WVU to expand study into “smart pill” that can recognize causes of drug overdose





MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute study into a “smart pill” that would identify the cause of a possible drug overdose is ready for the next phase of human trials. Researchers at RNI have completed a 10-person trial study of the potentially groundbreaking treatment, with a goal to expand on human studies in 2024. The pill, which can track a patient’s heart rate, blood pressure, and lung activity, has received positive reviews based on early results. “We have this vital monitoring pill, which is able to wirelessly monitor vital signs from the gastro-intestinal tract,” said WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Director of Addictions Research Dr. James Mahoney. “So similar to a smart watch, but it’s actually stored in the GI.” The overdose-detecting “smart pill” is about the size of an atypical over-the-counter pill that allows you to track the vitals of a patient within minutes of ingestion. The pill would be able to determine ailments as it passes through the gastro-intestinal system, with the ability to find the causes of anything discovered through the process. Based on early studies, Mahoney reported that the pill is able to sync with medical technology with ease, with the only concern coming from its ability to stay in the body to determine health over a longer time frame. The studies found the pill had little to no aftereffects on patients who participated in the study. “The data can be wirelessly transmitted using like a wand, and we’re able to do that nearly immediately,” said Mahoney. According to Mahoney, the “smart pill” is going through its trial phase with the help of volunteer patients at the Center for Open Healing. The trial is being used to not only determine if it can stay in the gastro-intestinal tract for longer than a week but also to see if it can be used as an opioid overdose treatment. If the pill is able to track lung activity and stays in a patient’s body for more than a week, the hope is that it can track vitals that are commonly affected by opioid overdoses. “What we’re going to do is move on to what we call a closed-loop system,” said Mahoney. “So when respiration is decreased, what we’re going to do then is once the threshold hits, it’ll be able to release a overdose reversal medication,” he said. Once the longer-term trials are complete, Mahoney says the plan is to shoot for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval within the next few years. Before that happens, Mahoney acknowledged that there still needs to be expanded human trials that must be undertaken before they are approved on a federal level. With a successful ten-person study already in the books and another schedule before the end of 2023, the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute is ready to see how this revolutionary treatment for opioid abuse can be used on a large scale. “And once we get to the point where we’re looking at where it deploys or releases the opioid overdose reversal agent, that’s going to be run on a much larger sample before it goes to the FDA,” said Mahoney.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wvmetronews.com/2023/11/26/wvu-to-expand-study-into-smart-pill-that-can-recognize-causes-of-drug-overdose/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos