Thanksgiving Is All About Food. Will Ozempic Make It Better or Worse?

When Ms. Coombes, 41, sat down to eat very small portions, an interrogation broke out at the Thanksgiving table. “There was a lot of ‘Why aren’t you eating?’ or ‘Why isn’t there more on your plate?’” she said. She batted some questions away with sarcasm and answered others, but they continued: “‘You’re not hungry?’ ‘You don’t feel like you’re missing out?’”

While other holidays draw people away from the table with religious services or gift giving, there are no such distractions on Thanksgiving, said Amy Bentley, a food historian at New York University. “It really is just the meal,” she said. “That’s it, that’s the holiday.”

The typical menu is a lineup of “very salty, very heavy, very gratifying” dishes, Dr. Bentley said, even as some Americans have reckoned with the myths at the heart of the holiday and modified the meal with additions from other cuisines.

That reality has sent many people who take Ozempic and similar drugs into preparation mode. Some are wondering whether they should tell family members that they are on the medication, to avoid hurting feelings with their smaller appetites, while others are worried about inviting judgment. On Reddit forums, there’s frantic chatter about skipping doses: Should a person sacrifice their weekly shot so they can pile on the pumpkin pie?

Dr. Scott Hagan, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Washington who studies obesity, said patients ask him if they can skip doses of Ozempic or similar drugs before a food-focused event like Thanksgiving. He advises them not to, for a few reasons: For people with diabetes, missing a dose of Ozempic and then consuming a high-carb meal could lead to a blood sugar spike. And when people restart their doses, they can experience more intense side effects.