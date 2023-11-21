CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen offers COVID caution for the holidays





EAST MEADOW, N.Y. – The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came home for the holidays with an important health message. Dr. Mandy Cohen toured Nassau University Medical Center Monday. It was a house call, of sorts, from the new CDC director to her hometown hospital, N.U.M.C. “I grew up down the street in Baldwin, so I’m here for Thanksgiving,” Cohen said. Cohen was named CDC director in July. She has a message for everyone gathering with family. “There are ways to protect yourself, even this week. So i hope you got vaccinated, and if you didn’t it’s not too late. Make sure to get that updated COVID shot, flu shot, and, if you’re over 60, RSV shot,” Cohen said. N.U.M.C. was hit hard by COVID, and it’s still a threat. But only 14% of adults have gotten the updated vaccine. “We figured we better do it. Be on the safe side,” one person said. “I have not gotten the new COVID vaccine. Not really interested in it,” said another. So what’s Cohen’s message to a weary public? “I wouldn’t recommend something I wouldn’t recommend for my own parents, for my own daughters,” Cohen said. “The most important reason is this virus changes. COVID has changed and flu has changed. You want the most updated protection you can get.” “Nearly 1,000 people have died in New York in just the last three months. So it’s still here, and unfortunately still taking peoples lives,” Cohen added. And still, she said, causing long COVID. Also important is the flu shot. “It’s here, and here with a vengeance,” pediatrician Dr. John Zaso said of the fly. While in short supply, Cohen said the maker of the new RSV shot for newborns just released another 70,000 doses. “I know folks are frustrated. I am as well. Call your pediatrician. It is out there. We want babies at high risk to get access to that vaccine,” Cohen said. With her own mother, a nurse, along for a visit, Cohen has a motherly reminder for the holidays. “Wash your hands. Stay home if you’re sick. Masks do work, so wearing a mask if you’re around a lot of other people. And don’t forget ventilation – open a window,” she said. Cohen adds if you do get sick, stay home and test yourself. There are specific treatments that can save your life. Just Monday, the CDC announced every household in the country can get four more free COVID tests. More from CBS News Carolyn Gusoff



Carolyn Gusoff has covered some of the most high profile news stories in the New York City area and is best known as a trusted, tenacious, consistent and caring voice of Long Island’s concerns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/cdc-director-dr-mandy-cohen-offers-covid-caution-for-the-holidays/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos