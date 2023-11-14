Arizona’s first pediatric flu death this season confirmed in Yuma County

Arizona has confirmed the first pediatric influenza death in the state this flu season. A child recently died from the virus in Yuma County.

The Yuma County Public Health Services District is not releasing details about the pediatric flu death to protect the family’s privacy.

Influenza is common, but it can be extremely dangerous for elderly adults, people with underlying health conditions, or infants under six months, said Diana Gomez, Yuma County Public Health Services director.

“Be proactive, if you have questions about your child, if you notice that there’s a change in how they feel, just contact a provider, ask questions,” Gomez said.

Gomez said getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and to prevent the virus from spreading to the most vulnerable populations. She also recommends staying home if you’re feeling sick.

“A lot of people go out when they’re sick and they don’t’ realize that maybe they have a really good immune system and they’re not experiencing very severe symptoms, but it doesn’t mean they can’t make people around them sick,” Gomez said.

Six Arizona children died from the virus during the 2022-2023 flu season.

So far this fall, Arizona has reported about 80% more flu cases than average for this time of year.