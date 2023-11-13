Life expectancy gap between men and women widened significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic in the US









CNN

—

Women in the United States can expect to live nearly six years longer than men, as disparities in deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses drive the life expectancy gap to the widest it’s been in decades. Overall, life expectancy in the US fell more than two and a half years since the start of the pandemic — down to 76.1 years in 2021, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Life expectancies for both men and women were affected, but not equally. The lifespan for women has been consistently longer than men, with the lowest difference of 4.8 years in 2010. But the gap grew by 0.2 years in the decade that followed and by 0.7 years in the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, life expectancy for women was 79.3 years, compared with 73.5 years for men — a gap of 5.8 years, the largest difference since 1996. Differences in cardiovascular and lung cancer death rates. largely related to patterns in smoking behavior, have been key reasons why women have outlived men in the US over the past century. But men have had significantly higher mortality rates from many other leading causes of death in recent years, according to a new study, and multiple converging factors are driving a wider gap. Between 2010 and 2019, the largest drivers of the growing life expectancy gap were higher mortality rates among men for unintentional injuries, diabetes, suicide, homicide and heart disease. Some of that gap was offset by more similar mortality rates from cancer and Alzheimer’s disease among men and women. During the pandemic, differences in mortality rates from Covid-19 became the leading factor in the widening gender life expectancy gap. In 2021, the age-adjusted mortality rate for Covid-19 was 131 deaths per 100,000 men compared with 82 deaths per 100,00 women — leading to a 0.33 year difference in life expectancy since 2019, according to the study. Men were more than twice as likely to die from unintentional injuries than women in 2010 and that gap was even greater in 2021 — leading to a 0.27 year difference in life expectancy since 2019. The vast majority of unintentional injuries were drug overdoses. Increasing maternal deaths among women and some improvement in cancer deaths among men “partially mitigated the increasing gap,” according to the study. “This analysis finds that COVID-19 and the drug- overdose epidemic were major contributors to the widening gender gap in life expectancy in recent years,” the study authors wrote. Some reasons for this difference could include higher rates of comorbidities and health behaviors among men, as well as some socioeconomic factors such as rates of incarceration and homelessness, they said. “The increase in overdose deaths, homicide, and suicide underscore twin crises of deaths from despair and firearm violence,” the authors wrote. The study was limited by a binary classification of gender and did not explore overlap across disease classifications and different demographic subgroups.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/13/health/life-expectancy-gender-gap/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos