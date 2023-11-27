Mystery illness killing dogs; here’s what we know in Pa.







Suzette Wenger / LNP | LancasterOnline No cases of a mysterious illness making dogs sick – and sometimes killing them – have been detected in Pennsylvania. Laboratories in at least four states are investigating the respiratory illness in dogs that are presenting similar symptoms to kennel cough, but it can last much longer, and in some cases prove fatal, according to veterinarians. There have been no known cases of the illness in Pennsylvania as of Tuesday, said Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Deputy Communications Director Jay Losiewicz. The department is following the situation and coordinating with agencies in neighboring states as well as staying in touch with veterinarians in the state. The infected dogs develop a cough, fever, lethargy and intermittent loss of appetite. Veterinarians said the undetermined illness has led to hospitalizations and the deaths of older dogs or those with health issues. Although there is no official count of the number of infections, veterinarians said they have treated more dogs with these symptoms in the past few months. Cases have been reported in at least four states: Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon and Rhode Island, but experts suspect that the illness is much more widespread. Five veterinarians in Lancaster County contacted by LNP | LancasterOnline declined to speak about the mystery disease. Client relations lead Becca Conner at Pine Creek Animal Hospital in Manor Township said she’s received three or four calls from clients worried about reports of the dog illness. Their dogs were not ill. Recommendations right now for dog owners are to make sure their dog is up to date on vaccinations including Bordetella, distemper virus parvo and influenza, she said. Dr. Lindsey Ganzer, a veterinarian and CEO at North Springs Veterinary Referral Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, said that she has treated about 35 dogs with the illness since late October. Four dogs had to be euthanized or died. There was one commonality among them: They spent time in places with a high concentration of dogs, such as boarding facilities, doggy day care or dog parks. Ganzer said she fears that veterinarians may see an increase in cases as more owners board their dogs or send them to day care during the holidays. Since mid-August, veterinarians in Oregon have reported more than 200 cases, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Dr. Stephen Kochis, chief medical officer for the Oregon Humane Society, said he does not want people to panic because this figure represents a small number of all the dogs in the state. He added that there are many respiratory illnesses that are treatable. Dogs with kennel cough, for instance, may show similar symptoms, such as coughing, lack of appetite, fever and lethargy, which usually clear up in one to three weeks. Owners should not be anxious if their dogs show symptoms of this emerging illness but they should be proactive. “All of us have gone through COVID,” he said. “I would say if your dog is showing signs of respiratory disease, isolate them in the home, call your vet, get them seen.” The New York Times contributed to this report. A Pennsylvania man saw the true power of Atomic Annie 70 years ago, Tom Lambert witnessed the only time a nuclear device was fired from a cannon



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.witf.org/2023/11/27/mystery-illness-killing-dogs-in-other-states-heres-what-we-know-about-pa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos