Effect of FTY720P on lipid accumulation in HEPG2 cells

Materials

YM254890 (Cat#29735) and CAY10444 (Cat#10005033) were bought from CAYMAN chemical company, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Fatostatin (Cat#4444), GW 9662 (Cat# sc-202795), rapamycin (Cat # 1292), PF543 (Cat # 5754), CYM50358 (Cat# 4079), and JTE 013 (Cat#2392) were purchased from TOCRIS, Bristol, UK. MHY1485 (Cat# SML0810), palmitic (Cat # P0500) and oleic and (O1008) acid were obtained from Sigma, Chemical Co, St Louis, Missouri, USA. W146 (Cat# 857390P) and wortmannin (Cat# 681675) were bought from Avanti Polar Lipids Alabaster, Alabama, USA and Calbiochem San Diego, CA, USA, respectively.

FTY720P (Cat # sc-205332A), rosiglitazone (Cat # sc-202795), anti-SREBP1 (Cat# sc-365513, Lot#B1821), anti-p-mTOR (Cat# sc-293132, Lot#K2717), anti-mTOR (Cat# sc-8319, Lot#K2415), anti-GAPDH (Cat# sc-47724, Lot# H0917) mouse primary antibodies as well as anti-mouse horse radish peroxidase (HRP) conjugated secondary antibodies (Cat# sc-2005, Lot# C2011) were purchased all from Santa Cruz Biotechnology, CA, USA. Anti-EDG-3 (Cat#sc-30024, Lot# F0611), anti-Akt (Cat# sc-8312, Lot# F1011), and anti-p-Akt (Cat# sc-7985-R, Lot# I0211) rabbit primary antibodies were also bought from Santa Cruz Biotechnology, CA, USA. Anti-p-PPARγ rabbit antibody (Cat# PA5-36763, Lot#XA3476675) and anti-rabbit HRP conjugated secondary antibody (Cat#ab205718, Lot# GR3180978-1) were obtained from Invitrogen, Carlsbad, California, USA and Abcam, Waltham, Boston, USA, respectively.

Folin-Ciocalteu phenol reagent (Cat # F9252) and the protease inhibitor cocktail tablets (Cat # 11697498001) were bought from MERCK NJ, USA. The Bio-Rad protein assay kit (Cat #5000002), nitrocellulose membranes (Cat #1620112), and clarity western ECL substrate (Cat #1705061) were purchased from Bio-Rad, California, USA.

HepG2 cells (Cat #HB-8065™) were purchased from American Type Culture Collection (ATCC). Dulbecco’s Minimal Essential Medium (DMEM) (Cat #D0819) with 4500 mg/L glucose and pyridoxine HCL, trypsin–EDTA (Cat #T4049), Penicillin/Streptomycin (Cat # L0022-100), Fetal Bovin Serum (FBS) (Cat # F9665), 10× Phosphate Buffered Saline (PBS) (Cat # D1408) without magnesium and calcium were procured from Sigma, Chemical Co, St Louis Missouri, USA.

All other chemicals were purchased from Sigma, Chemical Co, St Louis Missouri, USA.

Methods

Cell culture

In all the experiments HepG2 cells were used at passages 28–52 and grown in Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM) supplemented with 1% penicillin (100 μg/ml), streptomycin (100 μg/ml), and 10% FBS in a humidified incubator (95% O 2 , 5% CO 2 ) at 37 °C. Cells were cultured in six-well plates at a density of 200,000 cells per well and were treated on the second day.

Induction of lipid accumulation in HepG2 cells

Steatosis was induced as described by Yao et al.24. The cells were incubated in a starvation medium lacking Fetal bovine serum (FBS) and containing 1% Bovine serum albumin (BSA) and a 1 mM mixture of oleic and palmitic acid in which the ratio of fatty acids was 2:1 respectively. This mixture was added to the cells the second day after seeding and maintained for 24 h, the time at which the confluence reached around 50%. An equal volume of the vehicle was added to the control.

Assessing lipid accumulation

Lipid accumulation in the cells was assessed as described by Sikkeland et al.25, with minor modifications. Briefly, treated cells were collected, washed with PBS, and fixed with 4% formaldehyde for 20 min. After removal of formaldehyde, they were washed for 5 min with PBS, then with 60% isopropanol, and incubated with oil red for 30 min. The cells were thereafter washed again with 60% isopropanol then with PBS, and incubated on a shaker for 5 min with isopropanol to extract oil red. The absorbance of the extract was measured at 518 nm while the protein content of the cells was determined using a modified Lowry assay.

