Health
What is the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China? | Health News
EXPLAINER
The WHO has asked China for more information on the undiagnosed pneumonia outbreak that has spiked since October.
As China experiences its first winter without strict COVID-19 restrictions since the outbreak of the pandemic three years ago, a wave of respiratory illnesses is sweeping across the country.
The unusual rise in cases has prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to prod China for additional information on the outbreak and seek enhanced response measures. Although the cause of this trend is unclear, some health experts are attributing it to a common and temporary aftereffect of lifting lockdown restrictions, even as unanswered questions around the infections and the country of their spread have led others to draw parallels with the early days of the pandemic.
Here is what to know about the current situation with the outbreak and what to expect:
What do we know about China’s pneumonia outbreak so far?
- On November 13, China’s National Health Commission reported an increase in respiratory diseases at a press conference.
- On Sunday, clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in northern China were reported by the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases (ProMED), a surveillance system that conducts global reporting of infectious disease outbreaks. It is unclear if this report overlapped with the press conference information.
- According to the ProMED report, infections have proliferated in Beijing and the city of Liaoning in the country’s northeast, which are 800km (500 miles) apart.
- On Wednesday, the WHO asked China to release information on the recent outbreak, including “additional epidemiologic and clinical information, as well as laboratory results from these reported clusters among children”.
- Although official figures on the number of cases are not available yet, hospitals in Beijing have witnessed a surge in patients, especially in the children’s wards. “One major hospital in the city has reported that on average every day, they are seeing about 1,200 patients enter their emergency room,” Al Jazeera correspondent Katrina Yu reported from Beijing on Thursday.
- Schools in Beijing are also reporting high levels of absenteeism, even dismissing entire classes for at least a week if some students are ill and warning parents to be extra cautious, Yu said.
- Health officials are also worried that winter will exacerbate the spread of the infections after a warning from China’s national weather authority that, starting on Thursday, the country’s cold temperatures will plunge even further.
Why is pneumonia spreading in China?
Authorities from China’s National Health Commission attributed the rise in cases to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Health experts have also agreed that this could be the reason, similar to the “lockdown exit wave” that was witnessed in countries like the United Kingdom.
China may be repaying an “immunity debt” after their lengthy lockdown, “which must have drastically reduced the circulation of respiratory bugs and hence decreased immunity to endemic bugs”, Francois Belloux, director of University College London’s Genetic Institute, said in a statement posted on X.
He added that based on current information, “there is no reason to suspect the emergence of a novel pathogen” and that Mycoplasma pneumoniae, the probable source of most cases and a bacteria that typically affects younger children, is “generally fairly harmless”.
Chinese authorities listed mycoplasma as one of the circulating pathogens along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The WHO has asked China for more information on the recent patterns of these microorganisms.
While the presence of a novel pathogen is a possibility until more information is made available, the outbreak could also be due to “an existing but newly mutated pathogen with modified characteristics and severity”, said Laith Abu-Raddad, professor of healthcare policy and research at Weill Cornell Medicine in Qatar.
“Both scenarios would be of global concern as pathogens will cross national borders sooner or later regardless of preventive measures,” he said.
What else can we expect from the outbreak in China?
At their press conference, Chinese authorities said there is a need to step up disease surveillance and strengthen the capacity of health systems.
The WHO and medical staff in China have also advised people in the country to reinforce practices from the COVID-19 pandemic era, such as rigorous handwashing, wearing masks and social distancing.
In Liaoning Province, people have been queueing up at traditional Chinese medicine hospitals while patients at Dalian Children’s Hospital have had to wait in line for two hours, according to the ProMED report.
Although medical staff are concerned about the spike in infections in people under 18, they are also worried about vulnerable populations such as the elderly and pregnant women, Yu reported outside Beijing Children’s Hospital as a steady stream of parents walked hand-in-hand with their children behind her.
Abu Raddad noted that the incidence in children could suggest that older individuals have some immunity to the pathogen that is rampant, possibly RSV, and so a cause for less concern since a new vaccine is available for the virus.
Experts have agreed that more definitive information is needed on the illnesses.
Could also be #RSV or anyone of other respiratory pathogen – so we need more information
If this is #Mycoplasma it is important to remember
✅ it can cause extra-pulmonary disease
✅ it can be treated with Azithromycin in children (although macrolide resistance is reported) https://t.co/gFleX3Zfml
— Krutika Kuppalli, MD FIDSA (@KrutikaKuppalli) November 22, 2023
What is pneumonia?
Pneumonia is an inflammation of air sacs in the lungs due to bacterial, viral or fungal infection.
Commonly affecting young children and older adults, the infection can be deadly. Deaths due to the illness are highest in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, according to a WHO report in 2022.
Symptoms tend to include chest pain, coughing, fever and fatigue. Although the illness takes a toll on one’s lungs and body, it can be treated with antibiotics when caused by bacteria. Recovery timelines typically last from a week to a month or more.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/11/23/what-is-the-mysterious-pneumonia-outbreak-in-china
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Obama, Clooney and Gates: ‘We can end child marriage in a generation’ – BBC News
- What is the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China? | Health News
- What Does It Mean to Be Patriotic?
- Don’t press ‘pandemic panic button’ scientists caution on China pneumonia report
- US authorities reportedly thwart plot to kill Sikh separatist – BBC News
- King Charles III presents Blackpink with honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire medals.
- Routine chickenpox vaccination for children advised in UK
- NY governor: ‘No indication of a terrorist attack’ in Rainbow Bridge explosion
- First video of Indian workers trapped in tunnel. #Shorts #Uttarakhand #BBCNews
- Saliva substitute from University of Leeds scientists offers major relief for dry mouth conditions
- Explosion at US-Canada Border
- Binance chief Changpeng Zhao pleads guilty to money laundering charges – BBC New