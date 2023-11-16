Health
Douglas County health official gives encouraging updates on unusual public health operations
OMAHA — Back-to-back public health emergencies in Nebraska’s largest county received encouraging status updates during a Wednesday meeting of the Douglas County Board of Health.
One of the situations involved a raccoon rabies variant not seen previously in Nebraska.
The other concerned an active tuberculosis case at a drop-in child care center that potentially exposed about 550 people, largely kids.
Both have sparked unusual mobilizations.
County Health Director Lindsay Huse told the board that all signs indicate that the rabies variant — detected in a stray kitten whose history is unknown — has not spread locally.
Of several hundred animals and roadkill specimens looked at so far, she said, none turned up positive.
“That is excellent news — we hope it stays that way,” Huse said.
Just as that response was winding down, she said, ”we had another great big public health emergency…not much of a break there.”
The more recent tuberculosis investigation, announced on Nov. 9, started after an active case was tied to the northwest Omaha Westview YMCA Childwatch. The center provides short-term care for children while a parent or guardian is working out.
Huse said the county typically investigates 15 to 20 tuberculosis cases a year. TB can be fatal if not treated.
“What makes this particular instance kind of unique is really the scope,” she said.
Tracing efforts identified the more than 550 possible exposures. Testing quickly began, as did preventative treatment for children under age 5.
Depending on the time of possible exposure, follow-up tests may be needed. So far, Huse said, no related active cases have surfaced.
“I feel really good that it’s probably not going to result in an outbreak situation,” Huse said.
She added, “There will be a point, it’ll take a little bit of time, several weeks, before I can say with certainty that, ‘We’re good.’”
More details:
Tuberculosis:
This past weekend, 272 children who had been contacted by the county underwent testing at Children’s Nebraska, said Justin Frederick, the county health department’s deputy director.
Pre-schoolers are at higher risk of progressing rapidly to active TB after infection. Little ones who may have been more recently exposed and who require a follow-up test also were offered treatment to prevent infection and progression.
More testing is taking place this week at clinics at the YMCA site, with about 150 people registered.
Frederick said in an interview that others at risk have chosen to see their family physician. Exposures could have occurred from late May through October at the Childwatch near 156th and Ida Streets.
“At this point, I’m feeling very comfortable with the response,” Frederick said.
He said it was important to say there is no “real worry” of exposure to the general population.
TB bacteria can spread through the air, when an infected person coughs, speaks or sings. Testing was recommended only for those who had close contact on one or more occasions with the contagious patient.
Health officials have declined to identify the original patient. They said they were helping the person isolate and that the person was following a medication regimen until testing is negative.
Huse declared an official public emergency Monday, opening up the door for additional resources.
Rabies:
The county and its partners in October initiated a multi-pronged response that included trapping raccoons with bait so they could be examined, vaccinated and released.
“They were able to vaccinate 753 raccoons, 41 skunks, four cats and a fox,” Huse told the health board. “So that was a pretty successful effort.”
Other phases include testing roadkill and dead animals, and that continues possibly through February, Huse said. About 18,000 oral rabies vaccine packets also were laid out in the county.
Concern was heightened because raccoons are so common in Nebraska and frequently come into contact with people’s pets. Huse said the raccoon rabies strain involved had not previously been detected west of the Appalachian mountains.
Six people who handled the baby cat, and four people at the veterinarian’s office, underwent appropriate treatment.
Health and animal agencies had no luck finding the animal’s “backstory,” Frederick said, adding that the “hypothesis” is that the kitten or its mother was brought here somehow from the East Coast.
Said Huse of the variant: “I am cautiously optimistic that it is not established here in Douglas County.”
GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX
|
Sources
2/ https://nebraskaexaminer.com/2023/11/15/douglas-county-health-official-gives-encouraging-updates-on-unusual-public-health-operations/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Inside North Korea: Channel 4 News questions Kim Jong-un
- Douglas County health official gives encouraging updates on unusual public health operations
- ‘What is that?’: Senator’s remark after altercation stuns CNN anchor
- Casgevy: UK approves gene-editing drug for blood disorders
- Sunak pledges emergency legislation after Rwanda policy blocked by Supreme Court
- Netanyahu shares 3 things to understand about the war
- Using marijuana during pregnancy may heighten risk for baby
- Israel-Hamas war: Israeli forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital
- Your Questions Answered: What are the coverage options for buying health insurance with diabetes?
- Preventing the Next Pandemic | The Brink
- Local doctor stresses importance of screenings for diabetic eye disease
- Hippocampal Atrophy Tied to Cognitive Decline