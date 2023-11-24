



TOPEKA — Health officials warn travelers to watch out for a highly contagious new COVID-19 variant when making plans this month. During a Tuesday update on COVID-19 cases, the University of Kansas Health System reported treating 24 COVID-19 patients this week. Dana Hawkinson, director of infection prevention and control at the system, said the slight increase — up from 16 cases the week prior, showed the virus is still spreading in Kansas communities. “We know the virus is circulating out there, so everybody be careful and have a plan when you are traveling and going to visit families and friends,” Hawkinson said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a spike in a new subvariant, the HV.1 COVID-19 variant. For the week ending Nov. 11, the latest national data shows COVID-19 hospitalization rose about 8.6% and COVID-19-related deaths rose about 9.1%. During that same time frame, 16, 239 people were hospitalized due to the virus. Andrea Garcia, vice president of science, health and medicine at the American Medical Association, said there has been a seasonal spread. “We have a new COVID variant called HV.1 that we do need to keep an eye on,” Garcia said. “It’s just been a few short weeks and HV.1 has become the variant responsible for most COVID cases here in the U.S.” Kansas COVID-19 cases haven’t been widely documented by the state since the end of the federal COVID-19 emergency declaration. Since the CDC stopped tracking cases of infection, hospitalizations are now the primary indicator of COVID-19 spread. While cases in general remain low, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska and Kansas have documented rising clusters of cases. In Kansas, CDC data shows around 197 new weekly hospitalizations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kansasreflector.com/briefs/new-covid-19-variant-spreads-as-kansans-travel-for-the-holidays/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos