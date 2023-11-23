Routine chickenpox vaccination for children advised in UK





Every child in the UK should receive a routine chickenpox vaccination, a committee which advises on immunisation has urged. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended that a vaccine against varicella – commonly known as chickenpox – should be combined with the routine measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) shot. The committee said the vaccine should be offered to all children in two doses – at 12 and 18 months old. “Introducing a vaccine against chickenpox would prevent most children getting what can be quite a nasty illness” Gayatri Amirthalingam In addition, the JCVI has recommended a temporary catch-up programme for older children who would miss out in the roll out. The programme would grant protection against the risks that come with getting chickenpox as an older child or adult, when complications of the infectious disease can be much more severe. It comes as chickenpox cases reduced during the Covid-19 pandemic due to social restrictions, meaning there are lots of children without immunity. The JCVI had previously ruled out a UK-wide programme due to concerns that it could increase cases of shingles in middle-aged adults. However, a recent study from the US has disproved this theory. The committee has submitted its recommendations to the Department of Health and Social Care, which will take the final decision on whether to implement the vaccination programme. If approved, the UK will join other countries in offering routine chickenpox vaccinations, such as Germany, Canada, Australia and the US. All these countries have seen significant decreases in the number of cases of chickenpox and subsequent hospitalisations since implementing vaccination programmes. Sir Andrew Pollard, chair of the JCVI, said: “Adding the varicella vaccine to the childhood immunisation programme will dramatically reduce the number of chickenpox cases in the community, leading to far fewer of those tragic, more serious cases. “We now have decades of evidence from the US and other countries showing that introducing this programme is safe, effective and will have a really positive impact on the health of young children.” Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, deputy director of public health programmes at the UK Health Security Agency, echoed this and said the committee’s recommendations would “help make chickenpox a problem of the past”. She added: “Introducing a vaccine against chickenpox would prevent most children getting what can be quite a nasty illness – and for those who would experience more severe symptoms, it could be a life saver.” It follows other recent recommendations from the JCVI for routine vaccination programmes to be introduced for gonorrhoea and mpox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nursingtimes.net/news/public-health/routine-chickenpox-vaccination-for-children-advised-in-uk-23-11-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos