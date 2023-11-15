Healthy eating tips for diabetics during Thanksgiving





CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, Nov. 14 is World Diabetes Day. According to South Texas Diabetes Initiative, adult diabetes is more than 20% higher here in South Texas, than the entire state. Juanita Garcia, a diabetes manager with Texas A&M, discussed tips with KRIS 6 News reporter Tony Jaramillo on how-to Thanksgiving even with diabetes. “Drink lots of water, stay hydrated and go for walks. If you do have a heavy meal after Thanksgiving then go for a walk. That will help you lower your blood sugar plus digest your food and feel better,” Garcia said. Driscoll Hospital Clinic Director Dino Scanio said that portion control is key. “It’s Thanksgiving. You should be able to eat anything that you want, but we have to be mindful. We have to worry about our portions and we have to make sure we check our sugars to make sure we are not overdoing it,” Scanio said. However, some people need to be extra careful around the holidays. “We do have a higher incidence of obesity here in South Texas. But we also have more Hispanics, so genetically we have a higher incidence of getting diabetes,” Garcia said. “But, that doesn’t mean you’re going to get diabetes. You can actually prevent or delay the onset of diabetes by being more active, eating healthier, more vegetables, more lean meats.” Garcia said people should be screened at least once a year for diabetes and that there are many options to get screened for free. For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kristv.com/news/local-news/health-experts-provide-eating-tips-for-diabetics-during-thanksgiving The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos