Health
Many autoimmune disease patients struggle with diagnosis, costs, inattentive care
After years of debilitating bouts of fatigue, Beth VanOrden finally thought she had an answer to her problems in 2016 when she was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disorder.
For her and millions of other Americans, that’s the most common cause of hypothyroidism, a condition in which the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped gland in the neck, doesn’t produce enough of the hormones needed for the body to regulate metabolism.
There’s no cure for Hashimoto’s or hypothyroidism. But VanOrden, who lives in Athens, Texas, started taking levothyroxine, a much-prescribed synthetic thyroid hormone used to treat common symptoms, like fatigue, weight gain, hair loss, and sensitivity to cold.
Most patients do well on levothyroxine and their symptoms resolve. Yet for others, like VanOrden, the drug is not as effective.
For her, that meant floating from doctor to doctor, test to test, and treatment to treatment, spending about $5,000 a year.
“I look and act like a pretty energetic person,” said VanOrden, 38, explaining that her symptoms are not visible. “But there is a hole in my gas tank,” she said. And “stress makes the hole bigger.”
Autoimmune diseases occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks and damages healthy cells and tissues. Other common examples include rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, celiac disease, and inflammatory bowel disease. There are more than 80 such diseases, affecting up to an estimated 50 million Americans, disproportionately women. Overall, the cost of treating autoimmune diseases is estimated at more than $100 billion annually in the U.S.
Despite their frequency, finding help for many autoimmune diseases can prove frustrating and expensive. Getting diagnosed can be a major hurdle because the range of symptoms looks a lot like those of other medical conditions, and there are often no definitive identifying tests, said Sam Lim, clinical director of the Division of Rheumatology at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. In addition, some patients feel they have to fight to be believed, even by a clinician. And after a diagnosis, many autoimmune patients rack up big bills as they explore treatment options.
“They’re often upset. Patients feel dismissed,” Elizabeth McAninch, an endocrinologist and thyroid expert at Stanford University, said of some patients who come to her for help.
Insufficient medical education and lack of investment in new research are two factors that hinder overall understanding of hypothyroidism, according to Antonio Bianco, a University of Chicago endocrinologist and leading expert on the condition.
Some patients become angry when their symptoms don’t respond to standard treatments, either levothyroxine or that drug in combination with another hormone, said Douglas Ross, an endocrinologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. “We will have to remain open to the possibility that we’re missing something here,” he said.
Jennifer Ryan, 42, said she has spent “thousands of dollars out-of-pocket” looking for answers. Doctors did not recommend thyroid hormone medication for the Huntsville, Alabama, resident — diagnosed with Hashimoto’s after years of fatigue and weight gain — because her levels appeared normal. She recently switched doctors and hopes for the best.
“You don’t walk around hurting all day long and have nothing wrong,” Ryan said.
And health insurers typically deny coverage of novel hypothyroidism treatments, said Brittany Henderson, an endocrinologist and founder of the Charleston Thyroid Center in South Carolina, which sees patients from all 50 states. “Insurance companies want you to use the generics even though many patients don’t do well with these treatments,” she said.
Meanwhile, the extent of Americans’ thyroid problems can be seen in drug sales. Levothyroxine is among the five most prescribed medications in the U.S. every year. Yet research points to some overprescribing of the drug for those with mild hypothyroidism.
A recent study, paid for by AbbVie — maker of Synthroid, a brand-name version of levothyroxine — said a medical and pharmacy claims database showed that the prevalence of hypothyroidism, including milder forms, rose from 9.5% of Americans in 2012 to 11.7% in 2019.
The number of people diagnosed will rise as the population ages, said McAninch. Endocrine disruptors — natural or synthetic chemicals that can affect hormones — could account for some of that increase, she said.
In their search for answers, patients sometimes connect on social media, where they ask questions and describe their thyroid hormone levels, drug regimens, and symptoms. Some online platforms offer information that’s dubious at best, but overall, social media outlets have increased patients’ understanding of hard-to-resolve symptoms, Bianco said.
They also offer one another encouragement.
VanOrden, who has been active on Reddit, has this advice for other patients: “Don’t give up. Continue to advocate for yourself. Somewhere out there is a doctor who will listen to you.” She has started an alternative treatment — desiccated thyroid medication, an option not approved by the FDA — plus a low dose of the addiction drug naltrexone, though the data is limited. She’s feeling better now.
Research of autoimmune thyroid disease gets little funding, so the underlying causes of immune dysfunction are not well studied, Henderson said. The medical establishment hasn’t fully recognized hard-to-treat hypothyroid patients, but increased acknowledgment of them and their symptoms would help fund research, Bianco said.
“I would like a very clear, solid acknowledgment that these patients exist,” he said. “These people are real.”
|
This article was reprinted from khn.org, a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF – the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231127/Many-autoimmune-disease-patients-struggle-with-diagnosis-costs-inattentive-care.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Many autoimmune disease patients struggle with diagnosis, costs, inattentive care
- Biden confirms 4-year-old Abigail Edan among hostages released
- Tooth Enamel Damage in Celiac Disease May Be Triggered by Autoimmune Reaction
- New Zealand smoking ban scrapped by government in shock reversal – BBC News
- 4-year-old American-Israeli hostage released by Hamas
- More Israeli hostages freed by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners – BBC News
- Gaza truce may be extended as more hostages freed | BBC News
- How the Football Manager franchise made millions | BBC News
- Valneva says EU regulator accepts its chikungunya vaccine application
- WVU to expand study into “smart pill” that can recognize causes of drug overdose
- MJA Podcasts 2023 Episode 34: iron deficiency in the general Australian population, with Professor Arumugam Manoharan
- New Mexico vets on lookout for mysterious respiratory illness among dogs | Local News