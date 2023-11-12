COVID-19 surveillance and immunity studies up to March 2024





The Surveillance and Immunity studies are part of the UK Health Security Agency ( UKHSA ) and are responsible for commissioning and funding studies to understand COVID-19 and other priority infections. The studies are run in collaboration with a number of delivery partners, including the Office for National Statistics ( ONS ), research, academic and commercial partners. This page briefly sets out the studies and their findings. Winter COVID-19 Infection Study October 2023 to March 2024 The Winter COVID-19 Infection Study (Winter CIS ) is commissioned and funded by UKHSA and delivered in collaboration with the ONS and other partners. It provides vital insight into the levels of COVID-19 circulating across the wider community and assesses the potential for increased demand on health services due to changes in the way the virus is spreading, which could be driven by the arrival of any new variants. Previously, the sister study, the COVID-19 Infection Survey ( CIS ), was also commissioned and funded by UKHSA and carried out by the ONS during the pandemic, in partnership with scientific study leads Oxford University. It gathered and analysed more than 11.5 million swab tests and 3 million blood tests from April 2020 to March 2023. The new Winter CIS is a different study and will run from November 2023 to March 2024 and involve up to 200,000 participants carrying out up to 32,000 lateral flow tests each week. More information UKHSA and ONS launch new Winter COVID-19 Infection Study – press release About the Winter CIS Winter CIS : more information Vivaldi social care pilot The Vivaldi social care pilot is commissioned and funded by UKHSA , in collaboration with University College London (UCL) and other partners including The Outstanding Society, Care England and NHS England. It is creating a network of over 500 care homes that is underpinned by a data platform. This will improve our ability to monitor and help reduce infections such as COVID-19, flu, norovirus and urinary tract infections in care homes for older adults in England. The Vivaldi social care platform has been co-designed with people who live and work in care homes and will connect lists of care home residents with routine data sets already held by the NHS, including hospital admissions, mortality data, immunisations, laboratory test results, and prescriptions, all using a common pseudo-identifier based on NHS numbers. This integrated approach will provide a comprehensive view of residents’ health and healthcare interactions. More information UKHSA announces launch of the Vivaldi social care pilot – press release Vivaldi social care – The Outstanding Society

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-surveillance/covid-19-surveillance-and-immunity-studies-up-to-march-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos