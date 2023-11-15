RSV is on the rise. What does that mean for SoCal? Here’s what doctors say about vaccines, treatments





LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Public health experts are warning that the rising rates of RSV in the Southern U.S. could be a sign we need to prepare here in Southern California At one hospital in Texas, doctors are sounding the alarm about the continuous influx of RSV cases. “We have a patient checking in every 3 minutes,” said Dr. Taylor Louden, who works in pediatric emergency medicine. In Fort Worth, officials at Cook Children’s Health Care System say they treated nearly 250 children with RSV in the last week alone. “It was an emotional roller coaster. I didn’t know if my baby was gonna be OK,” said mom Kaycee Hughes. MORE: RSV in children – Symptoms, treatment and what parents should know RSV in children: Symptoms, treatment and what parents should knowAlmost all children catch RSV at some point before they turn 2, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Parents of 10-month-old Konnar Cotton said he was diagnosed with pneumonia and multiple viruses, including RSV after he had trouble breathing. His mother says the ICU where he’s being treated is full. “Unfortunately, all pediatric hospitals are bracing for impact. We are still very early on in the winter season,” said Dr. John Brownstein, infectious disease epidemiologist and ABC News contributor. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, produces mild cold like symptoms for most. But for young children, RSV can be deadly. A monoclonal antibody treatment to protect babies against RSV called nirsevimab is approved for infants, but it’s in limited supply. In Los Angeles County, public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer says now is the time for parents to take action. “We do have a supply here in L.A. County, it’s just limited. We urge you to talk to your provider to make sure that those infants, particularly those infants who are at higher risk, will get the opportunity to get vaccinated or to get that treatment,” Ferrer said. There are also new and approved RSV vaccines for people aged 60 and older and pregnant women in weeks 32 to 36 weeks of their pregnancy. Experts are urging people to talk to their health care provider about whether or not getting the vaccine is appropriate for them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/rsv-vaccine-treatment-toddlers-babies/14054851/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos