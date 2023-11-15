Education and awareness on World Diabetes Day





CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) – About 38 million people in the United States are diagnosed with diabetes, or about 1 in 10, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On World Diabetes Day, November 14, diabetes care educator Lori Pettet appeared on Heartland Afternoon to help people understand the importance of health. She said about 500,000 people in the state of Missouri share the diagnosis. “Actually, southeast Missouri is one of the most prevalent in the state for having diabetes,” continued. There are several risk factors for Type II diabetes, which is the more common diagnosis. Genetics

Ethnicity (greater risk for Black, Hispanic, Pacific Islander, and Native Americans have higher risk)

Sedentary lifestyle

Age (greater risk for those over 40) Risk factor awareness is very important, because waiting to treat can mean serious health consequences. “A lot of people are not aware of their risk, and sometimes it’s not diagnosed until people have actually started to develop complications,” said Pettet. “The sooner it can be found, the sooner it can be treated and then complications can be prevented.” Symptoms of high blood sugar to watch for include: Thirst

Frequent urination

Hunger

Unexplained or unintended weight loss

Fatigue

Dry, itchy skin However, Pettet said not everyone experiences symptoms, especially if the rise in their blood sugar has been steady over a period of years, meaning the condition developed slowly. “Some people have abnormal blood sugars for 3 to 5 years before they’re diagnosed with diabetes,” said Pettet. “Having a good conversation with your provider to ask about your risk and then being tested is really important.” Diabetes is found in all ages, but an increasing concern in the healthcare field in recent years is that Type II diabetes is now being documented in more young people. Pettet said an easy way to prevent the complications associated with it is to maintain regular visits with your health care provider. “Diabetes is something that can be managed, it is something that you can control, but if it’s left untreated there are really serious consequences to it,” said Pettet. “The sooner you know, the sooner you can help to take care of it.” Some of the most common health complications that arise from untreated diabetes include: Heart attack

Stroke

Kidney failure

Blindness Pettet said the most important tool in fighting the disease is knowledge. “Once you have diabetes, it’s important to know, because lifestyle’s an important part of that,” he continued. “How you eat, exercise and activity, medications…Having good information on that can really help you to stay healthy.” Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kfvs12.com/2023/11/14/education-awareness-world-diabetes-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos