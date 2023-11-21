Health
Flu, RSV, and Covid cases rise as the Thanksgiving holiday arrives | How to stay healthy
YONKERS, New York (WABC) — Tight spaces and packed crowds apparently weren’t a concern for shoppers on Monday at the Stew Leonard’s in Yonkers.
But those are the exact conditions that worry doctors and emergency room workers who fear the close quarters of sold-out flights, supermarket check-out lines and family get-togethers this week will certainly lead to a spike in cases of RSV, the flu and even Covid.
“For those who are youngest, those who are oldest, those with underlying conditions, a flu infection can be especially deadly,” Dr. John Brownstein, ABC News Contributor, said.
“I just came from my doctor’s appointment today. And he said to make sure that I wear my mask, get the RSV shot and get my pneumonia shot. So that’s what I’m doing,” Denise Billups of Riverdale said.
Nationwide, emergency room visits from the flu, Covid and RSV are all up.
Across New York State, the most recent figures show a 72-percent increase in the number of people who went to the hospital with confirmed cases of the flu.
Back in Yonkers, we saw people wearing masks. Others came armed with sanitizing wipes. And still others told us their Thanksgiving reunion will be low-key and small.
“I try to stay away from people. I’ll send people out. I’ll drive, but I’ll send people out to do the shopping and I’ll wear a mask. And I also have oxygen because I’m on oxygen and things like that,” Steve Armstrong of Mount Vernon said.
ABC News spoke to public health experts who offered advice on how to have as safe of a holiday celebration as possible.
“We want to keep you safe during this holiday time period, if it’s RSV, if it’s flu, if it’s COVID,” Dr. Rebecca Weintraub, a physician and assistant professor in the department of global health and social medicine at Harvard Medical School, told ABC News. “All of the routine viruses are showing their muscle this season. They are ready and prepared, and we need to be just as prepared so that we can gather as much as possible in person with our loved ones.”
Make sure you’re up to date on your vaccines
The experts recommend before gathering being up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots.
For Americans aged 5 and older, they can receive the bivalent booster, which protects against BA.4 and BA.5, subvariants of the original omicron variant. For those under age 5, only the primary vaccine series is available.
For the flu, the CDC recommends everyone over 6 months old get vaccinated. If a child is aged 8 or younger and has never received a flu vaccine dose better, they should consider getting two doses.
Weintraub suggested if anyone is gathering with unvaccinated people to spend time outside, which reduces the risk of transmission.
Consider getting a rapid test before gathering
Before attending a Thanksgiving gathering, the experts recommend that Americans consider taking a rapid test.
Rapid at-home tests are also known as antigen tests. They look for antigens, or proteins from the coronavirus, which are different than polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests that look for genetic material from the virus.
Weintraub also recommended checking the expiration dates because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the expiration dates for several brands of at-home tests.
Don’t attend dinner if you feel sick
The experts recommend staying home if you have any symptoms including coughing, sore throat, sneezing, runny nose or fever.
This is because COVID, flu and RSV all predominantly spread the same way — by coming into contact with respiratory droplets from the nose and throat of infected people that are expelled when they cough or sneeze.
Wear a mask indoors
Although the public appetite for mask wearing is low, experts recommend wearing masks in indoor crowded spaces before attending the event.
People can also consider wearing a mask during the holiday if they are near a high-risk individual.
Ventilation and handwashing
Experts recommend making sure that on the day of the event, the room is properly ventilated, and guests practice good handwashing, thoroughly with soap and water.
Ventilation can include opening doors and windows, if the weather isn’t too cold, or buying air filters.
———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
|
Sources
2/ https://abc7ny.com/covid-flu-rsv-thanksgiving/14085682/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Flu, RSV, and Covid cases rise as the Thanksgiving holiday arrives | How to stay healthy
- US President Joe Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys at White House #Shorts #JoeBiden #BBCNews
- Tapper asks DeSantis if Trump is too old to run. Hear his reply.
- Syphilis cases are on the rise across Oregon and the US
- The crane collapsed after a powerful earthquake rocked the Philippines. #Shorts #Earthquake #BBCNews
- ‘We name names’: Rob Reiner discusses his podcast on JFK’s assassination
- Eating plant-based foods instead of meat may cut diabetes and heart disease risk
- Altman joins Microsoft. 500+ OpenAI employees threaten to quit over his firing
- Families sue world’s biggest tech companies for exposing children to harmful products – BBC News
- Mystery canine disease: A respiratory illness is spreading among dogs and baffling veterinarians. Here’s what owners can do
- Britain’s prime horse racing school
- Pressure on Israel to curb violence against Palestinians in Gaza’s occupied West Bank – BBC News