Health
Preventing the Next Pandemic | The Brink
Just hearing the words “the next pandemic” is enough to send shivers down your spine, calling to mind the chilling prospect of reliving the not-too-distant past of COVID-19 lockdowns, social isolation, sickness, uncertainty, fear, and loss. That’s exactly why this year’s Massachusetts Consortium on Pathogen Readiness (MassCPR) Symposium, titled Pandemic Preparedness: A Global Framework, convened some of the world’s brightest minds to help prepare for the next pandemic—before it’s too late. The event was held Tuesday at Boston University’s George Sherman Union.
“Next to climate change, I can’t think of a more important task,” Kenneth W. Freeman, BU’s president ad interim, said in his opening remarks.
Leaders from the world’s foremost health organizations and research institutions, as well as politicians and policymakers—notably, the former prime minister of New Zealand, Dame Jacinda Ardern—reflected on how governments responded to COVID-19, the need to strengthen healthcare systems to quickly identify diseases before they spread, and the most important action items for virologists, epidemiologists, researchers, doctors, and others to focus on next.
“We need to do a better job in between crises to build public trust, so we can be prepared when [a] crisis hits,” Ardern said during the keynote panel, where she was joined by two scientists who helped create New Zealand’s pandemic strategy, Sir Ashley Bloomfield and Dame Juliet Gerrard, both University of Auckland professors.
While Ardern was in office, she led New Zealand’s COVID-19 response, considered to be one of the most effective and successful in the world, adopting a zero-tolerance approach to the virus with nationwide lockdowns and strict border controls. About 3,250 New Zealanders in a population of 5 million have died due to COVID-19, as of August 2023—about one-fifth of the mortality rate in the United States. On the panel, the trio shared their insights on decision-making during times of crisis, the need for public leaders to be transparent about information they share, and setting realistic expectations about how information might evolve as experts learn more.
“The idea for this symposium is to have concrete actionable items now,” Nancy Sullivan, symposium chair and director of BU’s National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories (NEIDL), told The Brink. She led the event with symposium co-chair Richard Hatchett, CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). The MassCPR was launched by Harvard Medical School in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the symposium was sponsored by Boston University, Harvard Medical School, and the Maxwell Finland Fund.
“Climate change, deforestation, world travel—there are lots of factors like these that make it almost a certainty that there will be another pathogen that causes disruption, and we want to have the tools in place,” said Sullivan, who is also the Edward Avedisian Professor of biology, and a BU Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine professor of virology, immunology, and microbiology.
Sullivan moderated the second panel of the day with Bruce Walker, director of the Ragon Institute of Mass General, MIT, and Harvard, about the importance of creating infrastructure to detect, diagnose, and treat emerging pathogens that could pose a global public health threat, and how to ensure vaccines and therapeutics are equitably distributed.
“The world is more prepared after COVID, but are we prepared in a way that will prevent a pandemic? No,” Sullivan told The Brink. In March 2022, international experts met at the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit in London, England, agreeing to a 100 Days Mission to make safe, effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics within 100 days of identifying an unknown pathogen. “Are we preparing in ways that will get us closer to the 100 Days Mission?” Sullivan said. “Yes, but there’s work to do.”
Before coming to BU, Sullivan’s longtime focus was the fight against Ebola. She worked closely for many years with one of the MassCPR panelists, Jean-Jacques Muyembe-Tamfum, director general of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s National Institute of Biomedical Research. He helped discover the Ebola virus in 1976 and is the coinventor of the monoclonal antibody Ebola treatment that was approved by the FDA in December 2020.
“I think that the next pandemic will emerge from Africa,” Muyembe-Tamfum said during the panel. The COVID pandemic demonstrated vast global inequities—just 24.9 percent of the African continent was vaccinated for COVID as of December 2022. According to the Brookings Institution, Africa only received 6 percent of all COVID vaccines, despite having 17 percent of the world’s population.
“We are here to learn, to expose what we are doing, and to put it together to be prepared for the next pandemic,” Muyembe-Tamfum told The Brink in French after the panel, with Sabue Mulangu, a scientist at Ridgeback Biotherapeutics who helped develop the Ebola treatment, translating his words to English.
The final panel addressed one of the most important parts of pandemic preparedness: trust and communication.
“Trust is not something that’s given, it is something that’s earned,” said panelist Nahid Bhadelia, founding director of BU’s Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy & Research (CEID). She compared pandemic responses to how communities respond to fires: it’s not just the fire department that prevents fires, it starts with building codes, manufacturing regulations, and measures that collectively lower the risk of a fire.
“Why are we only thinking about the response part, when so much is baked into the system beforehand?” added Bhadelia, a BU Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine associate professor of infectious diseases. She pointed out that across the globe, over 50 percent of people don’t have access to preventive care, a major problem when it comes to human health and halting disease spread.
Bhadelia was joined on an impressively experienced panel by Emilio Emini, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute; Robert Goldstein, commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health; Hilary Marston, the FDA’s chief medical officer; Raj Panjabi, a former White House National Security Council member; and Agnes Binagwaho, a former Rwandan health minister and vice chancellor of the University of Global Health Equity. They talked about the importance of disseminating information through channels and organizations in communities that people already go to and trust, like local health centers, churches, and barber shops—a strategy they said has been proven to work.
“The processes and systems that are important to deal with the next pandemic are not unique to whatever the next pathogen may be—they are processes and systems that are important in a wide range of public health problems,” Gloria Waters, BU’s vice president and associate provost for research, told The Brink after the event. “One way to prepare for the next pandemic is to try to perfect those systems and processes, while at the same time, working on other existing public health problems.”
Explore Related Topics:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bu.edu/articles/2023/preventing-the-next-pandemic/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Preventing the Next Pandemic | The Brink
- Local doctor stresses importance of screenings for diabetic eye disease
- Hippocampal Atrophy Tied to Cognitive Decline
- Inside the world’s greenest, smartest office space
- Research finds women who sleep less are at higher risk for diabetes
- Former UK home secretary defends backing boss at hospital with ‘mafia-like culture’ – BBC Newsnight
- Israel and Gaza: Inside the conflict
- FDA authorizes first home test for chlamydia and gonorrhea
- Man grabs Greta Thunberg’s microphone after pro-Palestinian chants at climate rally #Shorts #BBCNews
- WHO launches commission to foster social connection
- App helps kids lose weight
- Workshop: Mastering Your Memory | Hub