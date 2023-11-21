Health
Eating plant-based foods instead of meat may cut diabetes and heart disease risk
Get inspired by a weekly roundup on living well, made simple. Sign up for CNN’s Life, But Better newsletter for information and tools designed to improve your well-being.
CNN
—
Replacing animal-based food such as red and processed meat or eggs with plant-based options such as nuts or legumes may reduce the risk of developing heart disease and type 2 diabetes, a comprehensive review has found.
The review, published November 16 in the journal BMC Medicine, analyzed the results from 37 earlier studies, and its findings “emphasize the potential health advantages of incorporating more plant-based foods into the diet,” Sabrina Schlesinger, head of the systematic reviews research group at the German Diabetes Center in Düsseldorf, told CNN.
Schlesinger, who was the paper’s senior author, and researchers from several German institutions collaborated on this paper which, they say, is the first systematic review to focus on a wide range of health outcomes that are associated with swapping out animal-based food for plant-based food.
Registered dietician Duane Mellor, a senior teaching fellow at the Aston Medical School in Birmingham, UK, told CNN that this review “fits with the pattern” of “a bigger collection of information that shapes our dietary guidelines.”
“It’s adding to the picture that we are already fairly comfortable with,” added Mellor, who wasn’t involved in this research.
Previous studies have already indicated some health benefits from plant-based diets. A May study found that total cholesterol declined 7% for people following a plant-based diet when compared with those who eat both meat and plants, while an August 2019 study suggested that eating more plants and less meat was tied to longer life and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.
This latest review observed a 27% reduction in the overall incidence of heart disease when 50 grams (1.8 ounces) of processed meat per day was swapped with 28 grams to 50 grams (1 ounce to 1.8 ounces) of nuts per day, and a 23% reduction when the meat was swapped with the same amount of legumes.
A 22% reduction in the incidence of type 2 diabetes was also associated with swapping 50 grams of processed meat per day with 10 grams to 28 grams of nuts per day.
Replacing butter with olive oil, and eggs with nuts, also indicated a reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes and heart disease, though replacing other dairy products, fish, seafood or poultry had no clear association with a lower incidence of heart disease, the review found.
The findings in the new research “do not rely on the results of a single study but systematically summarize all available evidence on the topic,” said Schlesinger, adding this was the main strength of the review.
While such an approach hasn’t produced “entirely novel” findings, she noted the “consistency” of results from previous studies, indicating “a robust level of confidence in the effect estimate.”
The review only observes the association and neither shows a causal link nor investigates whether there is one, but it offers some possible reasons for these trends in the data.
Processed meat, defined by the World Health Organization as having undergone salting, curing, fermenting, smoking or other processes to make products such as sausages, ham or canned meat, contains saturated fatty acids, which potentially increase the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
Meanwhile, nuts, legumes and whole grains contain antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that seem to reduce inflammation.
The study also posits an alternative explanation for the apparent health benefits — that people favoring plant-based foods are already likely to be following a healthier lifestyle in general and, although studies were adjusted to account for participants’ exercise, smoking, alcohol and eating habits, this effect cannot be ruled out.
“We can use this as part of a piece of information,” Mellor said, “but we need to use it with intervention studies … to work out why they might be showing that effect.”
Simply switching animal-based products for plant-based products doesn’t automatically result in a healthy diet. The outcome depends on the products being swapped in.
“We need to be cautious about words like plant-based, which can be used by food manufacturers,” Mellor said. “After all, a bag of sugar is plant-based, and it’s (the study is) not meaning that.”
The US Department of Agriculture recommends making half your plate fruits and vegetables, varying your vegetables and protein, making half your grains whole grains. The federal agency also advises choosing foods and beverages with less added sugar, saturated fat and sodium.
As well as considering the health benefits of different food, it is important to take culinary and cultural perspectives into account when making these swaps, Mellor said.
“Just because the statistics say a swap reduces risk, does it make culinary and cultural sense? And if it doesn’t, it is not likely to work as advice,” he said.
“So swap lentils for processed red meat because you can make a sausage out of lentils … that would make sense, but swapping in some carrots and some broccoli for red meat doesn’t make sense.”
Anyone considering becoming a vegetarian or vegan should also be sure their diet is carefully planned to include enough iron, iodine, vitamin B12 and vitamin D, Mellor told CNN in May.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/20/health/plant-based-food-swap-benefits-wellness-intl-scli/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Eating plant-based foods instead of meat may cut diabetes and heart disease risk
- Altman joins Microsoft. 500+ OpenAI employees threaten to quit over his firing
- Families sue world’s biggest tech companies for exposing children to harmful products – BBC News
- Mystery canine disease: A respiratory illness is spreading among dogs and baffling veterinarians. Here’s what owners can do
- Britain’s prime horse racing school
- Pressure on Israel to curb violence against Palestinians in Gaza’s occupied West Bank – BBC News
- What is influenza B? | Louisville, Ky.Norton Healthcare
- Judge raises possibility of Trump trying to influence Mike Pence testimony
- Javier Milei wins Argentina presidential run-off election – BBC News
- Flu soaring in Florida and other states
- America’s Longest War: What Went Wrong in Afghanistan (2021)
- Can the world rely on renewable energy? | Future Earth | BBC News