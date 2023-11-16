Valneva single-dose chikungunya vaccine poised to ‘revolutionize’ global health





The single dose vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by the chikungunya virus (CHIKV) has the potential to mitigate a major public health threat, and prevent millions of cases of chikungunya worldwide, says data and analytics company GlobalData. Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne disease, characterized by fever, severe joint pain, headache, nausea, fatigue, and rash, that has been identified in over 110 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. Stephanie Kurdach, infectious disease analyst at GlobalData, comments: “In spite of the significant disease burden, there are currently no treatment options for chikungunya, and prevention has previously relied upon the avoidance of mosquito bites. The approval of IXCHIQ therefore addresses an important unmet need and has the potential to benefit millions of lives.” Valneva’s phase 3 data demonstrated positive seroresponse rates 28 days post-vaccination and six months post-vaccination, exhibiting the vaccine’s ability to sustain antibody responses over time. The company has also partnered with Instituto Butantan to continue clinical testing of the vaccine and make it accessible to those most affected by chikungunya in low and middle income countries. Kurdach continues: “IXCHIQ’s approval in the US will enhance Valneva’s travel vaccines business unit and add to a portfolio of vaccines against diseases such as Japanese encephalitis and cholera/enterotoxigenic E. coli. “However, over time, IXCHIQ will be the most advantageous for individuals in LMICs, as it only requires one dose for maximum effectiveness. This ensures protection from CHIKV, while eliminating possible access constraints.” The US Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet at the end of February 2024, where they will vote on the recommended use of IXCHIQ. According to GlobalData, there are also four other vaccines currently in late-stage development, phase 2 or phase 3, for chikungunya. One particular product of interest is Bavarian Nordic’s CHIKV VLP, a subunit vaccine in phase 3 clinical testing which has reported positive safety and immunogenicity data. The treatment has received Breakthrough Therapy designation and Fast Track designation from the FDA, as well as PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation from European Medicines Agency (EMA). Kurdach concludes: “Mosquitoes are the world’s deadliest animals. The approval of IXCHIQ is a major milestone in the prevention of chikungunya, especially as climate change and current travel patterns are exacerbating the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, thereby increasing the demand for effective prophylactic options.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.biopharma-reporter.com/Article/2023/11/16/valneva-single-dose-chikungunya-vaccine-poised-to-revolutionize-global-health The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos