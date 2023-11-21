Health
New Narcan vending machine may reduce deadly overdoses
The new measures come as the nation continues to see a concerning trend of opioid misuse.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An effort to seek solutions for those facing substance abuse took shape Tuesday at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
The agency announced a new, free Narcan vending machine will be in its arrest processing center in collaboration with the group Carolinas CARE Partnership, which is providing the products.
The goal is to stop opioid overdoses for those recently released from jail before it’s too late.
“The leading cause of anyone that is being released from incarceration is overdose,” Patrice Brown with Carolinas CARE Partnership said. “And so this vending machine will hopefully help, just a little, it’ll help that problem.”
The new measures come as the nation continues to see a concerning trend of opioid misuse with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying nearly 645,000 people died from an overdose between 1999 and 2021.
“This initiative serves as a pivotal step in our efforts to combat the ongoing fentanyl crisis,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement. “By facilitating seamless access to Narcan kits, we aspire to make a meaningful impact and save lives.”
For the latest stories that focus on people seeking solutions to systemic issues, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
Organizers said the detention center is just one area they’re focusing the life-saving care.
“We’ve given them out to 10 other organizations throughout the community,” Kenneth Robinson with Freedom Fighting Missionaries said. “We went up and down the Sugar Creek corridor, business by business.”
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is also taking steps to address the issue with the district’s policy committee agreeing Tuesday to consider introducing the product into schools.
“The county has the stock of the Naloxone ready for us,” Coordinated School Health Specialist for CMS Monica Adamian said. “We just wanted to make sure we had the procedures in place and the policy to support it.”
CMS will likely bring the issue to a vote in January 2024.
It comes as participating schools in South Carolina have already started offering Narcan to students and staff through the nurses office for use in an emergency.
Contact Kayland Hagwood at [email protected] and follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the many issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/health/mecklenburg-county-sheriffs-office-unveils-new-narcan-vending-machine/275-c76990f3-6325-4d09-b8e8-36abdb3f6a31
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jennifer Lawrence has wardrobe malfunction at holiday event
- New Narcan vending machine may reduce deadly overdoses
- Sudan conflict: ‘Our lives have become a piece of hell’ – BBC News
- Ty Cobb predicts Trump would defy gag order and go to jail
- Antibiotic Awareness with Marshall Health
- Ukraine marks ten years since Euromaidan protests – BBC News
- UK Covid inquiry: Patrick Vallance claims ‘complete lack of leadership’ in diary
- UVA Health expecting uptick in RSV cases
- Poland truck protests leave Ukrainian drivers stranded – BBC News
- Four bodies found in search for missing teenagers in North Wales
- Holiday health & safety, sleeping tips
- Israel-Gaza war: Former Israeli prime minister criticises Israel’s security failings | BBC Newsnight