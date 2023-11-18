US experiencing shortage of RSV immunization













We were unable to process your request. Please try again later. If you continue to have this issue please contact [email protected] . Back to Healio NEW YORK — The CDC this week announced the release of more than 77,000 additional doses of nirsevimab to address an ongoing shortage of the monoclonal antibody in the United States. The FDA approved nirsevimab in July to prevent severe respiratory syncytial virus disease in newborns and infants. The shot is one of two newly approved tools to protect infants from RSV, along with the first ever RSV vaccine for pregnant people. In the above video from the Infectious Diseases in Children Symposium, James D. Campbell, MD, MS, professor of pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health, notes that RSV is the No. 1 cause of hospitalization among infants in the U.S. and says the rate could be reduced by 80% with widespread use of nirsevimab and the vaccine. “We unfortunately have a bit of a supply and demand problem right now, with more demand for the monoclonal antibody than is available,” Campbell said. “But hopefully next season, that will be fixed.” References: Campbell JD. Major changes for RSV are here. Presented at: Infectious Diseases in Children Symposium; Nov. 18-19, 2023; New York. CDC and FDA expedite the availability of additional doses of new RSV immunization for infants. https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2023/p1116-rsv-doses.html. Published Nov. 16, 2023. Accessed Nov. 18, 2023. Published by:



