Officials provide warning signs to know as November marks Alzheimer’s Awareness Month





EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) – November marks Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and officials say there are some signs everyone should know to recognize the disease. According to health leaders, the disease affects over six million people nationwide. They say now is a good time to learn the warning signs and early prevention. Alzheimer’s is a progressive, degenerative disease with no real cure. Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby spoke with doctor William Smith with Deaconess Clinic downtown, who shared that catching Alzheimer’s early is the best form of treatment. This means looking out for warning signs like difficulty with daily tasks and activities, as well as the obvious short term memory loss. He also expressed how this disease is especially difficult for family members and that there are ways to prevent the disease. “I think prevention is something that we really think about,” Dr. Smith said. “What I tell my patients is you think about your heart health, you’re going to run and exercise for your heart, but you’re going to exercise for your brain as well. Because that’s really going to keep you young and healthy and staying engaged in life, learning new skills, eating a healthy diet, so all the things you’re going to do for your heart you’re going to do for your brain.” Dr. Smith recommends getting a memory screening with your primary care physician as soon as you notice changes, and that it’s always better to be safe than live with the disease unknowingly. Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

