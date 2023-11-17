Bird flu detected in Cass County, Michigan





For the first time since March of this year, a case of bird flu has been found in Michigan. That case was discovered here in Cass County. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development did NOT release exactly where in the county this infected flock is, but they did say this case is the first one in Cass County since the disease was first detected in the state in 2022. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, more commonly known as bird flu spread rapidly nationwide in 2022 and earlier in 2023. Its presence has returned to Michigan. The latest case was in a backyard flock in Cass County. “The virus is out there. It’s coming from wild birds,” Dr. Nora Wineland, Michigan State Veterinarian. Cases of bird flu tend to spike in the spring and fall because of the migratory patterns of wild birds. One case of bird flu means that a number of birds suddenly died or became sick. This infected flock in Cass County contained around 60 birds of various species. The virus, like its name suggests, is very contagious. An individual wild bird might fly over with the virus and leave droppings behind that are picked up by susceptible poultry, say Wineland. Bird owners are encouraged to protect their birds by eliminating contact between wild and domestic birds, disinfecting and cleaning clothes and gear between uses, and washing hands before and after handling birds. Currently, the decision as to whether to develop a vaccine will come from the US Department of Agriculture, but the likelihood of the development of one is low. “The vaccine can mask the presence of the disease, and of course, in our world, if we’re talking about production animals, that could have implications for trade,” says Wineland. Experts want to reassure people that while some mammals are susceptible to the virus, the likelihood of humans catching it is very low. The Michigan department of agriculture and rural development told me the birds will be depopulated to prevent the virus from spreading.

