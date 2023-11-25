Health
Mycoplasma Culprit Of Outbreak Of Pediatric Pneumonia Cases Worldwide
Mycoplasma pneumonia is in the news after the emergence of a series of outbreaks and hospitalizations were reported earlier this week in China, mainly impacting children. Drivers include respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, Covid-19 and perhaps most importantly, mycoplasma.
Chinese media reported several days ago that some the country’s pediatric medical centers were crowded with children who had fallen ill. The wave of pneumonia cases sweeping through parts of the country prompted the World Health Organization to request details on possible sources. Thus far, Chinese officials say causal agents include known pathogens, such as mycoplasma, RSV, influenza and SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19).
Sometimes the bacterial illness caused by mycoplasma is called “walking pneumonia” because symptoms are often relatively mild but can last for weeks. Typically, mycoplasma pneumonia doesn’t require hospitalization. However, young children with a nascent immune system may be at greater risk of developing more serious disease.
Naturally, reports from China of clusters of undiagnosed cases of pneumonia and “overwhelmed” hospitals evoke memories of the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. In an interview yesterday, Maria Van Kerkhove, acting director of the WHO’s department of epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention, stated that “this is not the same situation that we were in in December 2019 and January 2020.”
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Among other countries, China, South Korea and France are having serious epidemics, and the suspected main culprit is mycoplasma pneumonia.
In South Korea, confirmed cases of mycoplasma pneumonia more than doubled from mid October to mid November. According to a summary released by the Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention, 226 (96%) of the 236 hospitalized patients with acute bacterial respiratory infections during the second week of November had mycoplasma pneumonia. Notably, 80% of new patients are children under the age of five. The agency further suggested that the early onset of cold weather in Korea contributed to a “rapidly increasing” number of cases.
Cases of mycoplasma can occur at any time of the year, but tend to be more prevalent in winter. In the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, during each respective winter there is almost invariably an uptick in common infections such as influenza, colds (caused by a large number of different viruses) and respiratory syncytial virus which also produces cold-like symptoms.
Bacterial infections follow a similar seasonality. They’re usually opportunistic, in that they take advantage of an immune system that has been weakened by a virus. So, for instance, influenza, RSV and the common cold can sometimes lead to bronchitis or pneumonia, infections of the upper and lower respiratory tract, respectively.
Some have cited Covid-19 as what’s giving rise to the surge in mycoplasma, in that the still widely circulating virus lowers people’s immune defenses. While there is evidence of immune dysfunction persisting for many months or longer in some who contract Covid-19, it’s unclear whether there is evidence of widespread immune impairment due to SARS-CoV-2 throughout the population.
Alternatively, others claim the rise in mycoplasma infections has been brought about by what is sometimes termed “immunity debt” as there was a reduction of seasonal illnesses during Covid-19 lockdowns. Responding to the current situation in China, the WHO team specifically pointed to an “immunity gap created by the pandemic.” Social distancing, less travel and other measures designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 could have lowered immunological defenses against diseases like influenza and RSV which in turn may have set the stage for opportunistic infections such as mycoplasma.
But there’s no consensus on the hypothesis advanced by the WHO team. In fact, experts have long expressed skepticism about whether there is a generalized immunity debt. For one thing, how long post-infection immunity lasts varies from one virus to another. And for flu viruses, for example, infection in one season may or may not offer protection in the next, depending on how closely related the two strains are.
Moreover, the cyclical nature of waves of mycoplasma infection—there was an upsurge in 2011, 2015 and 2019—suggest the current spike has little to do with a purported immunity gap.
Measures such as masking, ventilating, washing hands, avoiding close contact with others and staying home when sick are recommended to prevent the spread of mycoplasma, but also the viruses that can lead to mycoplasma. If ill, the pathogen can be treated with a wide variety of antibiotics, including azithromycin, but also tetracycline, macrolides and fluoroquinolones.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/joshuacohen/2023/11/25/mycoplasma-likely-main-culprit-of-outbreak-of-pediatric-cases-of-pneumonia-worldwide/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mycoplasma Culprit Of Outbreak Of Pediatric Pneumonia Cases Worldwide
- Derek Chauvin, George Floyd’s convicted killer, stabbed in prison, authorities say
- Korean true crime fan murdered stranger ‘out of curiosity’ #Shorts #SouthKorea #BBCNews
- Russia launches biggest drone attack since start of war
- How to go gray and love it
- Oscar Pistorius to be released on parole after killing girlfriend
- Influential with Katty Kay | BBC News
- Introducing Influential with Katty Kay | BBC News
- Gazan couple finds missing cat in rubble
- Videos show civilian hostages released by Hamas
- Squid Game players want compensation over injuries. #Shorts #SquidGame #BBCNews
- 34 people arrested in Dublinafter night of rioting – following stabbing outside a school