Modified Lowry assay

Proteins were quantified following the protocol described by Harrington26. Accordingly, the cells were washed with phosphate-buffered saline (PBS), lysed, and homogenized with a polytron at 4 °C and 20,000 rpm after addition of protease inhibitors. Fifty microliters of the cell homogenate were added to a 96-well plate and incubated for 10 min with 100 µl reagent A prepared freshly by mixing one volume of a solution of 4% CuSO⋅5H 2 O with 100 volumes of a solution containing 2% NaCO 3 , 0.4% NaOH, 0.16% Na/K-tartrate, and 1% SDS. A 50% diluted Folin-Ciocalteu phenol reagent (15 µl) was then added, and the mixture was incubated in the dark for 45 min at room temperature. The intensity of the blue color appearing and reflecting the protein content was read against BSA standards used to generate a standard curve using a quadratic fit. The readings were done at 650 nm using a Multiskan™ GO microplate reader from Thermo Scientific, Waltham, Massachusetts, USA.

Treatment of HepG2 cells

All treatments were conducted in a minimum of three replicates.

Role of Sphk1 and FTY720P in lipid accumulation

To examine the role of S1P produced via Sphk1 phosphorylation, HepG2 cells were cultured in the simultaneous presence of fatty acids and PF543 (30 nM in DMSO), a Sphk1 inhibitor. To confirm any suspected role of S1P in lipid accumulation, HepG2 cells were treated with various concentrations of its analog FTY720P for 24 h in the presence of fatty acids.

Determination of the S1P receptors mediating the effect FTY720P

In order to determine the type of S1P receptors involved in the effect of FTY720P, S1PR1, S1PR2, S1PR3 and S1PR4 were blocked respectively with W146 (10 µM in DMSO), JTE-013 (1 µM in DMSO), CAY10444 (17.4 µM in DMF) and CYM50358 (1 µM in DMSO). The blockers were added 1 h before FTY720P and the cells were thereafter incubated for 24 h.

Identifying mediators of the effect of FTY720P

The suspected involvement of Gq, SREBP, PPARγ, mTOR and PI3K was studied by pre-treating the cells, 1 h before the 24 h-incubation with FTY720P with their respective inhibitors YM254890 (10 µM in DMSO), fatostatin (0.5 µM in DMSO), GW9662 (10 µM in DMSO), rapamycin (20 nM in DMSO) and wortmannin (100 nM in DMSO).

The role of PPARγ and mTOR in lipid accumulation was examined by incubating the cells for 24 h with f their respective agonists rosiglitazone (10 µM in DMSO) and MHY1485 (10 µM in DMSO).

Western blot

Treated cells were collected, washed, lysed, and homogenized with a polytron at 4 °C and 20,000 rpm after addition of protease inhibitors. Bradford assay was used to quantify proteins. The change to a blue color of the Bradford reagent (Coomassie Brilliant Blue G-250 dye) upon binding to proteins was detected at 595nm using a microplate reader (described above) and protein concentration was determined based on a standard curve generated from the readings of various concentration of bovine serum albumin (BSA) standard solutions.

Western blotting was performed using the Bio-Rad Mini-PROTEAN Tetra electrophoresis system. Proteins (30 μg) were resolved on 10% polyacrylamide gel and then transferred to nitrocellulose membranes which were blocked and incubated with a primary antibody against p-Akt, p-mTOR, p-PPARγ, SREBP1, or S1PR3 (anti-EDG3) followed by an incubation with a secondary antibody conjugated to horseradish peroxidase. The signal was detected by chemiluminescence using the Biorad Clarity Western ECL substrate and visualized using a ChemiDoc™ MP Imaging System. The bands were normalized to GAPDH using the image lab application and reported as arbitrary densitometry units.

Statistical analysis

The data are presented as means ± SEM of at least three replicates. GraphPad InStat 3 was used to test for data normality and for statistical significance using a t-test or a one-way analysis of variance followed by a Tukey–Kramer multiple comparison test.