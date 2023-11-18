Antibiotic Dos and Don’ts: Tips for Staying Healthy While Taking an Antibiotic





Antibiotics can help you feel better after some common illnesses by fighting the bacteria that cause these infections. Besides taking the prescribed dose, there are some other, lesser-known things that can help you recover as quickly as possible. Infectious Disease researcher Ghinwa Dumyati, MD, and Emergency Medicine physician Bohdan Klymochko, DO, offer advice for the next time your doctor prescribes one. How do antibiotics work? Antibiotics are medications that disrupt the normal function of bacteria in certain infections, such as strep throat, bacterial pneumonia, and urinary tract infections. Antibiotics can come in pills, liquids, ointments, creams, or injectables. Antibiotics don’t work against viral infections. Using antibiotics to try to treat viruses, like the common cold or flu, can do harm. Physicians are especially concerned that overuse of antibiotics could lead to the development of new, antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria. It’s important to always consult with a health care professional for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment. What should I do when starting a new antibiotic? Follow the prescription exactly, including taking it with or without food. Some foods can affect the body’s absorbtion of certain antibiotics, reducing effectiveness. You may start to feel better soon after the first few doses but be sure to finish the full course as prescribed. If you don’t, the bacteria might not be fully eliminated from your system. Take it at the same time every day to maintain consistent levels in your body. Watch for side effects, allergic reactions, and signs of a yeast infection. Contact your health care provider if you experience any of these. Tell your health care provider about all the medications, supplements, or herbal remedies you are taking. Some interactions with antibiotics can cause negative side effects or change their effectiveness. For example, some birth control pills may be less effective when taken with certain antibiotics. Avoid alcohol, as it can interact negatively with some antibiotics. Don’t save or share any doses of the antibiotic. How quickly will I start to feel better? It varies, but symptoms can improve within 48 to 72 hours of starting the antibiotic. The body continues to respond and recover after the antibiotic course is complete. You may feel back to normal shortly after finishing the medication, but it may also take a bit longer. Should I change my toothbrush after starting an antibiotic? While some providers suggest getting a new toothbrush two or three days after starting an antibiotic for strep throat, expert opinions are mixed. More studies are needed on this topic to prove if it’s necessary. How do antibiotics affect gut health? Antibiotics can cause digestive issues because they can throw off the balance of good bacteria in your gut. This is another reason to only take antibiotics when prescribed by your provider. A healthy diet, including foods containing probiotics, can help restore good bacteria to your gut. It’s common to experience a slightly upset stomach while taking antibiotics, but if you experience persistent symptoms of diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, or fever, it’s important to contact your health care provider. Some people can experience an infection in the colon called C. difficile, which can be serious. Additional resources About Antibiotic Use | Antibiotic Use | CDC Antimicrobial Resistance Questions and Answers | Antibiotic Use | CDC What is C. diff? | CDC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/news/publications/health-matters/antibiotic-dos-and-donts-tips-for-staying-healthy-while-taking-an-antibiotic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos