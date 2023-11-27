Chlorine no more effective than water at killing C. diff icile , study finds













Add topic to email alerts



Receive an email when new articles are posted on Please provide your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted on . “

data-action=”subscribe”>

Subscribe

We were unable to process your request. Please try again later. If you continue to have this issue please contact [email protected] . Back to Healio Key takeaways: Chlorine-based bleach may not kill C. difficile despite its role as a primary disinfectant.

despite its role as a primary disinfectant. More effective biocides and other methods should be used in areas where patients have C. difficile infection. Chlorine-based bleach cleaning solutions are no more effective at killing Clostridioides difficile on surfaces and hospital scrubs than water, a study found. In the United States and United Kingdom, bleach — chlorine mixed with sodium hydroxide to form sodium hypochlorite (NaOCl) — is a first-line disinfectant to reduce C. difficile infections (CDIs) caused by surface and fabric contamination.







Chlorine-based bleach disinfectants may not kill C. difficile spores from surfaces, surgical scrubs and patient gowns, according to a study. Image: Adobe Stock



Studies have been mixed on the efficacy of bleach, with some showing that it reduces the recovery of C. difficile spores in non-CDI patient rooms or that a switch to quarternary ammonium to dilute bleach is more effective in rooms where patients with CDI have been treated. “We were trying to understand how C. difficile spores transfer and persist in the hospital and clinical environment,” Tina Joshi, PhD, associate professor of molecular microbiology at the University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom, told Healio. “What we found was surprising. The fact that spores survive chlorine disinfection means that they can still readily transmit and could infect susceptible patients.” Joshi and colleagues exposed three clinically relevant strains of C. difficile to in-use concentrations of NaOCl disinfectant at concentrations of 1,000 parts per million (ppm), 5,000 ppm and 10,000 ppm, neutralizing biocide activity after 10 minutes of contact time. They measured the reduction in spore germination compared with control strains that had been exposed to water instead of NaOCl. According to the study, spores from all three strains showed tolerance to NaOCl, with no significant difference from exposure to water. In further tests of spores adhering to surgical scrubs and patient gowns, the researchers found that spore recovery decreased somewhat in two C. difficile strains, but overall, NaOCl did not prevent recovery. Although spore survival appeared to decrease as the NaOCl concentration increased, overall, the researchers said the extent of biocide tolerance in C. difficile warrants a review of disinfection and infection prevention guidelines. Joshi said the main takeaway from the study is that disinfecting areas where patients with CDI are located should include “effective biocides” or other proven means. Keeping up to date with current research developments to get ahead of tolerance is also key, she added. “If hospital trusts are relying on chlorine disinfectants to clean dirty or soiled areas, then they may not be destroying the spores that cause [C. difficile] infection,” Joshi said. “This could lead to continued incidence of C. difficile infection within the clinical environment and may be a reason why some hospitals are not seeing a reduction in C. difficile infection levels despite trying to disinfect.” References: Published by:



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/infectious-disease/20231127/chlorine-no-more-effective-than-water-at-killing-c-difficile-study-finds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos