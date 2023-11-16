Hippocampal Atrophy Tied to Cognitive Decline





Longitudinal hippocampal atrophy was tied to cognitive decline independently of amyloid-beta or tau in clinically normal older adults, suggesting that non-Alzheimer’s pathologies may contribute to hippocampal-mediated cognitive decline. Faster hippocampal atrophy was correlated with faster cognitive decline (R2=0.28, P<0.0001), reported Bernard Hanseeuw, MD, PhD, of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and co-authors. On its own, hippocampal volume slope accounted for 10% of the variance in cognitive decline, the researchers reported in Neurology. About half the variance in cognitive decline was explained by combining longitudinal changes in imaging biomarkers of amyloid, tau, brain volume, and cerebrovascular disease. “As the first disease-modifying therapies for Alzheimer’s disease are coming to clinical practice, understanding the causes of cognitive decline as early as possible is critically important,” Hanseeuw said. “To this end, amyloid imaging allows disclosing Alzheimer’s disease pathology in individuals who are not yet experiencing cognitive impairment. However, amyloid imaging does not allow disclosing other neuropathologies that are frequent in the elderly population,” he told MedPage Today. “By monitoring not only amyloid, but also neocortical tau deposition using PET and hippocampal atrophy using MRI, we demonstrated that these biomarkers explained more than half the variance in cognitive decline in a sample of 128 clinically normal individuals followed during a decade,” Hanseeuw continued. “Progressive hippocampal atrophy in the absence of tau accumulation explained 10% of the cognitive variance, suggesting LATE [limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy] was present in some individuals from our sample, a condition that is unlikely to improve with anti-amyloid therapies,” he pointed out. “In practice, measuring tau and hippocampal volume in addition to amyloid biomarkers is useful to better ascertain the etiological diagnosis of patients presenting with cognitive decline,” he added. Hippocampal volume atrophy is a well-known biomarker of memory impairment, but is less specific than amyloid or tau imaging for Alzheimer’s pathology. “This lack of specificity could provide indirect information about potential co-pathologies that cannot be observed in vivo,” the researchers noted. Hanseeuw and co-authors followed 128 older adults without dementia or overt cognitive impairment in the Harvard Aging Brain Study to assess relationships between longitudinal imaging and cognitive decline. Median age at study inclusion was 73, and 56% were women. The researchers prospectively collected serial MRI, neocortical amyloid imaging with Pittsburgh compound B (PiB) PET, and entorhinal and inferior temporal tau with flortaucipir PET. About a quarter (27%) of participants showed an initial high-amyloid burden on PET imaging. Cognition was monitored throughout the study using the Preclinical Alzheimer Cognitive Composite (PACC), an average of z-scored performances on five tests sensitive to cognitive decline. Over a median follow-up of 7.3 years, participants had a median of eight annual cognitive evaluations. In total, 48% of the variance in PACC decline was explained by changes in biomarkers. “Only 2% of the variance in cognitive changes was still explained by age at baseline after taking into account biomarker changes, indicating that most of the age-related cognitive decline was explained by this model,” the researchers noted. The results were partly driven by a few participants who progressed to mild cognitive impairment or dementia during the study. “Removing these individuals from the analyses did not modify the results other than reducing the total amount of cognitive variance explained to 31%,” Hanseeuw and co-authors observed. The study was not designed to detect atypical presentations of Alzheimer’s disease or non-Alzheimer’s pathologies, they acknowledged. “Group studies may be insensitive to atypical patterns of biomarker progression, and larger studies are required to evaluate inter-individual variations in biomarkers trajectories,” they added. Judy George covers neurology and neuroscience news for MedPage Today, writing about brain aging, Alzheimer’s, dementia, MS, rare diseases, epilepsy, autism, headache, stroke, Parkinson’s, ALS, concussion, CTE, sleep, pain, and more. Follow Disclosures This research was supported by the NIH, the Belgian Fund for Scientific Research, and the Queen Elizabeth Medical Foundation. Hanseeuw reported funding from the Belgian Fund for Scientific Research. Co-authors reported relationships with the NIH, Alzheimer’s Association, International Society to Advance Alzheimer’s Research and Treatment, the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, Biogen, Humana Healthcare, Leerink Partners, Expert Connect, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Genentech, Analysis Group, Celgene, Verily Life Sciences, Merck-Serono, Novartis, and Genzyme. Primary Source Neurology Source Reference: Hanseeuw BJ, et al “Association of pathological and volumetric biomarker changes with cognitive decline in clinically normal adults: Harvard Aging Brain Study” Neurology 2023; DOI: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000207962. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/neurology/dementia/107386 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos