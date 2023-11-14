Science Update: NIH-funded study finds no link between preconception COVID-19 vaccination and miscarriage risk | NICHD





A study funded by the National Institutes of Health has found that among more than 1,800 women planning a pregnancy, those who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before getting pregnant were no more likely to miscarry than those who were unvaccinated. Similarly, no increased miscarriage risk was found among roughly 1,500 couples whether the male partner was vaccinated before trying to conceive. The findings provide useful information on vaccination safety for couples planning pregnancy. The study was conducted by Jennifer J. Yland, Ph.D., Lauren A. Wise, Sc.D., of Boston University, and colleagues. It appears in Human Reproduction. Funding was provided by NIH’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Background Pregnant people are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 and the accompanying need for hospitalization, intensive care, or needing a ventilator to help them breathe. They are also at higher risk for preterm birth, miscarriage, and stillbirth. Studies have shown that COVID-19 vaccination is effective at reducing severe infection with SARS-CoV-2 and decreasing the chances of hospitalization. Several studies have demonstrated that COVID-19 vaccination early in pregnancy is not associated with a higher risk of miscarriage. Still, many individuals are concerned that the vaccine may raise the risk of miscarriage. According to the study authors, no previous studies have looked at whether there may be a higher risk for miscarriage after COVID-19 vaccination before pregnancy or whether vaccination of the male partner may increase miscarriage risk. For the current study, researchers analyzed a database containing health information from more than 1,800 participants in the United States and Canada who were trying to achieve pregnancy when they entered the study. Participants completed an online questionnaire at enrollment and follow-up questionnaires every 8 weeks until they had achieved pregnancy or stopped trying to conceive. When they enrolled, participants also indicated whether they had been vaccinated for COVID-19, along with the dates they were vaccinated. Participants aged 21 to 45 years who conceived submitted questionnaires on their health at 9 and 32 weeks of pregnancy. Roughly 1,500 participants completed questionnaires containing information on whether their male partners had been vaccinated. Results Among the participants, 75% received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before conception and 25% were unvaccinated. Roughly 25% of participants had miscarriages. Vaccinated individuals were no more likely to have had a miscarriage than those who were unvaccinated. Among those who had miscarriages, 26.6% were unvaccinated, 23.9% had one dose of a two-dose vaccine before conception, and 24.5% who had both doses of a two-dose vaccine before conception. Of the roughly 1,500 couples with data on male partner vaccination, 22.5% resulted in miscarriage. For couples in which the male received at least one dose of a vaccine, 23% of pregnancies ended in miscarriage. For couples in which the male was unvaccinated, 21.1% resulted in miscarriage—a difference that was not statistically meaningful. Significance The authors concluded that their study found no link between COVID-19 vaccination before conception and miscarriage. They added that this information may be helpful for couples planning a pregnancy. Reference Yland JJ, et al. A prospective cohort study of preconception COVID-19 vaccination and miscarriage. Human Reproduction. 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nichd.nih.gov/newsroom/news/111423-COVID-19-vaccination-miscarriage-risk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos