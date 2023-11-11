Health
Many generic drugs are in short supply : NPR
Americans depend on generic drugs for 90% of prescriptions. But shortages have become a chronic problem. Generic drug manufacturing has become a race to get to the lowest price.
SCOTT SIMON, HOST:
Prescription drug shortages seem to be common right now. Industry veterans say they’re pretty severe. NPR consumer health correspondent Yuki Noguchi and pharmaceuticals correspondent Sydney Lupkin join us. Thank you both for being with us.
YUKI NOGUCHI, BYLINE: Thank you.
SYDNEY LUPKIN, BYLINE: Hello.
SIMON: Yuki, why are drugs in short supply? What’s making it worse?
NOGUCHI: Well, there are lots of things that can cause shortages – you know, the pandemic stalled imports, for example. And this year, a tornado hit a Pfizer drug factory. But the biggest problem is the business itself – especially for generic drugs. As a country, you know, we depend on generics for, like, 90% of our prescriptions – 90%. So those are very valuable to us from a health perspective, but they’re treated as having almost no value in the marketplace. You know, basically, the wholesale system is set up to push prices lower and lower. And that might sound good, but it isn’t if prices are too low. And, you know, fewer profits mean fewer investments in factories, and fewer factories make us more vulnerable to shortage.
LUPKIN: Right. So, like, low prices can lead to quality problems. The FDA inspects factories for quality, but there’s no reward for producing higher-quality products. There’s no way for hospital buyers to compare quality. So basically, they just shop based on the lowest price.
SIMON: Does that translate to making it hard to get many common prescriptions filled?
LUPKIN: So some people will experience this at the pharmacy counter, but they’re more likely to encounter it at the hospital. That’s because a lot of the drugs in shortage are what’s called sterile injectables. And they’re exactly what they sound like. Sterile drugs, like saline bags or anesthesia or chemotherapy, are more difficult to make. Sometimes there are substitutes. When one exists, the patient might not even know the original drug is in shortage. But other times, especially with chemotherapy, there aren’t substitutes, and that’s devastating. Health care workers also say shortages have led to medical errors – patients getting the wrong dose, for example.
SIMON: How have hospitals and cancer centers been dealing with this?
LUPKIN: You know, it can be tough. Sometimes there actually is no drug to be had, at least in the short term. Often one of, say, five versions of a drug isn’t available, so hospital pharmacists will try another manufacturer’s version. But shortages tend to have ripple effects, causing shortages of other products. Hospital pharmacists sometimes look for different strengths of the same drug, different formulations, different products. It’s time-consuming and expensive. Hospitals spend more money on overtime and on drugs because they have to buy outside their usual supply contracts.
SIMON: And this affects care, undoubtedly, doesn’t it?
NOGUCHI: Yeah. Well, like Sydney said, I mean, it can upend it. Baltimore oncologist Thomas Unguru says this is a huge problem for cancer drugs for kids, and those are in particularly short supply.
THOMAS UNGURU: Now the first thing I do is I call the pharmacy – the chemo pharmacy. I’m not kidding. I have to say, hey, do we have these drugs which I’m going to need? That’s crazy.
NOGUCHI: So he can’t even tell the child’s parents until he knows whether he can deliver treatment. You could imagine the outrage and panic that families feel when they need to alter or delay treatment because of this. Polly Wall (ph) ran into this problem four years ago. Her teenage son’s chemo drugs ran short, and so did the pain meds and antibiotics that made treatments tolerable. And at one point, he was in such pain that Wall sat on the bathroom floor with him, you know, coaxing him to keep fighting.
POLLY WALL: He had just given up hope. I mean, he literally told me that he didn’t want to have any more treatment at all and it was over for him – over an IV antibiotic.
NOGUCHI: And he did end up fighting and surviving. But, you know, those shortages of those products are for the same business reasons.
SIMON: That’s very hard to hear. Are the shortages getting any better?
LUPKIN: There are fewer of them than there were over the summer, when the country was approaching a 20-year record number of drug shortages. That said, the shortages that have lingered have been severe. And often we don’t know why. Companies don’t have to publicly say why something is in short supply. And even if they say when they think the drug will be back, it doesn’t always happen on that timeline. Now, the FDA works with companies to help them ramp up supply when they’re having problems and work around supply chain issues. But the FDA can’t force the company to make something if it wants to discontinue it, which happens because sometimes prices are so low that these companies just aren’t making money anymore.
SIMON: If part of the problem is that generic drugs may be priced too low, what about the possibility of just increasing prices?
LUPKIN: You know, in Europe, they actually have pricing floors to prevent prices from going so low that companies go out of business or skimp on factory maintenance, but we don’t have that. Raising prices sometimes happens – for instance, when all but one manufacturer is left standing, and we usually hear about it when that company gets greedy and raises the price from a couple hundred bucks to tens of thousands of dollars. When I talk to researchers and economists about this, they say that this is fundamentally an economics problem that’s persisted for decades and will take a big market change to fix it.
SIMONExBulletin’s pharmaceuticals correspondent Sydney Lupkin and consumer health correspondent Yuki Noguchi. Thank you both so much for being with us.
LUPKIN: Thank you.
NOGUCHI: Thank you.
Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.
NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/11/11/1212465756/many-generic-drugs-are-in-short-supply
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Many generic drugs are in short supply : NPR
- Israel-Gaza war summit in Saudi Arabia – BBC News
- Mitochondrial dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease – a key disease hallmark with therapeutic potential | Molecular Neurodegeneration
- Cutting 1 teaspoon of salt works as well as blood pressure meds, study finds
- Oakland Co. Sheriff’s deputies to carry new opioid overdose spray
- What to Expect in an Epilepsy Monitoring Unit
- Wiltshire Long Covid patient says they have ‘no support’
- WHO updates guidelines on treatments for COVID-19
- Thousands of Palestinians flee south on foot as Israel steps up offensive in Gaza City
- COVID-19: Outbreak impacts dozens at retirement home in Port Hope, Ont. – Peterborough
- Princess of Wales tours military unit
- Trial confirms heart benefits of Wegovy, but is weight loss responsible – or something else?