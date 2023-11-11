Health
Oakland Co. Sheriff’s deputies to carry new opioid overdose spray
Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies will be the first law enforcement officers in the country to carry and administer OPVEE nasal spray, a treatment that reverses the effects of natural and synthetic opioid overdoses, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
Opvee is manufactured by Virginia-based drugmaker Indivior, and was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration in May as an emergency opioid overdose treatment in patients 12 years old and up. The spray uses nalmefene, an opioid receptor blocker, that can reverse respiratory depression, sedation, and low blood pressure when administered quickly after an overdose, according to the FDA.
“Advances such as this new medication allow us the opportunity to save more lives and give them a second chance,” Bouchard said in a statement. “When I first pushed to allow law enforcement to administer a drug to save lives, oddly there was pushback. Now, everyone understands the scope of this national health emergency and how many lives are affected. We all must do everything in our power to help those struggling with substance abuse disorder.”
Bouchard’s office has partnered with the Oakland Community Health Network, which is footing the $7,500 bill for the first 100 boxes of OPVEE. Bouchard said it is unclear how long this supply will last, but it will be carried by sheriff’s deputies within a week.
OPVEE is effective in treating overdoses caused by synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, and is the first and only nasal opioid rescue medication that is specifically approved for synthetic opioids like fentanyl in addition to nonsynthetic opioids, according to Nina DeLorenzo, Indivior’s chief global impact office.
“Law enforcement is critical. … they’re often the first people responding to an overdose in our communities. So we want to make sure that they have every tool in the toolbox available to them,” DeLorenzo said at a news conference Friday afternoon. “We’re looking forward to seeing how it works in the community and getting some feedback from the Sheriff and his deputies.”
Recent increases in opioid-related deaths have been fueled by synthetic opioids, like illicitly manufactured fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
OPVEE stays in a patient’s system for up to 10 hours, longer than other overdose treatment nasal sprays like Naloxone, and is more effective when it comes to reversing the effects of synthetic opioids, according to the sheriff’s office.
“We’ve been using more and more and more doses and Narcan because it hasn’t been effective. So, you know, potentially, instead of using three or four without the same effect of Narcan, we may be able to use one (of OPVEE),” Bouchard said. “That we’ll have to see in the field.”
All road patrol, corrections and reserve Sheriff’s deputies are trained in the use of Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan. Training in the use of OPVEE will take less than 30 minutes to complete and has already begun, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies in the Oakland County Sheriff’s Pontiac substation were the first to receive training, and OPVEE will be deployed in the field within a week.
“So a very big part of our plate these days are filled with substance abuse disorder and mental health crisis,” Bouchard said. “The plus side is that these drugs don’t have any huge negative impact on you even if it’s misdiagnosed if it turns out not to be an overdose, but something else.”
To kick off the OPVEE pilot initiative, Bouchard’s office also has partnered with the Alliance of Coalitions for Health Communities, a Troy-based nonprofit that aims to promote substance misuse prevention, harm recovery and recovery support programs.
“This collaboration aims to introduce a groundbreaking approach to opioid reversal and elevating harm reduction strategies,” Julie Brenner, president and CEO of the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities, said in a statement. “Our team diligently spearheaded the program training efforts, and we are confident in the preparedness of law enforcement officers for this significant and promising undertaking.”
