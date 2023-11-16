FDA authorizes first home test for chlamydia and gonorrhea









CNN

—

The US Food and Drug Administration has greenlit the first test for chlamydia and gonorrhea that will allow users to collect samples at home. After HIV, this is the first FDA-authorized test that will allow more accessible home collection for a sexually transmitted infection. The Simple 2 Test, made by New York- and Dublin-based LetsGetChecked, got FDA market authorization Wednesday. Up until now, people concerned that they might have chlamydia or gonorrhea would have to get tested at a doctor’s office. Users of the new test won’t need a prescription and can activate it online. They fill out a health questionnaire for a clinician to go over, collect a vaginal swab or urine sample using the Simple 2 collection kit and then send it in to be evaluated. Test results are delivered online. If the test is positive or if the results are invalid, a health care provider follows up. “This authorization marks an important public health milestone, giving patients more information about their health from the privacy of their own home,” said Dr. Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, in a statement. Home diagnostic tests have become a more widely used option during the Covid-19 pandemic, and Shuren said the FDA is eager to support more opportunities for people to get access to diagnostic tests at home. Peter Foley, founder and CEO of LetsGetChecked, told CNN in an email that the test “will empower individuals to proactively manage their health from home. We greatly appreciate FDA’s collaboration throughout this process.” Gonorrhea and chlamydia are very common infectious diseases that can be passed from one partner to another through oral, anal and vaginal sex without a condom. Both infections can be treated with antibiotics. Increased sexual activity during the pandemic, coupled with fewer routine screenings for sexually transmitted infections, supercharged the spread of these diseases around the world. There were more than 700,000 cases of gonorrhea reported to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2021. Rates have increased 118% since their record low in 2009, the agency says. ﻿Symptoms of gonorrhea can include stomach or pelvic pain, increased vaginal discharge, painful urination and bleeding between periods. Many people don’t notice any symptoms, making routine screenings important to catch infections. Without treatment, the infection can cause serious and permanent health problems. If it spreads to the blood, it can cause disseminated gonococcal infection, which can lead to arthritis, skin problems and tenosynovitis, which can cause pain and swelling. The condition may even become life-threatening. Cases of chlamydia have also been on the rise, the CDC says. In 2021, there were more than 1.6 million cases reported to the agency, making it the most common notifiable sexually transmitted infection in the US that year. Symptoms include pain or burning while urinating, pain during sex, belly pain, abnormal vaginal discharge, swollen or tender testicles, and bleeding around the anus. Chlamydia can also cause permanent damage to a woman’s reproductive system and make it difficult to get pregnant later. It can also cause an ectopic pregnancy, where the pregnancy happens outside of the womb.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/15/health/home-test-chlamydia-and-gonorrhea/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos