepsy surgery.

How do you capture someone’s seizure in an EMU?

We will, within reason, try to safely trigger a seizure so we can capture the information we need to make the best clinical decisions for the patient. This is why these tests need to be done in a hospital setting, under the guidance and care of epilepsy doctors and nurses.

The easiest way to induce a seizure is to slowly lower a patient’s medication. We gently wean them off, and for most people, once the medication levels are low, they will have a seizure. We won’t lower them so much so that it puts them in any risk or they have back-to-back seizures, but we do need to capture a seizure event. Often things like sleep deprivation and flashing lights will trigger a seizure, so we will safely find ways to induce a seizure that we can closely monitor and observe.

There is no standard number of seizures we need to capture, but typically we want to reproduce the seizure event once or twice. We want to make sure we capture the usual event they have at home. Sometimes they may have more than one seizure and different seizure types, and we want to capture all of that.

How do you monitor a seizure while it is happening?

Technicians check the electrodes for EEG readings quite frequently to make sure the person is comfortable, and there’s a head wrap to make sure the electrodes stay on. There’s also concurrent cardiac monitoring because some seizures are accompanied by an exaggerated heart rate response. That could be the first sign somebody is in the middle of a seizure or starting a seizure. It’s also helpful in trying to differentiate between cardiac versus neurologic causes of loss of consciousness.

Sometimes when people have a large convulsion, their oxygen count drops temporarily, so we monitor that by having the patient wear a pulse oximeter on their finger. We also have two cameras in each room to give us a 360-degree view. Looking at the video helps us figure out how long a seizure is happening. Seeing the signs and symptoms of a seizure can also help us localize where it’s coming from in the brain, particularly if they need to have epilepsy surgery.